Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by sorepco(m): 1:10am
Awka - ONE of Nigeria's most successful conglomerates, the Dangote Plc, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Bontus Group of Companies based in Onitsha for the supply and distribution of all Dangote products in the commercial city.
Director in charge of Dangote in the South East, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje signed for his company, while the chairman of Bontus Group, Chief Uche Okafor, signed for his company.
Okafor said at the signing ceremony that with the agreement, all Dangote products, including sugar, cement, noodles, rice and tomato, would soon flood the eastern part of the country at very competitive prizes.
The South East director of Dangote, Mr. Mabogunje, said in addition to sugar, salt, cement and other products, his company would launch its brand of rice before December 2017, just as Dangote tomato would soon be in the market.
http://odili.net/news/source/2017/mar/31/326.html
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by majamajic(m): 1:39am
Daily consumptions
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by bonarhyme(m): 2:24am
majamajic:first to comment
mummy. come oooooooooooooooooo I made it
ERROR 694[b][/b]
majamajic came first
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by SIRmanjar(m): 2:27am
Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east..
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by ConqueredWest: 3:50am
We want industries and not warehouses
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by Businessideas: 4:19am
ConqueredWest:There's nothing bad if you build one and stop "wanting" like a baby crying for candy.
Meanwhile,the Google of this world started from garages so be careful before Lagos state government confiscates all your brethren's warehouses in Lagos because you "don't want warehouses"
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by maslong(m): 6:03am
SIRmanjar:
real rubbish, Igbos should avoid it.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by ruggedized1: 7:41am
Anambra is the first choice investment destination East of the Niger. Cool.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by Felaak47(m): 7:41am
Okay, good for them
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by loomer: 7:42am
maslong:
Sentiment don start.
Have u thought of the fact weda the thing go make them employ more people?
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by Homeboiy(m): 7:44am
And what is the economic important of it?
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by melojo: 7:44am
Money keeps on flowing for the Rich.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by VivaDeAngelo: 7:44am
ruggedized1:
And that makes you feel special? better wake up kid.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by AnusOdourInhaler: 7:45am
Good move.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by Davidson364: 7:46am
Cool
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:46am
AnusOdourInhaler:
Ny
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by sixtus3606(m): 7:46am
SIRmanjar:RACIST
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by bestman09(m): 7:46am
Nna men, this Bontus group Don hammer! Imagine being appointed a sole distributor of dangote products.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by seniorkachion(m): 7:47am
[quote author=SIRmanjar post=55179652]Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east..[/quote
He should be sent packing from the South East. He's an exploiter. He will not even build a kiosk for this venture.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by tetula123(m): 7:48am
nice move
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by 1Rebel: 7:49am
In the next 10years, if nigeria is still a country, this man would own the economy singlehandedly
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by Coolgent: 7:49am
SIRmanjar:How about if other regions stop using products of east? can u consume them urself?
Think wisely
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by onemanonewife: 7:49am
maslong:
But y must tribalism continue to hunt us in this part of the world. No ONE sees anything good in good things because the owner isn't from his tribe. The FAN yogurt we use to chill everyday in hot whether is owned by igbo man Francis Author Nzeribe (FAN) yet he sited it in the northern region they didn't castigate him for that. Igbos invest more outside igbo lands so let's not dislike others who invest in igbo lands.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by mightyhaze: 7:50am
A clarion call for igbo billionaires 2 invest in manufacturing!
This is same thing dat killed Nigerian economy,... consume consume consume!
Dangote is smart,..he doesn't want 2 invest in d southeast,but wants proceeds 4m southeast!
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by kollynxofodile(m): 7:51am
Businessideas:
This ur comment e weak me!
So people re still this Stupid?
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by sakalisis(m): 7:52am
Okay nao
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by chukslawrence(m): 7:52am
ok
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by soberdrunk(m): 7:52am
Dangote and my Ex-gf have one thing in common........
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by stonemasonn(m): 7:53am
Later you will accuse Yorubas of hating.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by olatwo(m): 7:54am
Wait oo
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by ipodstinks: 7:55am
maslong:quote author=SIRmanjar post=55179652]Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east..[/quote]see them, and na dem go first rush there for menial jobs. Bunch of e-rat hypocrites.
Re: Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha by Alexis11: 7:56am
ruggedized1:Technically, not a good news for the South-East.
