How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:49pm
This story is quite hilarious.

According to a Facebook user, Jeff Obinani who doubles as an eye withness he shared a story of how a woman said to be pregnant used her condition to extort money from them at a Bank.

He wrote

www.fotor.com-2017-04-01-20-40-14.jpeg">

WE were in the bank suddenly I notice a pregnant woman whose water bag has just busted, I ask her why she was here that she suppose to be at the hospital by now, she said she came to withdraw some money for the hospital bills but the bank ask her to bring her BVN now BVN cannot be done in couple of minute anymore.

I ask people to support and help this pregy woman lo and behold Nigeria with our generosity We started contribution money for her We were able to gather over 20k she left quickly because people around are not comfortable with her condition in the bank, the security man held her hand and arrange a taxi for her then she left.

What happened next:

I was ask to come downStairs and re-park by the security man, if you have been in Diamond bank awolowo road you will know that all the down floors are car park.
Back to the banking Hall I notice the way people were talking has became noisy, some are even looking at me like I did something wrong.

What happened :

A man was coming to the bank and saw the security man holding the pregnant woman while coming out, he took his time to look at this woman until the woman left with cab.
When he came to the banking Hall he oppenly ask, please did that pregnant woman seek for money, at the end the man said she just came out from GTBANK and they gather about 50k for her.

Please what should We call this, am not even sure if she's really pregnant must Nigeria go this extreme na waoo'

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/nigerian-man-shares-hilarious-tale-of.html

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by illegalGangla(m): 8:52pm
Yes she was pregnant.......with lots of cunning and vices for her mission....I doff my hat for the woman



Oh wait...I no get hat!
Na soft work.. Sorry preg work

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Davash222(m): 8:56pm
I love Lagos.

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Magician1503(m): 9:00pm
shocked
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by uminem02(m): 9:03pm
Street ti take over!!

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by SmartBug: 9:05pm
Where duping is involved, the average Nigerian becomes so clever and creative. At that point, Einsteins are born.

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by veekid(m): 9:37pm
Igboro...... LMT.... Local money transfer

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by ladyF(f): 9:38pm
From there now, she will go to Zenith bank. grin

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by YelloweWest: 9:39pm
The hustle is real. People are becoming more creative in these hard times grin

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by salveoP(m): 9:39pm
Iyami!!!!
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by dhtml18(m): 9:39pm
Pregnant Money Transfer!

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by goldedprince: 9:39pm
is it not better than going to start olosho?
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by lytech1(m): 9:40pm
She just use what she have to get what she want.

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by ngwababe: 9:40pm
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Tpave(m): 9:40pm
Na her own April Fools be that grin angry angry grin

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by nigconnect(m): 9:40pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin It's called a hustle.. she hustled you guys gooood..

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by martyns303(m): 9:40pm
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Boyooosa: 9:41pm
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Abduljohn(m): 9:41pm
How did she bursted her water? But things people do for money, money won't be able to solve it.

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Divay22(f): 9:41pm
Wow...na smart i go call this one
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by slizzyb(m): 9:41pm
Things dey happen, many ways of begging. 9ja get brain shaa
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by lovelyjay: 9:41pm
Naija 4 show
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by cecymiammy(f): 9:42pm
what is Nigeria turning into...this woman matter weak me
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by phemmy88(m): 9:42pm
Lagos is a crazy city I tell u.....lolz...the caziness is what makes it fun grin



Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by angelimida(m): 9:42pm
it is nt d best
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Negotiate: 9:42pm
nawa for this country... what can be the reason for this again? .
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Exponental(m): 9:42pm
Pregnancy banking
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by agbonkamen(f): 9:43pm
Lagos nawa
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by Lanceslot(m): 9:43pm
This is Lagos the city of 'hustlers'.
Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by akoredebadru(m): 9:44pm
It is not duping, it is offering dat u av to paid and u refuse, so church appear in human form to collect it

Re: How A Pregnant Lady Extorted Money From Customers At A Bank by ademega(m): 9:44pm
Nowadays, I don't feel bad when I don't drop money for some Street beggars

