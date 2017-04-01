₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by CastedDude: 7:54am
A notorious armed robber by name, Ukame Ubong alias “Ability” has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command, after escaping from court. According to the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, he said, the suspect is a native of Akwa Ibom state, he is an expert in snatching of Jeeps and other sophisticated cars across the state. The suspect was paraded alongside other criminal elements arrested by the police command.
“Ability and his gang members specialize in the snatching of so many Jeeps within Cross River state and beyond and some of these jeeps he takes them down to Akwa Ibom, Abuja to dispose.
“The suspect is presently with us and will be charged to court at the end of our Investigation. Meanwhile, we are now tracing all the Jeeps that he has so far robbed from people”.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/notorious-robber-ability-rearrested.html
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by youngest85(m): 7:54am
I enjoy seeing female robbers especially when they are robbing me
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by CastedDude: 7:55am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by Young03: 7:55am
Double wahala 4him
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by ipobarecriminals: 8:03am
mothers are GOLD.That female among them is probably one of their Gfriend /armor keeper. pathetic
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by ShakurM(m): 8:09am
youngest85:If I replace the rob with rub nkor
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by absoluteSuccess: 8:15am
youngest85:
Good idea. They rob you, you rub them.
Crime don't pay, it is a thrill that leads to death.
Channel your thrills and adventures for productive use.
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by SirJeffry(m): 8:21am
So even a Police Commissioner doesn't know the difference between SUVs and the brand name "JEEP"?
Pathetic.
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by Iamwrath: 8:28am
So , they caught him ?
I hope he doesn't escape from court premises again
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by decatalyst(m): 8:30am
SirJeffry:
And most Nigerians don't.
Don't crucify him
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by dainformant(m): 8:31am
end of the road
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by nony43(m): 10:05am
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:05am
My mentor
He will be back on the street by next week
You can't keep us down
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by tuncosd38(m): 10:06am
This is my first time of hearing that a criminal escaped from court...
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by adorablepepple(f): 10:06am
how do they arraign tough criminals without securing the environment The police should bring armour tank during arraignment of thieves
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by Pearly255(f): 10:06am
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by aralomo1: 10:06am
Baba God don't catch them
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by Jacksparr0w127: 10:07am
decatalyst:so we should accept his ignorance cuz most Nigerians don't?
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by stanliwise(m): 10:07am
NCAN Over to you.....Use the microscope on the table.
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by TINALETC3(f): 10:07am
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by DollarAngel(m): 10:08am
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:08am
decatalyst:
Shut the fucck up
Nigerians know the difference between Jeeps, Suv and crossovers
Don't let me slap some senses into your empty skull
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by ekensi01(m): 10:08am
Nigerians with coruption how him been carry escape.
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by Pearly255(f): 10:08am
youngest85:
You dey take fire play. You don't know they are quite mean and heartless than the male robbers. God forbid bad thing.
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by hakeem4(m): 10:09am
tuncosd38:what of vampire ?
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by zemaik: 10:09am
They keep stealing but keep looking unkempt.
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by reyscrub(m): 10:10am
OK now. Hope they won't escape again
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by eaglegist: 10:10am
lol,...... Is he related to 'Vampire' ?
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by ekensi01(m): 10:10am
youngest85:ok we wish u nice brain lost. ur need brain surgery
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by CaptPlanet(m): 10:11am
From ability to disability.
The worst thing that can happen to you is if you're jailed in this recession. Its already hard as a free man in naija not to talk of being a prisoner.
. Chai sorry
|Re: Notorious Robber 'Ability' Rearrested After Escaping From Court In Calabar.PICS by eaglegist: 10:11am
