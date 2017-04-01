₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by Nnamddi(m): 6:20pm
Big Brother Naija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu poses with Friends and Family of 6 remaining Housemates after their visit in the house earlier today.
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by avicky(f): 6:22pm
Black is really beautiful. Bisola's sis looks radiant.
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by youngest85(m): 6:24pm
avicky:
I disagree with you
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by avicky(f): 6:30pm
youngest85:With what exactly?
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by oruma19: 6:46pm
I was rily entertained by the lady from one, marvis' sister. The woman de yarn scata. Shr was the realest amongst those who came. Othera were trying to "package" but the woman nor send. Marvis may win from the way she sounded... Governor wike supporting marvis' is a big boost. Rivers gvt can spend anything to make her win. I am sure of that...
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by Nnamddi(m): 7:50pm
oruma19:
Yeah, Marvis Sister entertained viewers during her visit. But, talking about winning the show, Gats be between Efe and Bisola.
Efe for me.
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by PhilAmadeus: 8:35pm
Nice fams....buh tha Bisola's sister tho....abeg who get that jona pics whey him dey lick lips
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by ekanDamie: 9:06pm
Tboss's family is not hard to identify mehn.
dayum!!! I love clean babes..
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by gradeA(m): 9:09pm
I don't need anyone to point out tboss fam
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by erutoria(f): 9:09pm
Marvis 'sister is entertaining. Biggie show them today shaar..... We see cry cry adult today
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by petsey(m): 9:09pm
enjoy ursef wen u r young
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by yinkard4me(m): 9:10pm
To be honest, i enjoy the bbnaija show more on twitter than d real something on TV, each time i also try to watch and enjoy d show d way people discuss it and tune to d channel, i get bored max 3minutes of watching...
But baba, d kind bbnaija keyboard E-warriors wey dey dt twitter 24/7 no be here...
Efe, Bisola and Tboss go com out self shock, wit d kind civil war wey dey dt twitter untop dem
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by Tenim47(m): 9:10pm
chelsea spoilt my ticket
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by KingAfo(m): 9:10pm
ekanDamie:Weare the same
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by tribalistseun: 9:10pm
I like that fair girl, who is she?
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by Moving4: 9:12pm
Cute Pics
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by ekanDamie: 9:12pm
KingAfo:lol. cheers my brova
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by IYANGBALI: 9:12pm
ekanDamie:make I bring Vaseline
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by tribalistseun: 9:12pm
Tboss family are bless, they don't have business being ugly
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by Dezzx(m): 9:13pm
tribalistseun:na my side chick be dat.
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by mamapidgin: 9:13pm
waoi
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by metorichmond(m): 9:13pm
The heat in abuja is something else...Ac sef don tire to the work! Mtcheeeeew
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by zicoraads(m): 9:13pm
Tenim47:Hahahahaaa
Abi nau. Na wetin matter to boiz be this
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by ekanDamie: 9:14pm
IYANGBALI:no man, I don't self-service. I'm a child of God.
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by fabuloz1(m): 9:14pm
tribalistseun:Tboss's sister she's dope
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by prettythicksme(m): 9:14pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by librangyps(f): 9:14pm
Debbie said the man that visited her is their care taker lwkmd
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by Akbaba3310(m): 9:15pm
Cane dey wait for Debbie Rise for house oo. Na Marvis sister suppose dey for the main show, chei she dey yarn.
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by Divay22(f): 9:16pm
Efe broda no hard to see o....
Team EFE
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by tribalistseun: 9:17pm
Dezzx:you dey find trouble, if I nack you jazz now them go say I wicked. Babe wey don make me enter bathroom now, take your time o
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by elomez(f): 9:18pm
metorichmond:
as in ehn
|Re: Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) by jayloms: 9:18pm
Mehn! Marvis sis crack me up real good.
Why d fück were they crying
