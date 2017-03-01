₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by TunezMediaTV: 5:28pm
The Nigerian popstar was a stunner when she stepped out to support her labelmate at the launch of his album on Wednesday when Iyanya headlined the industry night.
Mavin record diva Tiwa Savage was looking all fabulous in a short lisafolawiyo piece. She looked absolutely gorgeous.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/celeb-instyle-tiwa-savage-looking-fab.html
1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by IamJix: 5:31pm
My love for her has/have gone since astray.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by IamAirforce1: 5:39pm
Sexy Mama
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by kiddoiLL(m): 5:46pm
OP i see d pics..but where d fabulous go??
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by 48noble(m): 5:53pm
thin tall Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by veekid(m): 7:27pm
who is she?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by uzoclinton(m): 7:27pm
Hmm. so this is what good looks like...
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by Whoeppme(m): 7:28pm
Ok
8 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by petsey: 7:28pm
follow follow keep doing ur tins
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by olaoge(m): 7:29pm
Is Dat all?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by oluwayimika123: 7:29pm
Still looking 4 D fabulous part
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by bjhaid: 7:29pm
It's EP and not Album
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by Bwaal(m): 7:29pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by Jaynom(m): 7:29pm
She's just my type
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by IMASTEX: 7:30pm
Nice one
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by arsenic33(m): 7:30pm
My lady.... All hail the queen
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by DCMIX(m): 7:30pm
Mama jamil, bravo!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by Tenim47(m): 7:30pm
MAMA award
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:30pm
OP ur camera though
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by brownsug(f): 7:30pm
Girl you know got d black girl magic*kisses
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by MrTypist: 7:31pm
I love her dress though.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by suzan404(f): 7:31pm
Okay
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by labanji(m): 7:32pm
Zdxxfff
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by nigconnect(m): 7:32pm
This is a big misuse of the word 'fabulous'
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by gaetano: 7:32pm
Error 404! Fabulous not found
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by Henryyy(m): 7:33pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by MrTypist: 7:34pm
bjhaid:
Na only few Nigerians know the difference between album and EP.
To them any compilation of songs na album.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by kazmanbanjoko(m): 7:34pm
I would have give a damn but i have none.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by Olasco93: 7:36pm
Razaki, the Kukere master has released another Album
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looking Fabulous At Iyanya's Album Launch by Rayen: 7:36pm
