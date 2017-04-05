Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? (1166 Views)

Fellow Nairalanders,



Has anyone here taken the Stanbic IBTC assessment test recently? Did you get any notification from the bank after the test? How long did it take before they informed you whether you passed or failed? I'm deadly anxious right now!!!

Or do you know anyone that works there?

I have taken it before, and was notified via mail that I was successful after about a week. The test was so difficult I didn't ever think I'd pass. I must however state that their recruitment process is the slowest I've seen in the banking industry, so, be prepared to attend interviews and wait.

You would think you have been forgotten, for where! You must wait o, them dey draw wella. Good bank though...

I took the assessment since 2015 and I've not been informed since then if I had passed or failed.

Did the test like 5 years ago and was notified immediately.

Although it was for experienced hires, proceeded to interview same day as well..

Rest is history

their test is system based and you know your fate once you submit. Its a UK online organised test.

I quite agree with you. The cutoff for the aptitude test is 50% for both the verbal reasoning and quantitative. The verbal is mainly comprehension passages and the quantitative comprises of chat and graph interpretation. Just be cool and make sure you are fast enough.



I quite agree with you. The cutoff for the aptitude test is 50% for both the verbal reasoning and quantitative. The verbal is mainly comprehension passages and the quantitative comprises of chat and graph interpretation. Just be cool and make sure you are fast enough.

However, their recruitment process is very slow, I concluded my final interview which was successful since mid last year and I am still waiting to be called for an employment letter. Sometimes, I wander why the fast test and interview process raising someones hope only to discover that you still have to wait for up to a year before you are called to start work.