|BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by PapiNigga: 8:51pm On Apr 03
Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija show; Thin Tall Tony, Bassey, Uriel, Cocoice, Gifty, Ese, Miyonse and Somadina all chilled out today at a cool spot in lovely outfits.
Thin Tall Tony later met with Singer Mc Galaxy and a lovely kid in his area who is a fan.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-ex-housemates-hang-out-together.html?m=1
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by PapiNigga: 8:52pm On Apr 03
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Epositive(m): 8:56pm On Apr 03
that gifty set o
she is an attention seeker tho
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Papiikush: 9:00pm On Apr 03
Tony my Nigga
Cocoice, white face black knees.
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 9:10pm On Apr 03
Good Stuff
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 9:22pm On Apr 03
Na which hotel Uriel dey work as waitress now?
Cos I no understand that her dressing o
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:32pm On Apr 03
Tony is real TTT
I love bassay for everything. The most complete of them all.
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 9:36pm On Apr 03
The only Gift in gifty is her oranges, should have been a working brain
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by HenryDion: 9:39pm On Apr 03
-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...
-1vote = 30naira...
-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...
-And the winner goes home with 25Million...
-Voters stays at home with shi shi...
-
Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.
Prayer Point
My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now
Oya Everybody begin to pray.
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by clickbnkgod: 10:22pm On Apr 03
Nairaland and celebrities sha
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Unimaginable123: 10:23pm On Apr 03
HenryDion:how many of those votes are wechat votes? Or does wechat vote cost N30 per vote too?
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by mglenny: 10:23pm On Apr 03
whaiting for the rest i guess
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by SilentBang(m): 10:23pm On Apr 03
ok
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by emenas1: 10:23pm On Apr 03
Gifty powers
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Moving4: 10:24pm On Apr 03
OK.. Will dey still continue to kiss & romance each oda?
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:24pm On Apr 03
Uhmm nice.
Tboss has been constantly on eviction list and yet she survives till now, nobody noticed that biggy has been sending people home just to keep his beloved tboss. When TTT got booted it became obvious and then bassey, this guys are the ones making the show more entertaining.
No hard feelings for any of them, after all it's a game.
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:24pm On Apr 03
Make we join them?
The BB Naija evictees. How una dey?
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by kobabe(m): 10:24pm On Apr 03
where is Semen
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by poshestmina(f): 10:24pm On Apr 03
HenryDion:This thing is getting boring and annoying .bbnaija is not the cause of ur frustration and besides that amount of votes is nt only 4rm Nigeria ,it's from all over Africa so keep this ur annoying post to ur sorry self
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm On Apr 03
I dont know why anytime i see a picture of Uriel, i just have this sudden urge to hide my remote controls......
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:25pm On Apr 03
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by pmc01(m): 10:25pm On Apr 03
Eeiyah!
So Payporte reached out to Nairaland to upgrade these lads to celebrity status by all means possible or what?
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by donmarvex1(m): 10:25pm On Apr 03
OK.
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:26pm On Apr 03
I don tire for BBnaija. Who the follow the for Nairaland make the person shift from me abeg.
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by pmc01(m): 10:26pm On Apr 03
poshestmina:
Why exactly are you pained if you were not the frustrated one here?
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Sweetestrose(f): 10:27pm On Apr 03
Dear Team Efe,
This is an open letter to all team Efe, New and converted members from other teams are welcome as your support is highly needed.
Slowly and steadily we are down to the final stage of bbnaija 2017.
Please let's not forget to vote via sms and wechat to support our home-boy during the finals to win this show.
There are so many haters and we need to start looking beyond the percentage, rather let's look unto him being a winner of bbnaija 2017.
This is the stage where it gets hotter, fiercer, and more tricky.
Let's not be deceived and feel relaxed.
Let's not get carried away by this story line of "Efe has enough fans/supporters" , Let's not get carried away by polls and hearsay, these things are oftentimes manipulated for deceitful purpose when you least expect.
toseen7 eosigwe ammyluv2002 L0velyn to99ine EXCUSEme2 Latebloomerrr Estellar ninnyanny Zicoraads oviejr tustrange Traecey Berryice factsandfigures reflx Princesskab chy200 ugojiC ashleydolls deathstroke Ginaz Misswang001 Donbabajay12 Lynette2cute bibijegede TaDoctorStrange richommie Vivipop whiteprince vanessa88 femolala001 Plus10 otaroghene wapadunk Dynamite02 akpos247 seasy mophe01 lilee2hot Giantslayer WuDBMother Austar Smellymouth bishop4APC smokey3y3z handsam huey99, please forgive me if you are team Efe and your name is omitted.
Let's stand uptight to vote our captain for the money.
Of what use will it be if we start a race we cannot finish/win?
Efe for the money. Efe for the car. Efe Bbnaija 2017.
This is where I end my note.
SMS Vote Efe to 32052.
Download wechat, follow Africa magic and vote for our captain Tips.
Proudly TeamEfe.
One love.
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Beejay1117(m): 10:27pm On Apr 03
Who them help?
To the mod that banned me, you won't sleep well
Tonight mosquitoes will use you for cocktail party
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by pmc01(m): 10:28pm On Apr 03
Moving4:
Goan read your "Essential Biology" textbook please.
Oya leave now!
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by blessme2019: 10:28pm On Apr 03
Where is Kemen?
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Agriman(m): 10:28pm On Apr 03
Passing by.....
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by Lesky3(m): 10:28pm On Apr 03
.Again
Okay kwantinue
|Re: BBNaija Ex-Housemates Hang Out Together (Photos) by pmc01(m): 10:29pm On Apr 03
Sweetestrose:
Madam, no vex o. What's your stake in this matter.
