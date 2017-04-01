₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by rapcy(m): 10:04pm On Apr 05
So this Facebook user decided to pay back GT Bank for deducting N275 from his account. He also threatened MTN and Etisalat too.
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by fav444(f): 10:06pm On Apr 05
Oh my goodness, GT Bank has always been a good bank. Maybe something went wrong. It's only that bank with a blue theme that is known for having excellent skills in ridiculous deductions and stealing of customer's money.
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Meeloreh(f): 10:12pm On Apr 05
You gat no chills bro, 275? You go burn Mtn office be that!
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Swegzfreak: 10:16pm On Apr 05
Hehehe............
Check my signature
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by isholafisayo(m): 10:16pm On Apr 05
Hummmm ride on ride on weh don sir!
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by ipobarecriminals: 10:17pm On Apr 05
Talk about daylight robbery. imagine that sum from 8 million customers account? He for poo on the tiles and go
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by BreezyCB(m): 10:26pm On Apr 05
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by MicroIce(m): 10:33pm On Apr 05
Kwantinu, you hear?
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Sunnybabe(m): 10:35pm On Apr 05
baddest guy, u gat no chill at all
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by catherineokezie(f): 10:44pm On Apr 05
Access bank am coming for u guys soon
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Papiikush: 10:49pm On Apr 05
The money was for sms charges you illiterate!
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by LAFO(f): 10:55pm On Apr 05
The Guy is really an idiot, so you went to charge your phones and laptop in the bank to justify 'service charge'?
When people don't have something worthwhile to do with their time
Enjoy the 'one-day fame
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Jhayson(m): 11:01pm On Apr 05
lol
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by ifyan(m): 11:04pm On Apr 05
Hmm soon it will turn to next to the happening. Abi no b 9ja we de
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by JayceeYT: 11:11pm On Apr 05
lol
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by AfroMighty(m): 11:44pm On Apr 05
He think he is a bad guy but unknown to him he is a fool
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by atilla(m): 11:45pm On Apr 05
Lols. If it makes him happy and he keeps the account open then the bank should be happy
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Israeljones(m): 11:46pm On Apr 05
Papiikush:Apaa!
#275 for sms chargez...
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by oruma19: 12:19am
Nigeria is a useless country. I keep saying it. We have useless leaders who are insensitive and senseless. Nigerians do not mata to their leaders. They just go there to enjoy the "delicacies" of office. Imagine a country without consumer protection. I loaded Airtel of 200 naira yesterday just to make a call and bingo, they took 30 naira for what I don't know. They evn had the guts to congratulate me for taking my money to subscribe for what I don't know. May God punish Airtel abundantly for that thing they keep doing. May their offices catch fire and burn to ashes...like one small boy said recently, all Nigerian politicians deserve mass burial...
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Iseoluwani: 4:44am
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:41am
He wasted time for 275, where some billionaires can pay anything for additional one hour a day.
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by laribari(m): 6:26am
fav444:
Please don't get me angry o!
Gtbank debited 5k and lied the customer has collected it after filling their stupid reversal form. The reversal as never done and they claimed the customer has used the money. Let me just keep the story short, it was a long drag oo being that the victim works in a chamber. In fact Gtbank called my house (landline) to speak with her, trying to resolve th issue and calming her down.
They are all thieves.
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by lilbest4(m): 7:48am
Lol. I wish I could do that to MTN
In fact I want to go to and try.
Me vs mtn today
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by NaijaEfcc: 7:56am
Lol how do we pay our yeye politicians back
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by olafunny(m): 8:15am
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by lonelydora(m): 8:16am
I'm still planning on what to do with Access bank. They will deduct N250+ every other week for service charge, and credit N20 as 'over charged' for service charges.
Access bank get ready, you will soon hear from me.
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Moreoffaith(m): 8:16am
Lmao....
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by yomalex(m): 8:17am
hmm
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by sakalisis(m): 8:17am
Lol
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by Sanuzi(m): 8:18am
GTB THE BEST BANK IN NAIJ?
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by johntaiwo123(m): 8:18am
Lol
|Re: Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 8:19am
they will give you N80 interest, and deduct N275 service charge... awon werey, really wish he did this to uba
