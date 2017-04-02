Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Dangote Opens One-stop Shop In Onitsha (4526 Views)

Director in charge of Dangote in the South East, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje signed for his company, while the chairman of Bontus Group, Chief Uche Okafor, signed for his company.



Okafor said at the signing ceremony that with the agreement, all Dangote products, including sugar, cement, noodles, rice and tomato, would soon flood the eastern part of the country at very competitive prizes.



The South East director of Dangote, Mr. Mabogunje, said in addition to sugar, salt, cement and other products, his company would launch its brand of rice before December 2017, just as Dangote tomato would soon be in the market.



Awka - ONE of Nigeria's most successful conglomerates, the Dangote Plc, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Bontus Group of Companies based in Onitsha for the supply and distribution of all Dangote products in the commercial city.

Daily consumptions

Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east.. 10 Likes

We want industries and not warehouses 10 Likes

ConqueredWest:

We want industries and not warehouses There's nothing bad if you build one and stop "wanting" like a baby crying for candy.

Meanwhile,the Google of this world started from garages so be careful before Lagos state government confiscates all your brethren's warehouses in Lagos because you "don't want warehouses" There's nothing bad if you build one and stop "wanting" like a baby crying for candy.Meanwhile,the Google of this world started from garages so be careful before Lagos state government confiscates all your brethren's warehouses in Lagos because you "don't want warehouses" 9 Likes

SIRmanjar:

Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east..

real rubbish, Igbos should avoid it. real rubbish, Igbos should avoid it. 1 Like 1 Share

Anambra is the first choice investment destination East of the Niger. Cool. 1 Like

maslong:





real rubbish, Igbos should avoid it.

Sentiment don start.



Have u thought of the fact weda the thing go make them employ more people? Sentiment don start.Have u thought of the fact weda the thing go make them employ more people? 3 Likes 1 Share

And what is the economic important of it?

Money keeps on flowing for the Rich.

ruggedized1:

Anambra is the first choice investment destination East of the Niger. Cool.



And that makes you feel special? better wake up kid. And that makes you feel special? better wake up kid. 1 Like

AnusOdourInhaler:

Good move.

SIRmanjar:

Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east.. RACIST RACIST

Nna men, this Bontus group Don hammer! Imagine being appointed a sole distributor of dangote products.

[quote author=SIRmanjar post=55179652]Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east..[/quote



He should be sent packing from the South East. He's an exploiter. He will not even build a kiosk for this venture.

In the next 10years, if nigeria is still a country, this man would own the economy singlehandedly

SIRmanjar:

Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east.. How about if other regions stop using products of east? can u consume them urself?

Think wisely How about if other regions stop using products of east? can u consume them urself?Think wisely

maslong:





real rubbish, Igbos should avoid it.

But y must tribalism continue to hunt us in this part of the world. No ONE sees anything good in good things because the owner isn't from his tribe. The FAN yogurt we use to chill everyday in hot whether is owned by igbo man Francis Author Nzeribe (FAN) yet he sited it in the northern region they didn't castigate him for that. Igbos invest more outside igbo lands so let's not dislike others who invest in igbo lands. But y must tribalism continue to hunt us in this part of the world. No ONE sees anything good in good things because the owner isn't from his tribe. The FAN yogurt we use to chill everyday in hot whether is owned by igbo man Francis Author Nzeribe (FAN) yet he sited it in the northern region they didn't castigate him for that. Igbos invest more outside igbo lands so let's not dislike others who invest in igbo lands. 1 Like 1 Share

A clarion call for igbo billionaires 2 invest in manufacturing!





This is same thing dat killed Nigerian economy,... consume consume consume!





Dangote is smart,..he doesn't want 2 invest in d southeast,but wants proceeds 4m southeast!

Businessideas:



There's nothing bad if you build one and stop "wanting" like a baby crying for candy.

Meanwhile,the Google of this world started from garages so be careful before Lagos state government confiscates all your brethren's warehouses in Lagos because you "don't want warehouses"

This ur comment e weak me!



So people re still this Stupid? This ur comment e weak me!So people re still this Stupid?

Later you will accuse Yorubas of hating.

maslong:





real rubbish, Igbos should avoid it. quote author=SIRmanjar post=55179652]Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east..[/quote]see them, and na dem go first rush there for menial jobs. Bunch of e-rat hypocrites. quote author=SIRmanjar post=55179652]Rubbish! dere is nothing good about dis news as long as the goods he will distribute wasn't produced in the east..[/quote]see them, and na dem go first rush there for menial jobs. Bunch of e-rat hypocrites.