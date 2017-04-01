Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bbnaija: Ebuka Poses With Housemates Friends And Family After Their Visit (Pics) (9683 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-ebuka-poses-with-housemates-friends-and-family.html?m=1 Big Brother Naija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu poses with Friends and Family of 6 remaining Housemates after their visit in the house earlier today.

Black is really beautiful. Bisola's sis looks radiant. 16 Likes 1 Share

Black is really beautiful. Bisola's sis looks radiant.



I disagree with you I disagree with you 14 Likes 1 Share

With what exactly?

I was rily entertained by the lady from one, marvis' sister. The woman de yarn scata. Shr was the realest amongst those who came. Othera were trying to "package" but the woman nor send. Marvis may win from the way she sounded... Governor wike supporting marvis' is a big boost. Rivers gvt can spend anything to make her win. I am sure of that... 5 Likes

I was rily entertained by the lady from one, marvis' sister. The woman de yarn scata. Shr was the realest amongst those who came. Othera were trying to "package" but the woman nor send. Marvis may win from the way she sounded... Governor wike supporting marvis' is a big boost. Rivers gvt can spend anything to make her win. I am sure of that...

Yeah, Marvis Sister entertained viewers during her visit. But, talking about winning the show, Gats be between Efe and Bisola.



Yeah, Marvis Sister entertained viewers during her visit. But, talking about winning the show, Gats be between Efe and Bisola. Efe for me.

Nice fams....buh tha Bisola's sister tho....abeg who get that jona pics whey him dey lick lips 1 Like

Tboss's family is not hard to identify mehn.



dayum!!! I love clean babes.. 15 Likes

I don't need anyone to point out tboss fam 2 Likes

Marvis 'sister is entertaining. Biggie show them today shaar..... We see cry cry adult today 1 Like

enjoy ursef wen u r young



But baba, d kind bbnaija keyboard E-warriors wey dey dt twitter 24/7 no be here...

Efe, Bisola and Tboss go com out self shock, wit d kind civil war wey dey dt twitter untop dem To be honest, i enjoy the bbnaija show more on twitter than d real something on TV, each time i also try to watch and enjoy d show d way people discuss it and tune to d channel, i get bored max 3minutes of watching...But baba, d kind bbnaija keyboard E-warriors wey dey dt twitter 24/7 no be here...Efe, Bisola and Tboss go com out self shock, wit d kind civil war wey dey dt twitter untop dem 7 Likes

chelsea spoilt my ticket 2 Likes 1 Share

Tboss's family is not hard to identify mehn.



Weare the same

I like that fair girl, who is she?

Cute Pics 1 Like

lol. cheers my brova

Tboss's family is not hard to identify mehn.



make I bring Vaseline

Tboss family are bless, they don't have business being ugly 2 Likes

na my side chick be dat.

waoi

The heat in abuja is something else...Ac sef don tire to the work! Mtcheeeeew 2 Likes

Hahahahaaa Abi nau. Na wetin matter to boiz be this



Abi nau. Na wetin matter to boiz be this HahahahaaaAbi nau. Na wetin matter to boiz be this

no man, I don't self-service. I'm a child of God.

Tboss's sister she's dope

Debbie said the man that visited her is their care taker lwkmd 1 Like

Cane dey wait for Debbie Rise for house oo. Na Marvis sister suppose dey for the main show, chei she dey yarn.

Efe broda no hard to see o....

Team EFE 1 Like

you dey find trouble, if I nack you jazz now them go say I wicked. Babe wey don make me enter bathroom now, take your time o

The heat in abuja is something else...Ac sef don tire to the work! Mtcheeeeew

as in ehn