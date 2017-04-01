Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account (20883 Views)

So this Facebook user decided to pay back GT Bank for deducting N275 from his account. He also threatened MTN and Etisalat too.



http://www.dizboy.com/2017/04/see-how-this-man-paid-gtb-back-for.html?m=1 So this Facebook user decided to pay back GT Bank for deducting N275 from his account. He also threatened MTN and Etisalat too. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Oh my goodness, GT Bank has always been a good bank. Maybe something went wrong. It's only that bank with a blue theme that is known for having excellent skills in ridiculous deductions and stealing of customer's money. 15 Likes

You gat no chills bro, 275? You go burn Mtn office be that! 41 Likes

Hummmm ride on ride on weh don sir! 1 Like

Talk about daylight robbery. imagine that sum from 8 million customers account? He for poo on the tiles and go Talk about daylight robbery. imagine that sum from 8 million customers account? He for poo on the tiles and go 31 Likes

baddest guy, u gat no chill at all 2 Likes

Access bank am coming for u guys soon 4 Likes

The money was for sms charges you illiterate! 2 Likes

The Guy is really an idiot, so you went to charge your phones and laptop in the bank to justify 'service charge'?



When people don't have something worthwhile to do with their time



Enjoy the 'one-day fame 9 Likes 1 Share

Hmm soon it will turn to next to the happening. Abi no b 9ja we de 1 Like

He think he is a bad guy but unknown to him he is a fool 39 Likes 1 Share

Lols. If it makes him happy and he keeps the account open then the bank should be happy 3 Likes

The money was for sms charges you illiterate! Apaa!

#275 for sms chargez... Apaa!#275 for sms chargez... 95 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a useless country. I keep saying it. We have useless leaders who are insensitive and senseless. Nigerians do not mata to their leaders. They just go there to enjoy the "delicacies" of office. Imagine a country without consumer protection. I loaded Airtel of 200 naira yesterday just to make a call and bingo, they took 30 naira for what I don't know. They evn had the guts to congratulate me for taking my money to subscribe for what I don't know. May God punish Airtel abundantly for that thing they keep doing. May their offices catch fire and burn to ashes...like one small boy said recently, all Nigerian politicians deserve mass burial... 23 Likes 1 Share

He wasted time for 275, where some billionaires can pay anything for additional one hour a day. 2 Likes

fav444:

Oh my goodness, GT Bank has always been a good bank. Maybe something went wrong. It's only that bank with a blue theme that is known for having excellent skills in ridiculous deductions and stealing of customer's money.

Please don't get me angry o!



Gtbank debited 5k and lied the customer has collected it after filling their stupid reversal form. The reversal as never done and they claimed the customer has used the money. Let me just keep the story short, it was a long drag oo being that the victim works in a chamber. In fact Gtbank called my house (landline) to speak with her, trying to resolve th issue and calming her down.



They are all thieves. Please don't get me angry o!Gtbank debited 5k and lied the customer has collected it after filling their stupid reversal form. The reversal as never done and they claimed the customer has used the money. Let me just keep the story short, it was a long drag oo being that the victim works in a chamber. In fact Gtbank called my house (landline) to speak with her, trying to resolve th issue and calming her down.They are all thieves. 8 Likes

Lol. I wish I could do that to MTN



In fact I want to go to and try.



Me vs mtn today 2 Likes

Lol how do we pay our yeye politicians back 3 Likes

I'm still planning on what to do with Access bank. They will deduct N250+ every other week for service charge, and credit N20 as 'over charged' for service charges.





Access bank get ready, you will soon hear from me. 1 Like

GTB THE BEST BANK IN NAIJ?

Lol