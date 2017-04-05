Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) (19403 Views)

All of this reportedly happened when the singer went to perform in South Africa at the weekend.





Earlier on, Davido could be seen in the video groping unidentified woman’s behind and boasting what he would do to her in bed.



It is still unclear how the video made it to the public and whether the man having sex at the end of the clip is actually the singer.



Davido has however denied having sex with the unidentified lady.



He commented later on the comments section of the video posted on Thenetng's Instagram page saying.. ‘Lmao nigga that ain’t me bleeping,’



But dear readers, from what you can see in the photos and video, is that Davido or not?



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/alleged-sextape-of-davido-in-south.html







Oga Davido......

Hmm. Sadly, I ran out of fùcks to give. 12 Likes 1 Share

Another baby mama on the way, I wonder when he'll grow up and stop his man whor£ activities. 2 Likes



Who name this boi david





Btw those dat gv a fvck went dat way but David in the Bible was not like this nah..Who name this boi davidBtw those dat gv a fvck went dat way 6 Likes

contactmorak:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3k77yFYRovk dis boy is really becoming useless dis boy is really becoming useless 4 Likes

Another babymama loading.......% 5 Likes

e don happen 1 Like

NO IT'S NOT YOU







IT'S YOUR LANDLORD'S SON 7 Likes

this guy go just die throway too much fvck fvck 1 Like

OBO this aint far feched. you too like scandal

All this money miss road small small shudren self. Hope he use condom sha. Before another international baby mama drama go load. 4 Likes

HIV o. davido 3 Likes 1 Share

This boys and his love for high mileage pusssy. 1 Like

Of course that is not Davido

Davido needs a hot spiritual SLAP. 6 Likes

See watin Davido the chop mehnnnnnn 1 Like

How I wish I was d one eating DAT sweet pvssy 2 Likes

Smh



Perverts

optional1:

but David in the Bible was not like this nah..



Who name this boi david







Btw those dat gv a fvck went dat way

You didn't read your Bible well

David in the bible was a good donor as well You didn't read your Bible wellDavid in the bible was a good donor as well 15 Likes 1 Share

Is not like I have something to say about this, just that I just saw an empty fp and I have to be on fp, at least I said something

walahi I just confirm say lala like davido she go dey jeolous now......lala

No its not you it is me 10 Likes

chai an nah u con dey enjoy am pass

keep fuckyying davidoo

hiv s real 1 Like



half a dozen...There's really no difference between them BabyO and olosho gehs be like 6 &half a dozen...There's really no difference between them