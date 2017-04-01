Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her On Youtube- Pastor Adeboye (5589 Views)

According to him, people who marry girls from Facebook, lose them on YouTube. This message was posted on the Church's official Twitter handle.



Nigerians are already calling out the Pastor and his church for this. Here are some reactions to the sermon;



This statement is akin to saying: "All Facebook users are worthless". Adeboye of all people should have known that people use sites like Facebook for different reasons; both business and pleasure.



So, that one meets a woman on Facebook that appeals to him and marry her, does not in anyway translate to losing that same woman to other social sites.



I don't understand the loosing her on YouTube.





Someone please explain 11 Likes 1 Share

Fallacy. 3 Likes

To me COMMoN SENSE WILL PREVAIL.

I dont allow this god of men will to prevail over my life.





No big deal in meeting ur partner on fb or any other social media,bt this so call god of men blv they know all. 16 Likes 2 Shares

lol, but I don't agree with him. that's his opinion though, we r all entitle to ours.

bad market for facebook slay queens 2 Likes 1 Share

Wait and see some dogmatic fellow condemning meeting ur partner on fb bcoz a felow being like them just condemn the act.





God will will prevail of my own life not what people say 5 Likes 1 Share

People should stop condemning the act of searching for love or partner online. It actually does no harm unless one is stupìd and naive.



When you think outside the box, hooking up with someone, a stranger from the internet be it Facebook or whatever is exactly the same thing as hooking with a stranger you just met in a market place.



You both don't know and have never seen each other.

You just have to be careful who you date and trust.

Just like you do when you meet someone physically. 3 Likes

Cause that's what my mind could think of... Is he trying to tell the guys that if yhu marry a lady on Facebook... When yhu see her unedited you tube videos.. You'll be forced to change yhur mind.. Then loose her..Cause that's what my mind could think of... 1 Like

Jodha:

Is he trying to tell the guys that if yhu marry a lady on Facebook... When yhu see her unedited you tube videos.. You'll be forced to change yhur mind.. Then loose her ..



Cause that's what my mind could think of... You've just made the whole thing worse You've just made the whole thing worse 10 Likes

emeijeh:

I don't understand the loosing her on YouTube.





Someone please explain



If you pick a wife from the dancing hall, one day she will dance out of your house. If you pick a wife from the dancing hall, one day she will dance out of your house. 1 Like

Nice one sir. Food for thought 2 Likes

I think Old age is affecting this Man. 2 Likes

cloudyskygrind:



You've just made the whole thing worse

Stop blaming me unnecessarily.. I made nothing worse.. I only stated what came into my mind.. Stop blaming me unnecessarily.. I made nothing worse.. I only stated what came into my mind.. 2 Likes

emeijeh:

I don't understand the loosing her on YouTube.





Someone please explain





Maybe you will see her twerking on YouTube with wild boars Maybe you will see her twerking on YouTube with wild boars 2 Likes

cloudyskygrind:



You've just made the whole thing worse

Stop blaming me unnecessarily.. I made nothing worse.. I only stated what came into my mind...



State yhurs too.. Instead of pointing accusing fingers at me.. Mbok.. Stop blaming me unnecessarily.. I made nothing worse.. I only stated what came into my mind...State yhurs too.. Instead of pointing accusing fingers at me.. Mbok.. 1 Like

Maybe you will see her twerking on YouTube with wild boars

Succubus has come again with her own Succubus has come again with her own 2 Likes 1 Share

This pastor must know what's happening on YouTube sha This pastor must know what's happening on YouTube sha 1 Like

This pastor must know what's happening on YouTube sha Succubus please tell us (myself and the pastor) what is happening on YouTube











Please Succubus please tell us (myself and the pastor) what is happening on YouTubePlease 1 Like

emeijeh:

I don't understand the loosing her on YouTube.





Someone please explain he is trying to say wanda ye marry mata a facebook, zai divorce dinta a youtube SHIKENA he is trying to saySHIKENA

When I say most of these pastors lack sense people will come after me. Now just look at what this iconic pastor who is supposed to be a role model to the younger ones is preaching. 1 Like

That you marry on Facebook doesn't mean your marriage will run on Facebook or other social media.



Facebook and the rest are just platform where two people meet each other. Before getting serious, they have to meet physically and know themselves intimately.



Just beware of those who upload their life on social media, they live there and get advice from there. Run so far from them.

Hehehe...it's praise n worship of big bootiez Hehehe...it's praise n worship of big bootiez

serverconnect:

Nice one sir. Food for thought Only matured minds would grasp the underlying message. I don't even want to meet my husband on social media not to talk of men picking wives from social media.



Please, do not quote me if you think otherwise. Try the next person. Thanks in advance!. Only matured minds would grasp the underlying message. I don't even want to meet my husband on social media not to talk of men picking wives from social media.Please, do not quote me if you think otherwise. Try the next person. Thanks in advance!. 1 Like

laugh wan kill me.this ppl eh

Benita27:

Only matured minds would grasp the underlying message. I don't even want to meet my husband on social media not to talk of men picking wives from social media.



Please, do not quote me if you think otherwise. Try the next person. Thanks in advance!.

***singing*"""Why you lying, why you fu.ckin lying, tell me why you lying, you can't do without lying ..... ***singing*"""Why you lying, why you fu.ckin lying, tell me why you lying, you can't do without lying ..... 3 Likes

Benita27:

Only matured minds would grasp the underlying message. I don't even want to meet my husband on social media not to talk of men picking wives from social media.



Please, do not quote me if you think otherwise. Try the next person. Thanks in advance!. I think I have balls, so quoting you wouldn't be mission impossible...





In an event where you meet someone you both stay in the same locality on Facebook or other social media platform, could that be placed on the same pedestal as Meeting a total stranger online?



The way you talked make me wanna think you are undermining the importance of Facebook and thus, saying you misconstrued the message man of God was trying to pass should be right on the spot...



There are people, (prolly people you share same cultural belief with) you've in a way or the other lost contact with. The only way to reestablish contact with them may be via online platform...



And again, people you meet online, in as much as you ll want to be cautious, they may not be entirely bad as you have thought them to be...





Benny, I quoted you. Oya goan do your worse I think I have balls, so quoting you wouldn't be mission impossible...In an event where you meet someone you both stay in the same locality on Facebook or other social media platform, could that be placed on the same pedestal as Meeting a total stranger online?The way you talked make me wanna think you are undermining the importance of Facebook and thus, saying you misconstrued the message man of God was trying to pass should be right on the spot...There are people, (prolly people you share same cultural belief with) you've in a way or the other lost contact with. The only way to reestablish contact with them may be via online platform...And again, people you meet online, in as much as you ll want to be cautious, they may not be entirely bad as you have thought them to be...Sighs....Benny, I quoted you. Oya goan do your worse 3 Likes 1 Share



This is as comedic as it is silly.