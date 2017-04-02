₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,831 members, 3,454,945 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 09:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos (2568 Views)
Mama G And Okon Lagos Spotted At Elder Bethel Obuah's Burial Today / Okon Lagos And Yvonne Nelson Picture Got Fans Talking / Iyanya And Okon Pose Together (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by LOGDAN(m): 8:52pm
Bros lalasticlala
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by phensbassey: 9:04pm
Mr ibu , Mr ibu, Mr ibu, how many I calll you
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by phensbassey: 9:04pm
Mr ibu , Mr ibu, Mr ibu, how many times I calll you
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by decatalyst(m): 9:05pm
Is Mr IBU hiding another person inside his cloth?
His look is always funny
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Young03: 9:22pm
Who are they?
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Abortions: 9:34pm
KAI MR IBU KAI MR IBU KAI MR IBU DAZ ALL I HAV 2 SAY
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Oppypoppy: 9:36pm
Diz Mr Ibu bella na bag of rice.
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by tobtap: 9:39pm
ibu and oshomole.... pls which is most handsome
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by meskana212(m): 9:39pm
.
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by toyinjimoh(m): 9:39pm
okon no get dress sense at all.....lol
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Tos87(m): 9:40pm
We must blow the whistle...
BTW is Mr Ibu on maternity?
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by rattlesnake(m): 9:40pm
adds no value to me
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Ododoeye0020(m): 9:40pm
This Mr IBU Is Always looking funny
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by mascot87(m): 9:40pm
Mr Ibu mumu too much
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by mich24(m): 9:41pm
Ha ibuuu, always looking funny
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Mopolchi: 9:41pm
Ibu BBC - Big Belle Company
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Lekan1o1: 9:41pm
Nawa
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by FlyoruB: 9:42pm
Why does Ibu look so ugly in this pix??
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by ileogbenfidel(m): 9:42pm
Bobs wetin dey happen to Mr ibu nau?
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Kelklein(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by PhilAmadeus: 9:43pm
This Mr Ibu sef....see stomach lyk pot of beans
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by 0lumuyiwa: 9:43pm
Read about Nigeria and their mannerism by clicking this link
https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/?s=Nigeria+and+its+idiosyncracy
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Tenim47(m): 9:43pm
decatalyst:[quote author=decatalyst post=55204143]
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by ufuosman(m): 9:48pm
Mr IBU ugly
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by mrjojo: 9:50pm
Kc bleacher, Weh done. See his feet
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by Jonah116: 9:50pm
ok
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu, Kcee, And Okon Lagos by slurryeye: 9:51pm
toyinjimoh:
What do you expect?
He is Okon nah
(0) (Reply)
Get Good Returns On Your Investment / You've NEVER Seen Africa Like This! / Another Death Escape For 50 Cent
Viewing this topic: money121(m), samsul00, HumbleLover, ighodarovictor, TD4real, alphawg(m), Tlake(m), jadakiss213(m), Preca(f), Manfred05(m), UAE123(m), debque(m), wilsonjay, princejones(m), gritzky1996, MzUkay24(f), bukibabe, Agboola321(m), demzey(m), Dubembiafra, soberdrunk(m), Mafikizolo(m), Ayobolz, AyakaDunukofia, haywhyb(m), ab3458(m), emmabuka, maziyo(m), sen8or(m), GCSolutions, Ghiwahs, haykinzo007(m), donziller(m), Kelklein(m), iamkingzlee(m), eponoloyin, Charlesedet, livingg(m), Foxyn, ab1x, Friedyokes, lanchy, Anonylander, onemanarmy, toyad(m), VeniJu, Cekpo34(m), EmyPapis(m), Threemg(m), donwilly3, Nuelstar(m), Letslive, gab19, biggy26, olafyn(m), bayonino, NoBetterNigeria, hipswrites and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10