|'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by broseme: 7:59pm
As shared by Okey...
'This same woman by name Nkem Nwachukwu goes about into various banks in Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos extorting monies from sympathetic Lagosians by seeking sympathy as her water is broken and entering labour etc.
She will attract sympathizers who she will mention LUTH as her hospital, but after collecting N20,000 or so as the hospital initial bill,the office will arrange a taxi for her and she will order the taxi driver to another direction and alight and will mor get to her LUTH.
This seems a new strategy of obtaining by tricks with pregnancy'
Let us be watchful.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/lady-who-scams-lagosians-by-faking-that.html
See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3717678/how-pregnant-lady-extorted-money
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by izzou(m): 7:59pm
Bursted
See her face
People like these never fail to give Nigeria a bad name once they step a foot outside the country
Scamming innocent people of their hard earned naira
10 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by comradejudism: 8:01pm
see her face like maggi
8 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by Emhicee(m): 8:02pm
And dem no fit come break water commot her body true true with beating or make dem tie her to taxi make she jog follow am about.
3 Likes
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by newyorks(m): 8:04pm
wich one be water again?ayamnotundastanding
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by blessme2019: 8:04pm
If her water don break, no be to buy 10 Naira pure water gif am back?
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by damilolammm(m): 8:04pm
Oloriburuku somebody
People like this would be suffering the real ones in need. Bastard!!!
That was how I gave a woman who saw me in a food canteen yesterday 200 Naira claiming she needed it for the completion of her accommodation fees.
Lo and behold, she bought one very chilled Maltina and 70 Naira bread.,right in my presence.
I just weak since then
MEANWHILE
WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by youngberry001(m): 8:05pm
comradejudism:maggi self```her face be like fried dog
1 Like
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by Onwardvic(m): 8:06pm
The same way her water has been breaking may be this time her bone but for breaking i'm pretty sure something must break because breakables never finish for her body.lets wait and hear what she will blame it on
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by mrborntodoit: 8:11pm
Everyday for the thief.... oya complete am
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by Goodcare(m): 8:22pm
I heard about her..... she did the same thing in FBN and I was told she was caught and handed to Lionbuilding police state at Obalende (Lagos State ).........
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by CplusJason(m): 8:25pm
Don't trample upon another man to be elevated.
Good one from the security agencies.
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by folem: 8:27pm
Na wah.
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by blessedvisky(m): 8:30pm
Nkem Nwachukwu
They never disappoint
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by Keneking: 8:40pm
Mynd44 evening don come for Eti Osa local govt
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by shortgun(m): 8:41pm
Something is not adding up here.
Who identified the woman?
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by AngelicBeing: 8:42pm
Keneking:Not again, where is my cane, according to sharia laws, she deserves 25,000 lashes, oya , olokpa start the flogging
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by emeijeh(m): 9:30pm
shortgun:
She goes to various banks, remember?
Greed didn't allow her stop
See her face like....
Orang Utan
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by auntysimbiat(f): 9:55pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by Ralphlauren(m): 9:57pm
ibo kwenu
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by Fairgodwin(m): 10:07pm
we understand things are hard in the country and as a result people are devising so many mischievous means to make quick cash but the number one problem with Nigeria and Nigerians is GREED!
Imagine, she succeeded the first time and even the second time and in the process earned some reasonable amount [enough to even start a small business] yet greed just wouldn't let her stop and move on.
I feel no pity whatsoever for her. Greedy Thief!
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by ednut1(m): 10:07pm
eleribu
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by winkmart: 10:07pm
Her name is Nwachukwu
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:07pm
Kk... She -- bros my water has broken
Me -- madam u be tap? Infact I be plumber come make I fix am 4 u, or beta still make get bucket take fetch the water use am flush toilet make you tanks no waste like dat
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by hfemini: 10:07pm
the hustle is real
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by obaival(m): 10:07pm
She even look like a broken water
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by ekems2017(f): 10:07pm
Her face even look like person wey water break true true
In Julius Agu's voice; everybody show your hand work o! plenty plenty dey for nija. Broken water nko nah handwork.
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by JustinSlayer69: 10:08pm
Synonyms in latest Thesaurus & Oxford Advanced Dictionary...
BIAFURO = Crime
AGAIN?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by jawnieJorh(m): 10:09pm
the street Is strict
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by soberdrunk(m): 10:09pm
See her face like ratkiller/he dey kill mosquito well well!
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by SIRKAY98(m): 10:09pm
Idiot
|Re: 'Pregnant' Lady Who Scams Lagosians By Faking That Her Water Is Broken Caught by hotspec(m): 10:09pm
Buhari, see what u caused.
