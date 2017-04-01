₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,649 members, 3,460,313 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 02:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) (9076 Views)
Ubi Franklin Removes Wedding Ring, Flaunts Watch Gift From Ali Baba. Fans React / Ubi Franklin Opens Restaurant For Lilian Esoro, His Wife (Photos) / Finally Photos of Nadia Buhari's Twin Showup Online. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by JamieBlog(m): 12:17pm
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin who have been wearing his wedding ring even after his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro ditched his name and wedding band, have finally ditched his.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/ubi-franklin-finally-ditches-wedding.html
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by kayusre: 12:27pm
Just marry uriel#she sabi cook
10 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:30pm
He should try and sort himself out...
His wife left him...
Iyanya left him...
Something is wrong somewhere.
4 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by Jodha(f): 12:34pm
Uriel looking take away.
Guy yhu for no Ditch am nah... Yhu for kwantinue todey wear am...
4 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by sugarbelly: 12:38pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by MJBOLT(m): 1:21pm
His life his ring ………not my problem
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by GreenMavro: 1:36pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by BruzMoney(m): 1:37pm
Why marry if you cannot stay married?
4 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by lampard01: 1:37pm
okay
In other news
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by hobermener: 1:37pm
The last time i remembered giving a fûck
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:37pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by yourexcellency: 1:38pm
Rubbish news
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 1:39pm
another reason why i say marriage is not for every one.
in this 21st century people get bored easily of one another..
me i know am never getting married never..
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by divicoded: 1:39pm
Okay, continue chasing the oloshos dem, we will read your story later just like Aposu Sule and Ms Otobo
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by NonFarmPayrol: 1:39pm
money you get
fine you fine
why go after gold digging actresses who don date politicians tire and who did not even love you in the first place
so many women would be ready to serve you with cool head, but u wan marry celeb/ trophy wife which comes with headache
goodluck
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:39pm
not news worthy
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by Divay22(f): 1:40pm
And so
Monitoring spirit
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by Edwin111: 1:40pm
MJBOLT:
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by 5starmilitant: 1:40pm
Ubi don try. Nurse Abigail too stubborn.
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by Sunbellar: 1:40pm
This woman pass am!
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by TinaAnita(f): 1:41pm
kayusre:
Do you actually think marriage revolves around cooking? Common guy you can do better than that. Marriage is something else bruh
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by binsanni(m): 1:41pm
MJBOLT:but he is not lord of the ring now
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by ednut1(m): 1:41pm
what all the crap going on with marriage nowadays. why do pple criticize those who opt for baby mama tins
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by ChukaLupin(m): 1:43pm
First to comment...wow. First time in history
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by almsofgold: 1:44pm
the pain of matrimony .he waited, thinking she'll have a change of heart ♥. he waited;he waited in vain.
the guy above me though /*
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 1:45pm
Mtchewww. Wetin consign me.
The hustle continues joor
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by Jay542(m): 1:46pm
Who e epp
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by kuchikau1: 1:46pm
Gal wey blood dey comot frm her dirty smelling toto evry 28 days. Na hin una dey marry/die 4. Metbhww
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by kuchikau1: 1:47pm
Gal wey blood dey comot frm her dirty smelling toto evry 28 days. Na hin una dey marry/die 4. Metbhww.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by updatesflow: 1:48pm
Na wa for these people o
See how a 21 years old senator's son raped a 7 year old girl to death http://www.updatesflow.tk/2017/04/tragedy-see-photo-of-7-years-old-girl.html
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 1:48pm
Seriously
I'd definitely sleep better tonight, knowing someone ain't wearing his wedding ring
|Re: Ubi Franklin Dumps His Wedding Ring Finally (Photos) by dowjones(m): 1:49pm
NonFarmPayrol:
I like your name
Amebo Corner: Look At Actress Ifeoma Okeke Of Nigeria / I DON´T Wear Panties – Ghanaian Actress / Beyonce Tweets Picture Of Jay-z Holding Her Bums
Viewing this topic: eeewise, Mzgracie(f), Ayooluwawamiri, Flameneo, wiloy2k8(m), cruxifisao(m), Udembaaham, teebee22(f), NIGHTFOX, kufre2010, Edelweiss44, Roric, totalhouse(m), chiomimi(f), PatrickOkunima(m), AceSkillz01, crystar, lacheery, starpon1, kayfeez(m), Halura(f), obynzo, bradgg(m), NoreenUG(f), earth07, empowerdex(m), TWEETFELLA, wayaa007(m), Sarang, fisher82, MrTochukwu, frankzone, geezville(m), SeniorZato(m), desmond249(m), pastormellanby, ironheart(m), Winters22, cp2dec1, Ra88, Tinkybabe(f), ebisazu(m), Chiefpriest, mykrotune, Seanherck, preggy, SorftWerk(m), Maradonna and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3