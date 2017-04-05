₦airaland Forum

Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by johntaiwo123(m): 7:41pm
Officials say a dog at a Nigerian wedding party grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated, killing the animal as well.

Buba Ahmed of Belbelo village, near the northeastern city of Maiduguri, says guests are grateful that the dog sacrificed itself to save their lives.

He says the teenage bomber was on the outskirts of a gathering where most villagers were attending a wedding ceremony when the dog pounced on her Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Victor Isuku today confirmed to The AP that the dog had intervened to save the wedding party.

A multinational force has driven Boko Haram Islamic extremists out of most town and villages in northeastern Nigeria, but the extremists have resorted to attacking soft targets with suicide bombers.

Source:http://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/dog-saves-wedding-party-from-suicide-bomber-in-nigeria-117040500840_1.html
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by morbeta(m): 7:43pm
Here goes the first northern heroic Dog.

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Wackyrichy(m): 7:44pm
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Seun(m): 8:45pm
Kudos to the dog. They can be so loyal and brave.

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 8:50pm
Seun:
Kudos to the dog. They can be so loyal and brave.
Humans are much loyal.
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Jay542(m): 8:58pm
The dog paid the ultimate price. Heroic dogsmiley

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by obembet(m): 9:02pm
Nigeria, great Nation
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by babablogger: 9:02pm
That Dog deserves a Medal




Not that bingo for my street wey dey bark when e see me cause i dey follow him Oga pikin

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by henrydadon(m): 9:02pm
am sure calaba people will give the dog a benefiting burial

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by sureheaven(m): 9:02pm
Dogs and weird things....... thank God e no happen. kudos to the dog.
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by 0b10010011: 9:02pm




Dog deserves to be cooked and taken with fresh palm wine


Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by justscorchone(m): 9:03pm
Good thing it wasn't courage the cowardly dog.
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by ekems2017(f): 9:03pm
Pls compensation should be paid to the owner. The dog tried
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by linkers: 9:03pm
Boko Haram dog.. He was able to discover their members
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Launcher: 9:03pm
Seems I've seen this post on front page before. And who brings dog to a party? A wedding in the North self where dogs are haram?

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by linkers: 9:04pm
Boko Haram dog.. He was able to discover their members kiss

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by pussyAvenger: 9:05pm
my dog that only eats and bleeps

Have u seen what your mates are doing?
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by JustinSlayer69: 9:05pm
The Dog's obituary pix

SAI DOGGY! embarassed embarassed embarassed

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by DollarAngel(m): 9:06pm
joseph1832:
Humans are much loyal.


You are wrong, Dogs are more loyal Their loyalty is unquestionable your Dog will never betray you
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by xynerise(m): 9:07pm
joseph1832:
Humans are much loyal.
False

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by lfleak: 9:08pm
justscorchone:
Good thing it wasn't courage the cowardly dog.
lol.. that cartoon was my best! grin

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by lfleak: 9:08pm
Launcher:
Seems I've seen this post on front page before. And who brings dog to a party? A wedding in the North self where dogs are haram?
dogs haram in Islam..? you guys just keep spreading the false...
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by 9jaBloke: 9:09pm
joseph1832:
Humans are much loyal.
.

I'm sure u are kidding.
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by Dujardin(m): 9:09pm
Other dogs be like... This dude is insane!!!

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by asahnwaKC: 9:10pm
joseph1832:
Humans are much loyal.
Very wrong.....As loyal as a dog....
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:10pm
grin

Thesame religion that forbids dog and pigs.

Izorite

Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 9:11pm
DollarAngel:


You are wrong, Dogs are more loyal

Kindly explain, please. smiley

xynerise:

False
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 9:12pm
asahnwaKC:

Very wrong.....As loyal as a dog....
That's a simile. Merely comparing.
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by joseph1832(m): 9:12pm
9jaBloke:
.

I'm sure u are kidding.
I kid you not.
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by kennyjam: 9:14pm
hmmm
Re: Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri by xynerise(m): 9:15pm
joseph1832:


Kindly explain, please. smiley


Maybe you don't have friends or you haven't dated before. Go and have friends and you will be the one to explain to us

