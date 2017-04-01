



According to a Facebook user, Jeff Obinani who doubles as an eye withness he shared a story of how a woman said to be pregnant used her condition to extort money from them at a Bank.



He wrote



WE were in the bank suddenly I notice a pregnant woman whose water bag has just busted, I ask her why she was here that she suppose to be at the hospital by now, she said she came to withdraw some money for the hospital bills but the bank ask her to bring her BVN now BVN cannot be done in couple of minute anymore.



I ask people to support and help this pregy woman lo and behold Nigeria with our generosity We started contribution money for her We were able to gather over 20k she left quickly because people around are not comfortable with her condition in the bank, the security man held her hand and arrange a taxi for her then she left.



What happened next:



I was ask to come downStairs and re-park by the security man, if you have been in Diamond bank awolowo road you will know that all the down floors are car park.

Back to the banking Hall I notice the way people were talking has became noisy, some are even looking at me like I did something wrong.



What happened :



A man was coming to the bank and saw the security man holding the pregnant woman while coming out, he took his time to look at this woman until the woman left with cab.

When he came to the banking Hall he oppenly ask, please did that pregnant woman seek for money, at the end the man said she just came out from GTBANK and they gather about 50k for her.



Please what should We call this, am not even sure if she's really pregnant must Nigeria go this extreme na waoo'

