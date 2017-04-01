₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 2:43pm
Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija game show; Thin Tall Tony, Miyonse and Uriel were hosted by the famous Club joker in Benin last night themed "Traffic Light Party".
And the trio never disappoint... as they were all in high spirit throughout the night.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-ttt-miyonse-uriel-shut-down.html?m=1
upon their arrival
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:56pm
Uriel, my love. The only lady that sends the chill down my spine
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 2:57pm
This one they are parrying here and there
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by izzou(m): 3:01pm
Thin Tall Tony
Another talent discovered
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 3:19pm
TTT the main nigga
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ChukwuJuwon: 3:32pm
I still dey wait for the people wey go host person wey no fit Recite national Anthem!!!!!
less I forget
This Uriel lap ehn...
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ichommy(m): 3:58pm
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by everitina(f): 3:58pm
All these people don turn overnight celebrity
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Divay22(f): 3:58pm
Who go come host the remaining 5 housemates most especially the winner
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ichommy(m): 3:58pm
izzou:
Talent In?
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by skarz: 3:58pm
OK?...very soon this club go pass quilox...Uriel is f*cking thick
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by tuncosd38(m): 3:59pm
ChukwuJuwon:
bad and naughty
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ElSherriff: 3:59pm
TTT never still learn lesson...the guy was never lying about his family to protect them. He was just a flimsy play boy trying to aim for the fame. I just feel sad for his wife who has to learn new ways to adapt to this new Thin Tall Trash
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Ojim07(m): 3:59pm
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:59pm
This niggah so tall tho
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by bjhaid: 3:59pm
Who else can't wait for this show to end?
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ask4double(m): 3:59pm
Thought they said this meyonce works as a chef in a restaurant in abj, or has he signed? If he has then indeed BBN is a poorverty alivation scheme.
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by rheether(f): 4:00pm
Them don turn to celebrity over night
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 4:00pm
TTT Bisola will receive the shock of her life when she discover you marry, get two children and expecting the third
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 4:00pm
This is all we got during Buhari regime, so sad.
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by ChuzzyBlog: 4:00pm
Issorite!
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by GreenMavro: 4:00pm
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Keneking: 4:01pm
Those evicted have enjoyed themselves ...hope there would still be space for TBoss and Bisola..
For Marvis and Debbie...sure
Efe would win based on multiple logistics
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by zinny377(f): 4:01pm
Uriel Uriel...bbn has been so boring for me since u left. Wishing u d best in ur endeavours.
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by BLACKdagger: 4:01pm
Uriel is a sweet BBW.
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 4:01pm
oWait. I am about to write an epistle
Tboss... At first they said she was half Romanian then I heard her surname was Idowu.. As in ide-ewu. Then her name is Belgium sorry 2nd hand. Oooo. Sorry. I meant Tokunbo But that's not why I am here.
From word go I always knew she was beauty and an empty skull.. I have heard feminists attack bisola but praise Tboss.
Kemen was just the scape goat.. Like Judas for heavens sake the guy was boring already.. I saw it when bassey left that Debbie who for some reason should have gone before ttt would avenge the hurt.. Some day
But she just had to play her cards right . Strike in the heart.. How can a bbnaija winner not know how to sing the national anthem.. No nah.. That one sef go spoil many things.
Efe.. I think he would turn out arrogant when he lands the money
But in all... How has marvis remained faultless just maybe. Maybe efe should see marvis as his 25m..
Bisola... She has a daughter.. Bills to pay and she no dey shame to beg money.. So if any one should walk away with that money.. Bisola should.. She also had a clearer reason for wanting to win.
Make efe come house.. Government don dey register unemployed make him come register.. I go dye like am.. E fit dash am the money..
Any other person but Tboss has to win for bb Africa to remain relevant
Like for Efe
Share for Tboss
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by jimi4us: 4:01pm
nice
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Omooniya1: 4:02pm
wetin concern me self!!!
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by Missonas(f): 4:02pm
The second pix i can imagine someone in the crowd calling TTT out on his marriage stunt in the house and he replies he no concern you
|Re: #BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel At Club Joker Last Night (Photos) by hadura29(m): 4:05pm
I love the first picture coz it showcased my craft. Antiwailer I hail you sir ooo.... Its been a while
