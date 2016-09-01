₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by sketcherJ(m): 8:56am
Having a good gpa is a dream of every students, but in most cases, this doesn't work out,
Disclaimer : this post is not written to incite students against having good grades, nor is it to undermine a good gpa,encourage laziness or promote mediocrity
But this post is written to encourage students who are currently managing a low gpa or have graduated with a low gpa, it is not the end of the world, to everything there are advantages and disadvantages..
These are the unknown advantages that are attached with getting a low gpa
Note that If you are planning to go to professional school, graduate school, working in academia, or a large corporation, this write up might not be for you because if you don't have a solid GPA, it is going to be next to impossible to overcompensate with your side activities or even internships when applying to these positions, as big businesses are bureaucratic and conservative, while academia really does require excellence in your subjects.
Furthermore, this write up is also based on the fact that you were combining your education with other life benefiting activities while in school ,building your social skills etc and since a good cgpa requires time optimization and 99% of your time, it is justifiable that you get a low gpa
Of course you won't be able to sit for dream companies/placements , apply to top colleges etc etc.
But if you really care, there are lot of things that are achievable without a GPA.
They are:
1) allows you to pursue your passion: having a low gpa gives you chance to think about your other unannexed talents like singing, dancing designing etc..it gives you chance to pursue your passion and who knows? That might just be your purpose in life, we have a lot of world class entertainers in the world today who dropped their school degree to follow their passion and now they are glad they had done nothing else.
2)you have more time to improve your skills: you have more time to improve your skills, more time to learn new skills,like programming, graphics designing etc which might be a huge plus for you because these days a lot of employers don’t ask about your GPA anymore. They are more interested in whether you have relevant work experience so that you can transition seamlessly in the job position. If you have a low GPA I recommend doing multiple internships to gain more hands-on experience in the corporate world.
3 encourages new startups and entrepreneurships: major entrepreneurs leading in the industry today were once dropouts or graduated with a low cgpa, but they didn't let this hitch put them down, they created new businesses, new startups that have generated into multimillionaire companies where first class students even applied for employment into.
A high GPA Doesn’t Mean You’ll Be Good At Your Job - having a high GPA means you are good at digesting textbook knowledge. Textbook knowledge is completely different from a real life work environment. You can be great at studying and get a high GPA but lack the social skills to thrive in a work environment. And as it has been stated before, some employers don't even require your GPA anymore, what they want to know is the skills you have learned that could be of benefit to the company..
If you're planning on working in an industry that focuses more on creativity or is less conservative, GPA doesn't matter nearly as much. In fact, it's even less important than what you do on the side. i.e, if you're a photographer and you can take fantastic photos and use relevant computer software well, that's all you really need. If you're a software developer and you have a rock solid Github account with impressive, impactful apps, then you're golden even without a good GPA.
Studentswise
http://www.studentswise.com/2017/04/advantages-of-having-low-gpa.html
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by sketcherJ(m): 9:00am
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by ojietu: 11:54am
I no tell you
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by fergusen(m): 12:16pm
Advantages use a different title/word abeg. No advantage in mediocrity.
Writing that eye popping CGPA
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by SirWere(m): 12:21pm
This is how we promote mediocrity; how we let the bar of academic acceptance become non-existent.
Now note here, devoid of unlucky factors and student unionism, people with low GPA's are kidding themselves if they think the OP's point are "on point".
1) Pursue your passion : This is tripe. The whole purpose of studying a course should be because you're intrested in it; so why the hell would "pursue your passion even come up"??
Take a look at Bill Gates and Mark. Both dropped out of Harvard. Both HAD GOOD GRADES. Both PLANNED TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL! So, WTF you talking about??
Let's bring it back home. Falz, the son of femi Falana, studied LAW and graduated with Honors.
Yet; he's a MUSICIAN (and a dang good one at that).
Funke Akindele; Jenifa's diary's owner; studied LAW also and graduated well.
Yet, she's an ACTRESS!
What more excuse do you have
In any case, many talented musicians;
-I'm talking about real talent, not the nonsense debasement of musical instrument and useless lyrics that constitute as music nowadays-
graduated from universities with good grades!
Lagbaja, Fela, Falz, Simi even Olamide all went to Institutes of Learning and came out well. So what nonsense is this.
Let's stop celebrating mediocrity please.
What is bad is bad.
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by sketcherJ(m): 12:29pm
SirWere:
The post is not written to promote mediocrity as you put it, the reality here is that your GPA doesn't matter nowadays ,it is what you can offer,what you have learnt,the skills you have acquired ...
Read the introduction of the post well..the post is not even undermining a good GPA
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by sketcherJ(m): 12:33pm
fergusen:Will you call every student that graduates with a low GPA mediocres? For your information, it is not every students that graduated with a low GPA that weren't serious when they were in school, some combined different activities with their education and since getting a very good GPA requires your optimal time and undivided attention..they couldn't meet up
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by Bellfun(m): 1:00pm
@OP...
Please don't start....abeg no dey allow devil dey use you anyhow!
Low GPA is not something worth celebrating! Even our old and uneducated parents won't be happy to see us with such grades!
If you know you can't cope with academics issues...just get yourself involved in one vocation!
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by sketcherJ(m): 1:07pm
Bellfun:lol, yes low GPA is not worth celebrating neither is it been celebrated in the post, the post is just providing a way out for those who have graduated with a low GPA, read it well or fully from the link
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by fergusen(m): 2:17pm
sketcherJ:I agree with what you've stated above. My grouse however is your use of the word advantage...
www.nairaland.com/3708909/fergusens-7-steps-understand-lecturer
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by amiibaby(f): 3:39pm
Okay
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by AnyibestDede(m): 3:40pm
K
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by johnummi(m): 3:40pm
There is no advantage... dont fall for this trap
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by babablogger: 3:41pm
Op your GP can still be ok and you can still do all you mentioned above
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by johnummi(m): 3:42pm
Bellfun:
na Lucifer himself dey use am no be lie
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by BiafranBushBoy(m): 3:42pm
It was clearly explained here
http://topwritersden.com/top-5-funny-factors-that-can-give-job-nigeria/
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by Okuda(m): 3:42pm
An afonja wrote this post.
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by boolet(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by Emu4life(m): 3:43pm
Op, U want to Encourage OLODOLITY abi?? kontinu
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by linearity: 3:43pm
Change the title to: "If Education don't work for you, Try these..." or "Being An Olodo is not the end"
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by Dailymercy: 3:44pm
and it made frontpage
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by nairalandfreak: 3:44pm
Fact
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by binsanni(m): 3:45pm
Bellfun:
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by ednut1(m): 3:45pm
lame abeg
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by Juve4(m): 3:45pm
Really!!!!
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by rheether(f): 3:45pm
#TeamThirdClass
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by IamAkinzy: 3:46pm
Wetn dis one dey talk ..so u too na lower u carry comot school wid dat Heavy amount ur Parents Paid? #AjekunIya!! LOADING!!....
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by jericco1(m): 3:46pm
This kind of mentality is not meant for Nigerians.
We tend to misuse things.
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by hakeem4(m): 3:46pm
You don't have low GPA and go to an African home.
If you touch the remote, they'd tell you you're irritating them. Even if you slice bread they'd tell you that you're making noise
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by stanliwise(m): 3:47pm
OP your title was misleading but I must confess you gave out some point which is helpful to those who has graduated with bad grades.
I guess most people didn't read your post before they comment, It is a mature and bold write up.
Keep it up.
|Re: Unknown Advantages Of Having A Low GPA by HarkymTheOracle(m): 3:47pm
