SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/ubi-franklin-finally-ditches-wedding.html

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin who have been wearing his wedding ring even after his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro ditched his name and wedding band, have finally ditched his.

Just marry uriel#she sabi cook 10 Likes

He should try and sort himself out...

His wife left him...

Iyanya left him...

Something is wrong somewhere. 4 Likes





Guy yhu for no Ditch am nah... Yhu for kwantinue todey wear am... Uriel looking take away.Guy yhu for no Ditch am nah... Yhu for kwantinue todey wear am... 4 Likes

His life his ring ………not my problem

Why marry if you cannot stay married? 4 Likes

okay

In other news 17 Likes 1 Share

The last time i remembered giving a fûck

Rubbish news

another reason why i say marriage is not for every one.



in this 21st century people get bored easily of one another..





me i know am never getting married never..

Okay, continue chasing the oloshos dem, we will read your story later just like Aposu Sule and Ms Otobo





money you get





fine you fine





why go after gold digging actresses who don date politicians tire and who did not even love you in the first place



so many women would be ready to serve you with cool head, but u wan marry celeb/ trophy wife which comes with headache



not news worthy





MJBOLT:

Ubi don try. Nurse Abigail too stubborn. 1 Like

This woman pass am!

kayusre:

Do you actually think marriage revolves around cooking? Common guy you can do better than that. Marriage is something else bruh Do you actually think marriage revolves around cooking? Common guy you can do better than that. Marriage is something else bruh

MJBOLT:

but he is not lord of the ring now

what all the crap going on with marriage nowadays. why do pple criticize those who opt for baby mama tins

First to comment...wow. First time in history 1 Like

the pain of matrimony .he waited, thinking she'll have a change of heart ♥. he waited;he waited in vain.



the guy above me though /* 1 Like

Mtchewww. Wetin consign me.

The hustle continues joor 1 Like

Who e epp

Gal wey blood dey comot frm her dirty smelling toto evry 28 days. Na hin una dey marry/die 4. Metbhww

See how a 21 years old senator's son raped a 7 year old girl to death Na wa for these people oSee how a 21 years old senator's son raped a 7 year old girl to death http://www.updatesflow.tk/2017/04/tragedy-see-photo-of-7-years-old-girl.html



I'd definitely sleep better tonight, knowing someone ain't wearing his wedding ring SeriouslyI'd definitely sleep better tonight, knowing someone ain't wearing his wedding ring