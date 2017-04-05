Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Dog Saves Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber Near Maiduguri (8241 Views)

Officials say a dog at a Nigerian wedding party grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated, killing the animal as well.



Buba Ahmed of Belbelo village, near the northeastern city of Maiduguri, says guests are grateful that the dog sacrificed itself to save their lives.



He says the teenage bomber was on the outskirts of a gathering where most villagers were attending a wedding ceremony when the dog pounced on her Sunday morning.



Police spokesman Victor Isuku today confirmed to The AP that the dog had intervened to save the wedding party.



A multinational force has driven Boko Haram Islamic extremists out of most town and villages in northeastern Nigeria, but the extremists have resorted to attacking soft targets with suicide bombers.



Source:http://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/dog-saves-wedding-party-from-suicide-bomber-in-nigeria-117040500840_1.html

Here goes the first northern heroic Dog. 4 Likes 1 Share

Kudos to the dog. They can be so loyal and brave. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Humans are much loyal.

The dog paid the ultimate price. Heroic dog 1 Like

Nigeria, great Nation

That Dog deserves a Medal









Not that bingo for my street wey dey bark when e see me cause i dey follow him Oga pikin 13 Likes

am sure calaba people will give the dog a benefiting burial 1 Share

Dogs and weird things....... thank God e no happen. kudos to the dog.









Dog deserves to be cooked and taken with fresh palm wine







Good thing it wasn't courage the cowardly dog.

Pls compensation should be paid to the owner. The dog tried

Boko Haram dog.. He was able to discover their members

? Seems I've seen this post on front page before. And who brings dog to a party? A wedding in the North self where dogs are haram 3 Likes

Boko Haram dog.. He was able to discover their members 1 Like

my dog that only eats and bleeps



Have u seen what your mates are doing?

The Dog's obituary pix



SAI DOGGY! 2 Likes 1 Share

Humans are much loyal.



You are wrong, Dogs are more loyal Their loyalty is unquestionable your Dog will never betray you

False

lol.. that cartoon was my best!

dogs haram in Islam..? you guys just keep spreading the false...

Humans are much loyal. .



I'm sure u are kidding.

Other dogs be like... This dude is insane!!! 1 Like

Very wrong.....As loyal as a dog....





Thesame religion that forbids dog and pigs.



Izorite Thesame religion that forbids dog and pigs.Izorite 1 Like

You are wrong, Dogs are more loyal

Kindly explain, please.



Kindly explain, please.

That's a simile. Merely comparing.

.



I kid you not.

hmmm