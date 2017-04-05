₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,881 members, 3,461,076 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 10:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri (8241 Views)
Frustrated Nigerian Man Saved From Suicide "Who Gave You The Right To Save Me?" / Prince Eze Madumere Saves Man From Lynching (Photos) / Mob Sets Ablaze Suspected Female Suicide Bomber In Bauchi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by johntaiwo123(m): 7:41pm
Officials say a dog at a Nigerian wedding party grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated, killing the animal as well.
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by morbeta(m): 7:43pm
Here goes the first northern heroic Dog.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Wackyrichy(m): 7:44pm
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Seun(m): 8:45pm
Kudos to the dog. They can be so loyal and brave.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 8:50pm
Seun:Humans are much loyal.
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Jay542(m): 8:58pm
The dog paid the ultimate price. Heroic dog
1 Like
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by obembet(m): 9:02pm
Nigeria, great Nation
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by babablogger: 9:02pm
That Dog deserves a Medal
Not that bingo for my street wey dey bark when e see me cause i dey follow him Oga pikin
13 Likes
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by henrydadon(m): 9:02pm
am sure calaba people will give the dog a benefiting burial
1 Share
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by sureheaven(m): 9:02pm
Dogs and weird things....... thank God e no happen. kudos to the dog.
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by 0b10010011: 9:02pm
Dog deserves to be cooked and taken with fresh palm wine
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by justscorchone(m): 9:03pm
Good thing it wasn't courage the cowardly dog.
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by ekems2017(f): 9:03pm
Pls compensation should be paid to the owner. The dog tried
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by linkers: 9:03pm
Boko Haram dog.. He was able to discover their members
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Launcher: 9:03pm
Seems I've seen this post on front page before. And who brings dog to a party? A wedding in the North self where dogs are haram?
3 Likes
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by linkers: 9:04pm
Boko Haram dog.. He was able to discover their members
1 Like
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by pussyAvenger: 9:05pm
my dog that only eats and bleeps
Have u seen what your mates are doing?
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by JustinSlayer69: 9:05pm
The Dog's obituary pix
SAI DOGGY!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by DollarAngel(m): 9:06pm
joseph1832:
You are wrong, Dogs are more loyal Their loyalty is unquestionable your Dog will never betray you
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by xynerise(m): 9:07pm
joseph1832:False
1 Like
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by lfleak: 9:08pm
justscorchone:lol.. that cartoon was my best!
1 Like
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by lfleak: 9:08pm
Launcher:dogs haram in Islam..? you guys just keep spreading the false...
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by 9jaBloke: 9:09pm
joseph1832:.
I'm sure u are kidding.
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Dujardin(m): 9:09pm
Other dogs be like... This dude is insane!!!
1 Like
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by asahnwaKC: 9:10pm
joseph1832:Very wrong.....As loyal as a dog....
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:10pm
Thesame religion that forbids dog and pigs.
Izorite
1 Like
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 9:11pm
DollarAngel:
Kindly explain, please.
xynerise:
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 9:12pm
asahnwaKC:That's a simile. Merely comparing.
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 9:12pm
9jaBloke:I kid you not.
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by kennyjam: 9:14pm
hmmm
|Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by xynerise(m): 9:15pm
joseph1832:
Maybe you don't have friends or you haven't dated before. Go and have friends and you will be the one to explain to us
1 Like
How Do I Make My 8 Month Old Caucasian Dog Tough And Ferocious To Strangers ?? / Tell Me This Breed Pls,any1 / Running A Kennel Or Need A Dog?
Viewing this topic: martin1772(m), queency1(f), miolewaku(m), peterson02(m), Tukor32, lilmaydee, Esther001, oluwaseaun(m), Godpunishdevil, Quam7even(m), maverick001, Deejay1000(m), whiskystan, Smith35(m), joshprime(m), petux(m), pxalmydee(m), chickso43(m), Lordsocrates, Jozay(m), tyokunbo(m), zionwinn, Muzikluva(m), bostonj, olatunji21(m), donshaize, Danbam(m), solomikky, kday(m), peirson5, ucheheart(m), donguy22(m), Lataability(m), offshoreking, Royaldiana, PastorOluT(m), joepentwo(m), Kaykay(m), adepeter26(m), nsiazu, Dujardin(m), walade(m), Mrflyguy, Superuser(m), GJames(m), Darwinthegreat(m), mni7, dammike(m), linystar, pjetta007(m), tkpoint2(m), nacotic(m), mcgaius, Busaki, ekwii, abikun, mokoshalb(m), hopramaxi(m), scofieldsimba(m), LagosismyHome(f), jimmysho(f), farodray777(m), sureguy02(m), apexrentals and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16