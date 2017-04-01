Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt (13574 Views)

Davido Splashes N1.6m On Gucci, Shows Off Receipt / Pics: Davido Splashes 62 Million Naira On New Watch Plus Belt / Davido: If I Die Bury Me In A Gucci Store, As He Lavishes Millions Shopping (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The singer then took to Snapchat to show off the receipt from his shopping.



More photos after the cut;



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/davido-splashes-n16m-on-gucci-wears.html HKN Gang Boss and Omo Babaolowo crooner, Davido, used up 73,300 rand which is about N1.6Million for his wears in a Gucci store in South Africa.The singer then took to Snapchat to show off the receipt from his shopping.More photos after the cut; 1 Like 1 Share

Ok 1 Like

Later you'll say you don't wear one cloth more than once 17 Likes









Probably he's shading someone or maybe i guess its part of having that 'celebrity' status This guy is such a show offProbably he's shading someone or maybe i guess its part of having that 'celebrity' status 18 Likes







Wallahi fvcccck poverty Wen am here 24hrs dey find 150k just to used give my mum for hospital na em sombori get dey buy shoeWallahi fvcccck poverty 18 Likes 1 Share



But I buy this kind Gucci top for #4,500 last week o..

All na Gucci. His money, his Gucci, his life..But I buy this kind Gucci top for #4,500 last week o..All na Gucci. 52 Likes

Omo kilo kan mi, kan mi pelu receipt ooo 9 Likes

So? Should we give him a refund? 7 Likes

Smellymouth:

His money, his Gucci, his life.. But I buy this kind Gucci top for #4,500 last week o.. All na Gucci. Your own na Guchee nor be Gucci Your own nanor be Gucci 35 Likes

OBO

Lol

Son of mercy

suzan404:

Your own na Guchee nor be Gucci

Hahhahaha.. Cloth na cloth. Even if na Varsure or Gushee or Nyke.



Abi u want make I nakkeed ? Ohhhh!! You Want people to see my jolojolo abi? Kolewerk!! Hahhahaha.. Cloth na cloth. Even if na Varsure or Gushee or Nyke.Abi u want make I nakkeed ? Ohhhh!! You Want people to see myabi? Kolewerk!! 23 Likes 1 Share

Smellymouth:





Hahhahaha.. Cloth na cloth. Even if na Varsure or Gushee or Nyke.



Abi u want make I Unclad ? Ohhhh!! You Want people to see my jolojolo abi? Kolewerk!! Lmao......cloth na cloth ooo ..... Lmao......cloth na cloth ooo..... 6 Likes

Davido! Davido! When will you grow up and act like a matured man for once in your life time? BTW, why is he standing like an imbe? 15 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes I think God have got favorites...We are not equal in his eyes 10 Likes 1 Share

And what's our business with the receipt? Where was he when hushpuppy challenged him to join him at qulox? Celeb with their noisy life... Some nairalander spend more than that without a single picture 7 Likes 1 Share

OBO

opethom:

Space Bookers Space Bookers

God knows if I can have only that 600k on top, smiling wouldn't have been this difficult for me......



Meanwhile



pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.

Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta

This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93

Meaningless

Just a typical Afonja.

Wetin concern me

#Pikin

okkk

You see the reason parents should give their kids sense first, before they give them money? 2 Likes

Papiikush:

Sometimes I think God have got favorites...We are not equal in his eyes Watch ur hand, tink b4 u type, some of ur mates ar already rotten in dia graves, b thankful 4 once man, dnt b deceived 10 Likes

That amount of money can set someone up for life.

it can build me the gaming PC of my dreams

Someone asked me this morning why i dont change my whatapps dp, i simply answered her.



Changing dp means jst three things. 1).To show pple new clothe or makeup for una girls. 2). To show location wia u dey. Maybe UK or US, hotel etc. Make pple see say u follow. 3). To show ur body shape. Whether u don slim down or add or don fair pass before. And all dis to me no make sense. U go end up frustrating ur life wit how to meet up.

My face will always be the same, so what's the point changing it. 12 Likes 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dJuNsDIkqk





he later got robbed and injured after spending all that money and showing it off

watch-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spY8aA4C2CU watch him buying it and spending thousands of rands-he later got robbed and injured after spending all that money and showing it offwatch-

Gussy ko shake ni

is this his new way of posing(standing)? like someone whose leg is paining.