Thin Tall Tony later met with Singer Mc Galaxy and a lovely kid in his area who is a fan.



See more photos below...





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-ex-housemates-hang-out-together.html?m=1 Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija show; Thin Tall Tony, Bassey, Uriel, Cocoice, Gifty, Ese, Miyonse and Somadina all chilled out today at a cool spot in lovely outfits.Thin Tall Tony later met with Singer Mc Galaxy and a lovely kid in his area who is a fan.See more photos below... 2 Likes 1 Share





she is an attention seeker tho that gifty set oshe is an attention seeker tho





Cocoice, white face black knees. Tony my NiggaCocoice, white face black knees. 7 Likes

Good Stuff

Na which hotel Uriel dey work as waitress now?

Cos I no understand that her dressing o 12 Likes





I love bassay for everything. The most complete of them all. Tony is real TTTI love bassay for everything. The most complete of them all. 1 Like

The only Gift in gifty is her oranges, should have been a working brain

-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...

-1vote = 30naira...

-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

-And the winner goes home with 25Million...

-Voters stays at home with shi shi...

-

Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.

Prayer Point

My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now

Oya Everybody begin to pray. 10 Likes

Nairaland and celebrities sha

HenryDion:

whaiting for the rest i guess

ok



SNOWCREAM:

The only Gift in gifty is her oranges, should have been a working brain Gifty powers

OK.. Will dey still continue to kiss & romance each oda?

Uhmm nice.



Tboss has been constantly on eviction list and yet she survives till now, nobody noticed that biggy has been sending people home just to keep his beloved tboss. When TTT got booted it became obvious and then bassey, this guys are the ones making the show more entertaining.



No hard feelings for any of them, after all it's a game.

Make we join them?





The BB Naija evictees. How una dey?

where is Semen 2 Likes

I dont know why anytime i see a picture of Uriel, i just have this sudden urge to hide my remote controls......

SNOWCREAM:

The only Gift in gifty is her oranges, should have been a working brain 3 Likes

Eeiyah!



So Payporte reached out to Nairaland to upgrade these lads to celebrity status by all means possible or what? 1 Like

OK.

I don tire for BBnaija. Who the follow the for Nairaland make the person shift from me abeg.

poshestmina:

This thing is getting boring and annoying .bbnaija is not the cause of ur frustration and besides that amount of votes is nt only 4rm Nigeria ,it's from all over Africa so keep this ur annoying post to ur sorry self

Why exactly are you pained if you were not the frustrated one here? Why exactly are you pained if you were not the frustrated one here?

Dear Team Efe,



This is an open letter to all team Efe, New and converted members from other teams are welcome as your support is highly needed.



Slowly and steadily we are down to the final stage of bbnaija 2017.



Please let's not forget to vote via sms and wechat to support our home-boy during the finals to win this show.



There are so many haters and we need to start looking beyond the percentage, rather let's look unto him being a winner of bbnaija 2017.



This is the stage where it gets hotter, fiercer, and more tricky.



Let's not be deceived and feel relaxed.



Let's not get carried away by this story line of "Efe has enough fans/supporters" , Let's not get carried away by polls and hearsay, these things are oftentimes manipulated for deceitful purpose when you least expect.



toseen7 eosigwe ammyluv2002 L0velyn to99ine EXCUSEme2 Latebloomerrr Estellar ninnyanny Zicoraads oviejr tustrange Traecey Berryice factsandfigures reflx Princesskab chy200 ugojiC ashleydolls deathstroke Ginaz Misswang001 Donbabajay12 Lynette2cute bibijegede TaDoctorStrange richommie Vivipop whiteprince vanessa88 femolala001 Plus10 otaroghene wapadunk Dynamite02 akpos247 seasy mophe01 lilee2hot Giantslayer WuDBMother Austar Smellymouth bishop4APC smokey3y3z handsam huey99, please forgive me if you are team Efe and your name is omitted.



Let's stand uptight to vote our captain for the money.



Of what use will it be if we start a race we cannot finish/win?



Efe for the money. Efe for the car. Efe Bbnaija 2017.



This is where I end my note.



SMS Vote Efe to 32052.



Download wechat, follow Africa magic and vote for our captain Tips.



Proudly TeamEfe.



One love. 8 Likes 1 Share

Who them help?



To the mod that banned me, you won't sleep well

Tonight mosquitoes will use you for cocktail party 1 Like

Moving4:

OK.. Will dey still continue to kiss & romance each oda?





Goan read your "Essential Biology" textbook please.

Oya leave now! Goan read your "Essential Biology" textbook please.Oya leave now!

Where is Kemen? 1 Like

Passing by.....

Okay kwantinue .AgainOkay kwantinue