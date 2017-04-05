₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by contactmorak: 10:43am
A video purportedly showing Davido having sex has been making the rounds. According to Thenet.ng, one of the platforms circulating the video, the Pop star really had a great time down south over the weekend. He ended up with a big booty lady who he romantically grabbed at regular intervals. Then they eventually retired into a dark spot in the house while a shadow movement of two people on a flat surface is seen as both of them moan in ecstasy.
All of this reportedly happened when the singer went to perform in South Africa at the weekend.
Earlier on, Davido could be seen in the video groping unidentified woman’s behind and boasting what he would do to her in bed.
It is still unclear how the video made it to the public and whether the man having sex at the end of the clip is actually the singer.
Davido has however denied having sex with the unidentified lady.
He commented later on the comments section of the video posted on Thenetng's Instagram page saying.. ‘Lmao nigga that ain’t me bleeping,’
But dear readers, from what you can see in the photos and video, is that Davido or not?
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/alleged-sextape-of-davido-in-south.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3k77yFYRovk
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by contactmorak: 10:43am
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 10:44am
Oga Davido......
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by VolTOxic(m): 10:55am
Hmm. Sadly, I ran out of fùcks to give.
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by JacksonD7: 10:56am
Another baby mama on the way, I wonder when he'll grow up and stop his man whor£ activities.
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by optional1(f): 11:05am
but David in the Bible was not like this nah..
Who name this boi david
Btw those dat gv a fvck went dat way
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by giles14(m): 11:14am
contactmorak:dis boy is really becoming useless
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by Yinkey6(m): 11:40am
Another babymama loading.......%
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by johnummi(m): 3:37pm
e don happen
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 3:37pm
NO IT'S NOT YOU
IT'S YOUR LANDLORD'S SON
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by skarz: 3:37pm
this guy go just die throway too much fvck fvck
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by olani76(f): 3:38pm
OBO this aint far feched. you too like scandal
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by Akshow: 3:38pm
All this money miss road small small shudren self. Hope he use condom sha. Before another international baby mama drama go load.
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by SweetLove0(f): 3:38pm
HIV o. davido
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by teebillz: 3:38pm
This boys and his love for high mileage pusssy.
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by afuye(m): 3:38pm
Of course that is not Davido
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 3:38pm
Davido needs a hot spiritual SLAP.
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 3:39pm
See watin Davido the chop mehnnnnnn
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by princeofpeace22(m): 3:39pm
How I wish I was d one eating DAT sweet pvssy
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by generaliy: 3:39pm
Smh
Perverts
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by adegoody(m): 3:40pm
optional1:
You didn't read your Bible well
David in the bible was a good donor as well
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by gr8gem(f): 3:40pm
Is not like I have something to say about this, just that I just saw an empty fp and I have to be on fp, at least I said something
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by Adewalefae(m): 3:40pm
walahi I just confirm say lala like davido she go dey jeolous now......lala
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by Theblackstalln: 3:41pm
No its not you it is me
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by binsanni(m): 3:41pm
chai an nah u con dey enjoy am pass
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by cathodekazim: 3:41pm
keep fuckyying davidoo
hiv s real
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by ShinyJay22(m): 3:41pm
BabyO and olosho gehs be like 6 &
half a dozen...There's really no difference between them
|Re: Davido's Sextape In South Africa: Singer Denies, "That Ain't Me" (Video, Photos) by Sanchez01: 3:42pm
Nigerian celebrities can be so reckless that one would wonder if they are immune to the HIV.
