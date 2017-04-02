Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration (7628 Views)

JAMB List Of 12 New Federal Universities For 2nd Choice In 2017 UTME Registration. The JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has announced that candidates of the 2017 UTME can now select the Federal University as 2nd Choice Degree Awarding Institution.



According to the Joint Admission Matriculation Board Through their official twitter handle they said that Candidates can now choose from the 12 New Federal Universities, State Universities, Police Academy or NDA.

The 12 New Federal Universities Includes:



1. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY,OYE EKITI

2. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE ,

3. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY BIRNIN KEBBI

4. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSENMA, KATSINA STATE

5. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GASHUA, YOBE STATE.

6. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE.

7. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LAFIA, NASARAWA STATE

8. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LOKOJA.

9. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY KASHERE, GOMBE STATE.

10. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY NDIFU-ALIKE, EBONYI STATE.

11. FEDRAL UNIVERSITY OTUOKE, BAYELSA STATE.

12. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY WUKARI, TARABA STATE

For those whose have already registered and choose private universities and states no room has been created for amendments. All Inconveniences This Update Might Cause Are Regretted!!!



We all would recall that before the JAMB Registration officially began, the exam body made known to the public that they can only select One Public University and One Private University, this decision was not welcomed by the public and from the look of things it shows that the Registrar has been cautioned to reverse the policy.

This year jamb registration is something else

Aboki get plenty university but still no go go skul.. Na real wah! 5 Likes

Educative for those seeking admission and wanting to write jamb though



All the very best to would be jambites 1 Like

I passed tru one of the new uni yesterday on my way goin to Bunza in kebbi state .wanted to have a snap shot of d structures bt my Br3 was down. Seriously generations will remember Jonathan for ths new universities. Am not a PDP fan but that's d bitter truth.though Oga Jonah was lucky. had enough Cash/Dollars then to spend on projects unlike PMB.pity PMB will not be able to do anything tangible the way Dollar is doing him/us strong thing.

JAMB gives a bad name to the words innovation and technology.

How we wan take d school as registration b problem? Prof. Oloyede pls do something asap.

Jonathan built those schools , now some miserable fellow will come and tell me how tribal and selfish he's. Well since an illiterate is ruling us, we should expect more fulanis and cows than schools. I'm ashamed I'm in the same Nigeria with Omugos and oponus

God bless Goodluck Jonathan...

Lol... Why is JAMB using all the varsities GEJ approved as second choice. ?

ozo13:

universities without job....what is the use of education without providing the anabking environment for jobs or business...Nigeria sinators have shown is that what you need is not certificate but get leg and joint cult

Good development anyway but there are victims already.

JAMB should next time exhaust their thinking process before coming to the public with new innovations

Mr. Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not Uni-Ilorin, let the student speak for themselves ejor! I think student should own the sovereignity. Why must the board just conclude policy withouting consulting the public for their opinions. This is not a secondary school were a principal take charge of policy implementation.Mr. Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not Uni-Ilorin, let the student speak for themselves ejor! 1 Like

and after jonathan built d schools, why didnt he create jobs for d 1s who hav graduated?

JONATHAN IS DUMB THANKS TO HIM WE HAVE ALL THOSE UNIVERSITIES IN THE NORTH NONE IN THE EAST











We the Yoruba Muslims like I and jesuslovesyou, want to thank sai baba for building these new universities so that everybody can go to school.....



Jonathan is the great lion king of democray. He is my role model