₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,831 members, 3,454,944 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 09:53 PM

Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him (6299 Views)

Tiwa Savage Twerks For IK Osakioduwa (Photos) / Anichebe Victor Is D.J Cuppy's Boyfriend - Fan @zee.audu Reveals / Seyi Law's Wife, Ebere, Twerks For Him (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Celebritieslife: 8:42am
Davido Receives Magnum Condom From His D.J, Ecool For Protection After Another Fair South African Lady Twerks For Him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3Zt7Vw5uWQ

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Celebritieslife: 8:43am
More Images

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by stealthtiger(m): 8:43am
Nonsensical

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by eezeribe(m): 8:46am
Ambassador of the wasted generation

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by IamJix: 8:55am
Davido and his nuisance is appalling.

2 Likes

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by hungryboy(m): 9:29am
A wise man once told me ,


Just make the money kid,

And pussy shall be added unto you

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Michellla(f): 9:31am
He and his DJ don't have sense

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by jimi4us: 9:33am
Let them continue, we go still dey here when E go happen

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Okohlient(m): 9:40am
Dis Davido of a guy sef, i jx hope he doesn't contact STDs one day,

2 Likes

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Kobicove(m): 9:41am
This guy should at least try to be discreet... undecided

2 Likes

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by jordyspices: 12:14pm
Are condoms 100% safe as for davido continue imade just dey look i hope say she no go dey embarassed wen one girl go tell am why ur papa too like woman hmm woman wrapper

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by oluwamile(m): 12:29pm
no sign of responsibility

3 Likes

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by oloriooko(m): 1:58pm
Man wey dey dance hard dance,na hin brokos e dey wahala
Make he continue, sooner or later monkey go go market him no go come back

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Realhommie(m): 2:02pm
So Mikel don go China go dey score goals abi? Lol

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by crackhouse(m): 2:44pm
Hmm
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by JhimmySpark(m): 3:12pm
This guy need to grow up. Too childish and immature

3 Likes

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Jodha(f): 3:25pm
People wey get cap no get head... People wey get head no get cap...

Such is life..

4 Likes

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Rextayne: 5:16pm
Michellla:
He and his DJ don't have sense
Hey. Let the dude have fun, Yolo. We only have one life to leave cool

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Michellla(f): 5:31pm
Rextayne:
Hey. Let the dude have fun, Yolo. We only have one life to leave cool
He's freee just saying grin
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Rextayne: 5:35pm
Michellla:
He's freee just saying grin
Okay. what's up with u
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Michellla(f): 5:42pm
Rextayne:
Okay. what's up with u
Great hows your end?
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Rextayne: 5:44pm
Michellla:
Great hows your end?
Not bad either. Hope u are having a fun filled sunday
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Michellla(f): 6:03pm
Rextayne:
Not bad either. Hope u are having a fun filled sunday
Been better,
But all good cheesy
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Rextayne: 6:07pm
Michellla:
Been better, But all good cheesy
Alright, grin keep slaying. cool
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Michellla(f): 8:26pm
Rextayne:
Alright, grin keep slaying. cool
you tooo smiley
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Rextayne: 8:30pm
kiss
Michellla:
you tooo smiley
kiss grin
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by DollarAngel(m): 9:37pm
DAVIDO IS A DOG QUOTE ME AND RUN MAD

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by SNIPER123: 9:37pm
wink
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Lekan1o1: 9:38pm
But im sorry to say that this guy is a disgrace to yoruba nation.... angry

He betta change now befor he dies of infection

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by ekems2017(f): 9:38pm
Is this the only thing this boy knows how to do? Ha does his father advises him at all?

1 Like

Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Divay22(f): 9:38pm
They use pussy swear give this Lad self angry angry angry
Re: Davido Receives Condom From D.J, Ecool As South African Lady Twerks For Him by Berbierklaus(f): 9:38pm
DollarAngel:
DAVIDO IS A DOG QUOTE ME AND RUN MAD
DollarAngel:
DAVIDO IS A DOG QUOTE ME AND RUN MAD
Suffery o grin


Later now he will say,he has never met her or doesn't know her. The guy is always high and fxcking gringrin
Heard he is very big down there? shocked embarassed

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Karen Igho Of Big Brother Gets Attacked On Twitter / For Beautiful Wedding Cards / 'dont Depend On Men For Sex Get A intimacy gadget' Kemi Olunloyo Tells Women

Viewing this topic: RealPanda(m), 14teenK(m), Htop, XaviDayo, goingape1, say4gunit(m), sammyjay7265(m), SirGentle2(m), lokito, raziboi(m), Hasino2258, ConnectMee, froshhomie(m), oladayo63(m), JaySalvador27, happney65, bodmas119(m), talibanazuka(m), erico2k2(m), ib4real95(m), ExplicitConnect(m), herroyalcuteness(f), legba1(m), wongwe, chinyeren(f), nelson1200, pelujam(f), HeartMender7(m), golddeejay(m), Mizk(f), umarazizz87(m), Kelechilucky, brightisodje, mayoadegbola(m), aurxtino(m), babablogger, pelumi224(f), bemagnify, BlessedFellow01, Nairalane, Oluwaplumpie(m), rafhell(m), thurpee(m), lungimiranza, henryfayoul1, Adeneyagrofeeds, Bgorgeous, Abba5800, romancelanders, KLWL(m), olatwo(m), betatalk, danla44(m), Greatmayok, Tonymario58, Porsches30, afonuru2(m), internet, culdady, Atoos(m), uso84, Vorpal, Dhaffs(m), Incredible120(m), laryken, nobleige, Shonhairtaipei(m), bezimo(m), demolaprof(m), kingsley989(m), sisisioge, Chukwudi4naija(m), sure2(m), Godlychild, courage89(m), peachesandroses(f), osondujt5, olusun43(m), MzGwen, donbigboy(m), drsugar, kasaboj(m), yinparc, Martin124(m), emekatimsu(m), gabito2, manchik(m), olafyn(m), jerryaji(m), vllar(m), stigman(m), iamkingzlee(m), Chmmyluv(f), iheanyi4u(m), PastorOluT(m), oluwafemim(m), emazion(m), fsho(m), sellers4buyers, AsapHorllar(m), Dmes(m), Penboy(m), teoo, Jhulyan(f), Slippy, nelsonnw, anotherpac(m), collinspro(m), montumonami(m), Eedyb, adekhingz(m), Abidex35(m), emydot(m), femmygold, Jjanekainu, franchize24(m), hotdealz(m), damiolly(m), jayloms, ZAWs, dapsin999(m), opinionsack, mabella2(f), muhamm3d, williamsmankind(m), CeeKay17, Prosper123, AbdOla, abdolleez(m), LOT111(f), highness25(m), Dearestme(f), iamwok(m), ofoka, frank33(m), ademilan, Tamitee(f), Emekus92(m), MUYEEKFIRST, anthony86(m), Yubee40(m), kenex4ever(m), unknown87, madjnr, Boscojugunu(m), iamariwa(m), Ttrrffyyghuuh, clintz(m), essohjay1(m), Amanhasnoname, obadee4you(m), pitoski(m), opymx, gracephysics(m), YonkijiSappo and 273 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.