|Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by JamieNaijaTeam: 8:14pm
Davido is expecting his second child with an Atlanta based 24 year old girl named Amanda.
Amanda took to social media today to flaunt her growing baby bump. She also said: "Hope my bébé look like me."
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by botad(m): 10:13pm
Second baby mama at what age and she is shamelessly flaunting it?
Are these ones part of the leaders of tomorrow?
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by lpiffy: 10:14pm
hmm
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Idydarling(f): 10:14pm
wa wa
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by skarz: 10:14pm
I won't say she does not have sense cause she's someone's mother to be...but aunty you don't have sense
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by signature2012(m): 10:14pm
So?
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by IpobExposed: 10:14pm
All the people that will be insulting Davido if they had the opportunity they would be worse.
You can only abuse him if you are in his shoes (famous and rich) and don't womanize.
In other news Buhari please continue your good works.
We the whole of Nairaland wish to say God bless u Buhari
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by amoduganja: 10:14pm
d
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Divay22(f): 10:14pm
Okay
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by holluwai(m): 10:14pm
Ehen yeye dey smell.
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm
Divay22:
You ok?!
Check very well, you are Etc {Eighth to comment}
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by vicdom(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by skarz: 10:14pm
botad:guy why you TIFF ftc from me
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:14pm
30,000 for her account
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by optional1(f): 10:14pm
second ke
where is dey
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Alobaloye2(m): 10:14pm
Ok
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Ukoju: 10:14pm
Celeb and their funny lifestyle
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Omagago(m): 10:14pm
SMH
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Divay22(f): 10:15pm
botad:Hate
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by teozey111(m): 10:15pm
a
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Divay22(f): 10:15pm
IpobExposed:Gun
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by cutetopsey(f): 10:15pm
Na wa o
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by sapientia(m): 10:15pm
our ancestors must be turning in their graves.
Bearing a child out of wedlock means nothing now.
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Divay22(f): 10:15pm
amoduganja:Dove
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by Jonah116: 10:16pm
ok
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:16pm
optional1:yes second. Btw is that you on your profile?
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by ichommy(m): 10:16pm
Seen....
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by wurabecca(f): 10:16pm
Davido synonyms Of OBO
Interpret it according to your thought
OBO in yoruba is Monkey and.......m
O.B.O is also 'My papa get money'
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by AGgal(f): 10:16pm
Just here to read comments from bashing bashers
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by osemoses1234(m): 10:16pm
Give me d moni ooooo
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by botad(m): 10:16pm
skarz:
|Re: Davido's Second Babymama-to-be, Amanda, Flaunts Her Growing Bump by itsik(m): 10:16pm
So like this, like this. This has come to stay.
Morals going small small.
24yrs and baby mama and proud.
Chai.
Am just so scared for my own children. They might learn this from out there. And believe you me, this is not right.
Wish her the best though.
