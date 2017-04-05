₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by CoolFlexer: 12:05pm On Apr 04
Fellow Nairalanders,
Has anyone here taken the Stanbic IBTC assessment test recently? Did you get any notification from the bank after the test? How long did it take before they informed you whether you passed or failed? I'm deadly anxious right now!!!
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by CoolFlexer: 2:29pm On Apr 04
Or do you know anyone that works there?
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by Artistree: 10:35pm On Apr 04
CoolFlexer:I have taken it before, and was notified via mail that I was successful after about a week. The test was so difficult I didn't ever think I'd pass. I must however state that their recruitment process is the slowest I've seen in the banking industry, so, be prepared to attend interviews and wait.
You would think you have been forgotten, for where! You must wait o, them dey draw wella. Good bank though...
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by clickbnkgod: 7:25am
How this thread take move fast? You must be using an activator op
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by Rich4god(m): 7:27am
Just two comments and it's already on FP.... Op, you must be related to Tonto Dikeh.
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by onyenze123(m): 7:33am
S-He-LL test
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by agunwaanthony(m): 7:35am
Are they recruiting?
Please tell us... Any job is my dream job
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by omojane91(f): 7:37am
CoolFlexer:I took the assessment since 2015 and I've not been informed since then if I had passed or failed.
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by docjuli(m): 7:42am
Any job
agunwaanthony:
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by yomalex(m): 7:43am
okay
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by ntyce(m): 7:45am
Did the test like 5 years ago and was notified immediately.
Although it was for experienced hires, proceeded to interview same day as well..
Rest is history
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by Jobsdome: 7:46am
alr
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by Built2last: 7:48am
their test is system based and you know your fate once you submit. Its a UK online organised test.
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by jazinogold(m): 7:56am
me!
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by opegold11: 7:59am
CoolFlexer:
I quite agree with you. The cutoff for the aptitude test is 50% for both the verbal reasoning and quantitative. The verbal is mainly comprehension passages and the quantitative comprises of chat and graph interpretation. Just be cool and make sure you are fast enough.
However, their recruitment process is very slow, I concluded my final interview which was successful since mid last year and I am still waiting to be called for an employment letter. Sometimes, I wander why the fast test and interview process raising someones hope only to discover that you still have to wait for up to a year before you are called to start work.
|Re: Who Has Taken Stanbic IBTC Bank SHL Assessment Test Before? by naijaboy756: 8:01am
I have... if after the test u didnt hear from dem, it could mean u passed d test... dey sent failure mails to thosr who didnt pass... like some one rightly said, it is the slowest recruitment process in the world
