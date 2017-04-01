Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught (6079 Views)

The Face Of The Lady Who Was Beheaded In Lagos Before Her Murder (Pics) / USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) / EFCC Arrest Ekiti University Student Who Scams People By Faking 2 Be USA Soldier (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'This same woman by name Nkem Nwachukwu goes about into various banks in Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos extorting monies from sympathetic Lagosians by seeking sympathy as her water is broken and entering labour etc.

She will attract sympathizers who she will mention LUTH as her hospital, but after collecting N20,000 or so as the hospital initial bill,the office will arrange a taxi for her and she will order the taxi driver to another direction and alight and will mor get to her LUTH.

This seems a new strategy of obtaining by tricks with pregnancy'



Let us be watchful.





Source:







See earlier thread As shared by Okey...'This same woman by name Nkem Nwachukwu goes about into various banks in Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos extorting monies from sympathetic Lagosians by seeking sympathy as her water is broken and entering labour etc.She will attract sympathizers who she will mention LUTH as her hospital, but after collecting N20,000 or so as the hospital initial bill,the office will arrange a taxi for her and she will order the taxi driver to another direction and alight and will mor get to her LUTH.This seems a new strategy of obtaining by tricks with pregnancy'Let us be watchful.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/lady-who-scams-lagosians-by-faking-that.html See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3717678/how-pregnant-lady-extorted-money





See her face



People like these never fail to give Nigeria a bad name once they step a foot outside the country



Scamming innocent people of their hard earned naira BurstedSee her facePeople like these never fail to give Nigeria a bad name once they step a foot outside the countryScamming innocent people of their hard earned naira 10 Likes

see her face like maggi 8 Likes

And dem no fit come break water commot her body true true with beating or make dem tie her to taxi make she jog follow am about. 3 Likes

wich one be water again?ayamnotundastanding

If her water don break, no be to buy 10 Naira pure water gif am back?



People like this would be suffering the real ones in need. Bastard!!!



That was how I gave a woman who saw me in a food canteen yesterday 200 Naira claiming she needed it for the completion of her accommodation fees.

Lo and behold, she bought one very chilled Maltina and 70 Naira bread.,right in my presence.

I just weak since then Oloriburuku somebodyPeople like this would be suffering the real ones in need. Bastard!!!That was how I gave a woman who saw me in a food canteen yesterday 200 Naira claiming she needed it for the completion of her accommodation fees.Lo and behold, she bought one very chilled Maltina and 70 Naira bread.,right in my presence.I just weak since then





MEANWHILE





WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS. 15 Likes 1 Share

comradejudism:

see her face like maggi maggi self```her face be like fried dog maggi self```her face be like fried dog 1 Like

The same way her water has been breaking may be this time her bone but for breaking i'm pretty sure something must break because breakables never finish for her body.lets wait and hear what she will blame it on

oya complete am Everyday for the thief....oya complete am

I heard about her..... she did the same thing in FBN and I was told she was caught and handed to Lionbuilding police state at Obalende (Lagos State ).........

Don't trample upon another man to be elevated.







Good one from the security agencies.

Na wah.

Nkem Nwachukwu



They never disappoint 11 Likes 2 Shares

Mynd44 evening don come for Eti Osa local govt

Something is not adding up here.

Who identified the woman?

Keneking:

Mynd44 evening don come for Eti Osa local govt Not again, where is my cane, according to sharia laws, she deserves 25,000 lashes, oya , olokpa start the flogging

shortgun:

Something is not adding up here.

Who identified the woman?

She goes to various banks, remember?







Greed didn't allow her stop

See her face like....





























Orang Utan See her face like....Orang Utan

Hmmmmm

ibo kwenu 1 Like 2 Shares

we understand things are hard in the country and as a result people are devising so many mischievous means to make quick cash but the number one problem with Nigeria and Nigerians is GREED!

Imagine, she succeeded the first time and even the second time and in the process earned some reasonable amount [enough to even start a small business] yet greed just wouldn't let her stop and move on.

I feel no pity whatsoever for her. Greedy Thief! we understand things are hard in the country and as a result people are devising so many mischievous means to make quick cash but the number one problem with Nigeria and Nigerians is GREED!Imagine, she succeeded the first time and even the second time and in the process earned some reasonable amount [enough to even start a small business] yet greed just wouldn't let her stop and move on.I feel no pity whatsoever for her. Greedy Thief!

eleribu

Her name is Nwachukwu 3 Likes 1 Share

Kk... She -- bros my water has broken



Me -- madam u be tap? Infact I be plumber come make I fix am 4 u, or beta still make get bucket take fetch the water use am flush toilet make you tanks no waste like dat

the hustle is real

She even look like a broken water

Her face even look like person wey water break true true



In Julius Agu's voice; everybody show your hand work o! plenty plenty dey for nija. Broken water nko nah handwork.



Synonyms in latest Thesaurus & Oxford Advanced Dictionary...



BIAFURO = Crime







AGAIN? 1 Like 2 Shares

the street Is strict

See her face like ratkiller/he dey kill mosquito well well!

Idiot