The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, today in his sermon at the Church's headquarters at Redemption Camp, told his members why they shouldn't marry girls from Facebook.
According to him, people who marry girls from Facebook, lose them on YouTube. This message was posted on the Church's official Twitter handle.
Nigerians are already calling out the Pastor and his church for this. Here are some reactions to the sermon;
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Splinz(m): 2:44pm
If this remark really came from Adeboye, then it's really an unfortunate one.
This statement is akin to saying: "All Facebook users are worthless". Adeboye of all people should have known that people use sites like Facebook for different reasons; both business and pleasure.
So, that one meets a woman on Facebook that appeals to him and marry her, does not in anyway translate to losing that same woman to other social sites.
In fact, this statement has little or no sense at all!
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by emeijeh(m): 2:45pm
I don't understand the loosing her on YouTube.
Someone please explain
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by raypex(m): 2:46pm
Join me in Europe. Check my signature.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by amSammie(m): 2:47pm
[color=#990000][/color]but
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Shelloween(m): 2:51pm
Fallacy.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by lytech1(m): 2:54pm
To me COMMoN SENSE WILL PREVAIL.
I dont allow this god of men will to prevail over my life.
No big deal in meeting ur partner on fb or any other social media,bt this so call god of men blv they know all.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by missdashin(f): 2:56pm
lol, but I don't agree with him. that's his opinion though, we r all entitle to ours.
bad market for facebook slay queens
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by lytech1(m): 2:58pm
Wait and see some dogmatic fellow condemning meeting ur partner on fb bcoz a felow being like them just condemn the act.
God will will prevail of my own life not what people say
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by SmartBug: 3:00pm
People should stop condemning the act of searching for love or partner online. It actually does no harm unless one is stupìd and naive.
When you think outside the box, hooking up with someone, a stranger from the internet be it Facebook or whatever is exactly the same thing as hooking with a stranger you just met in a market place.
You both don't know and have never seen each other.
You just have to be careful who you date and trust.
Just like you do when you meet someone physically.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Jodha(f): 3:02pm
Is he trying to tell the guys that if yhu marry a lady on Facebook... When yhu see her unedited you tube videos.. You'll be forced to change yhur mind.. Then loose her ..
Cause that's what my mind could think of...
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by cloudyskygrind(m): 3:05pm
Jodha:You've just made the whole thing worse
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by JideAmuGiaka: 3:05pm
emeijeh:
If you pick a wife from the dancing hall, one day she will dance out of your house.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by serverconnect: 3:09pm
Nice one sir. Food for thought
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by jamislaw(m): 3:11pm
I think Old age is affecting this Man.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Jodha(f): 3:15pm
cloudyskygrind:
Stop blaming me unnecessarily.. I made nothing worse.. I only stated what came into my mind..
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:18pm
emeijeh:
Maybe you will see her twerking on YouTube with wild boars
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Jodha(f): 3:18pm
cloudyskygrind:
Stop blaming me unnecessarily.. I made nothing worse.. I only stated what came into my mind...
State yhurs too.. Instead of pointing accusing fingers at me.. Mbok..
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by emeijeh(m): 3:19pm
QueenSuccubus:
Succubus has come again with her own
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:20pm
emeijeh:
This pastor must know what's happening on YouTube sha
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by emeijeh(m): 3:23pm
QueenSuccubus:Succubus please tell us (myself and the pastor) what is happening on YouTube
Please
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by dtruth50(m): 3:26pm
emeijeh:he is trying to say wanda ye marry mata a facebook, zai divorce dinta a youtube SHIKENA
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Senipapa(m): 3:28pm
When I say most of these pastors lack sense people will come after me. Now just look at what this iconic pastor who is supposed to be a role model to the younger ones is preaching.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by ITbomb(m): 3:31pm
That you marry on Facebook doesn't mean your marriage will run on Facebook or other social media.
Facebook and the rest are just platform where two people meet each other. Before getting serious, they have to meet physically and know themselves intimately.
Just beware of those who upload their life on social media, they live there and get advice from there. Run so far from them.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:37pm
emeijeh:
Hehehe...it's praise n worship of big bootiez
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Benita27(f): 3:39pm
serverconnect:Only matured minds would grasp the underlying message. I don't even want to meet my husband on social media not to talk of men picking wives from social media.
Please, do not quote me if you think otherwise. Try the next person. Thanks in advance!.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by newyorks(m): 3:47pm
laugh wan kill me.this ppl eh
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by segebase(m): 3:48pm
nnn
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by cruchenuti: 3:49pm
Benita27:
***singing*"""Why you lying, why you fu.ckin lying, tell me why you lying, you can't do without lying .....
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by TheSlyone2(m): 3:51pm
Benita27:I think I have balls, so quoting you wouldn't be mission impossible...
In an event where you meet someone you both stay in the same locality on Facebook or other social media platform, could that be placed on the same pedestal as Meeting a total stranger online?
The way you talked make me wanna think you are undermining the importance of Facebook and thus, saying you misconstrued the message man of God was trying to pass should be right on the spot...
There are people, (prolly people you share same cultural belief with) you've in a way or the other lost contact with. The only way to reestablish contact with them may be via online platform...
And again, people you meet online, in as much as you ll want to be cautious, they may not be entirely bad as you have thought them to be...
Sighs....
Benny, I quoted you. Oya goan do your worse
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by itsMrIke(m): 4:07pm
This is as comedic as it is silly.
|Re: If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye by Tazdroid(m): 4:45pm
Is this a premonition or prophecy?
Splinz:I still find it hard to comprehend why a widely respected clergyman would make such a statement
