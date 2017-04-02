₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Mykel4God(m): 3:53am
JAMB List Of 12 New Federal Universities For 2nd Choice In 2017 UTME Registration. The JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has announced that candidates of the 2017 UTME can now select the Federal University as 2nd Choice Degree Awarding Institution.
According to the Joint Admission Matriculation Board Through their official twitter handle they said that Candidates can now choose from the 12 New Federal Universities, State Universities, Police Academy or NDA.
The 12 New Federal Universities Includes:
1. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY,OYE EKITI
2. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE ,
3. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY BIRNIN KEBBI
4. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSENMA, KATSINA STATE
5. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GASHUA, YOBE STATE.
6. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE.
7. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LAFIA, NASARAWA STATE
8. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LOKOJA.
9. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY KASHERE, GOMBE STATE.
10. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY NDIFU-ALIKE, EBONYI STATE.
11. FEDRAL UNIVERSITY OTUOKE, BAYELSA STATE.
12. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY WUKARI, TARABA STATE
For those whose have already registered and choose private universities and states no room has been created for amendments. All Inconveniences This Update Might Cause Are Regretted!!!
We all would recall that before the JAMB Registration officially began, the exam body made known to the public that they can only select One Public University and One Private University, this decision was not welcomed by the public and from the look of things it shows that the Registrar has been cautioned to reverse the policy.
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Mykel4God(m): 3:55am
Source : http://www..ng/education/12-new-fed-varsities-approved-2nd-choice-jamb-2017-utme-registration-see-list
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Dayo4real12: 6:13am
Good
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by smartty68(m): 10:06am
This year jamb registration is something else
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by omololu2020(m): 10:06am
H
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by mrlaw93(m): 10:06am
Aboki get plenty university but still no go go skul.. Na real wah!
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by kingphilip(m): 10:07am
Educative for those seeking admission and wanting to write jamb though
All the very best to would be jambites
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by ozo13(m): 10:07am
Seriously generations will remember Jonathan for ths new universities. Am not a PDP fan but that's d bitter truth.though Oga Jonah was lucky. had enough Cash/Dollars then to spend on projects unlike PMB.pity PMB will not be able to do anything tangible the way Dollar is doing him/us strong thing. I passed tru one of the new uni yesterday on my way goin to Bunza in kebbi state .wanted to have a snap shot of d structures bt my Br3 was down.
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Aspireahead(m): 10:07am
JAMB gives a bad name to the words innovation and technology.
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Vanpascore(m): 10:08am
How we wan take d school as registration b problem? Prof. Oloyede pls do something asap.
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by froshsteve(m): 10:08am
mtcheew
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by AlphaStyles(m): 10:08am
o my
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Rapsainot: 10:09am
Jonathan built those schools , now some miserable fellow will come and tell me how tribal and selfish he's. Well since an illiterate is ruling us, we should expect more fulanis and cows than schools. I'm ashamed I'm in the same Nigeria with Omugos and oponus
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by anitapreeti(f): 10:09am
Jamb has lost its flavor...
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by stexsy(m): 10:11am
God bless Goodluck Jonathan...
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Qmerit(m): 10:11am
Lol... Why is JAMB using all the varsities GEJ approved as second choice. ?
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by babyfaceafrica: 10:11am
ozo13:universities without job....what is the use of education without providing the anabking environment for jobs or business...Nigeria sinators have shown is that what you need is not certificate but get leg and joint cult
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by ReubenE(m): 10:11am
These people and policy somersaults...
Good development anyway but there are victims already.
JAMB should next time exhaust their thinking process before coming to the public with new innovations
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by noziz(m): 10:12am
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by amicable4877(m): 10:12am
I pledge to Nigeria my Country. May God help us all.
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Paragon235: 10:13am
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by demo4ril97(m): 10:14am
I think student should own the sovereignity. Why must the board just conclude policy withouting consulting the public for their opinions. This is not a secondary school were a principal take charge of policy implementation.
Mr. Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not Uni-Ilorin, let the student speak for themselves ejor!
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:16am
and after jonathan built d schools, why didnt he create jobs for d 1s who hav graduated?
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by DollarAngel(m): 10:17am
JONATHAN IS DUMB THANKS TO HIM WE HAVE ALL THOSE UNIVERSITIES IN THE NORTH NONE IN THE EAST
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by ObiomaA: 10:20am
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Vickiweezy(m): 10:20am
Which university be all these ones
Their first class go they equivalent to 2.2 in Unizik
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Tenim47(m): 10:20am
mtcheew, is this ones universities
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Jokerman(m): 10:21am
We the Yoruba Muslims like I and jesuslovesyou, want to thank sai baba for building these new universities so that everybody can go to school.....
Sai baba is working
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by Hassan080196(m): 10:21am
ozo13:
Just shut the Bleep up.
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by ayogozie(m): 10:21am
Jonathan is the great lion king of democray. He is my role model
|Re: 12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration by azbaba: 10:22am
babyfaceafrica:
and av u forgotten , the university also create jobs for some people
