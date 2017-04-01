Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS (14600 Views)

“Ability and his gang members specialize in the snatching of so many Jeeps within Cross River state and beyond and some of these jeeps he takes them down to Akwa Ibom, Abuja to dispose.



“The suspect is presently with us and will be charged to court at the end of our Investigation. Meanwhile, we are now tracing all the Jeeps that he has so far robbed from people”.



Source; A notorious armed robber by name, Ukame Ubong alias “Ability” has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command, after escaping from court. According to the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, he said, the suspect is a native of Akwa Ibom state, he is an expert in snatching of Jeeps and other sophisticated cars across the state. The suspect was paraded alongside other criminal elements arrested by the police command.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/notorious-robber-ability-rearrested.html

mothers are GOLD.That female among them is probably one of their Gfriend /armor keeper. pathetic

I enjoy seeing female robbers especially when they are robbing me If I replace the rob with rub nkor 10 Likes

I enjoy seeing female robbers especially when they are robbing me

Good idea. They rob you, you rub them.



Crime don't pay, it is a thrill that leads to death.



Crime don't pay, it is a thrill that leads to death.

Channel your thrills and adventures for productive use.





Pathetic. So even a Police Commissioner doesn't know the difference between SUVs and the brand name "JEEP"?







I hope he doesn't escape from court premises again So , they caught him ?I hope he doesn't escape from court premises again

So even a Police Commissioner doesn't know the difference between SUVs and the brand name "JEEP"?



Pathetic.

And most Nigerians don't.





And most Nigerians don't.

Don't crucify him

end of the road

He will be back on the street by next week



You can't keep us down 2 Likes

This is my first time of hearing that a criminal escaped from court...

how do they arraign tough criminals without securing the environment The police should bring armour tank during arraignment of thieves

Baba God don't catch them

And most Nigerians don't.





Don't crucify him so we should accept his ignorance cuz most Nigerians don't? so we should accept his ignorance cuz most Nigerians don't? 1 Like

And most Nigerians don't.





Don't crucify him

Shut the fucck up



Nigerians know the difference between Jeeps, Suv and crossovers



Shut the fucck up

Nigerians know the difference between Jeeps, Suv and crossovers

Nigerians with coruption how him been carry escape.

I enjoy seeing female robbers especially when they are robbing me

You dey take fire play. You don't know they are quite mean and heartless than the male robbers. God forbid bad thing.

This is my first time of hearing that a criminal escaped from court... what of vampire ? what of vampire ?

They keep stealing but keep looking unkempt. 1 Like

OK now. Hope they won't escape again

lol,...... Is he related to 'Vampire' ?

I enjoy seeing female robbers especially when they are robbing me ok we wish u nice brain lost. ur need brain surgery ok we wish u nice brain lost. ur need brain surgery