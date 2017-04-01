₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by FlirtyKaren(f): 8:21am
HKN Gang Boss and Omo Babaolowo crooner, Davido, used up 73,300 rand which is about N1.6Million for his wears in a Gucci store in South Africa.
The singer then took to Snapchat to show off the receipt from his shopping.
More photos after the cut;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/davido-splashes-n16m-on-gucci-wears.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by amzee(m): 8:22am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by SNOWCREAM(m): 8:23am
Later you'll say you don't wear one cloth more than once
17 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by prettyesther20: 8:31am
This guy is such a show off
Probably he's shading someone or maybe i guess its part of having that 'celebrity' status
18 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by youngberry001(m): 8:35am
Wen am here 24hrs dey find 150k just to used give my mum for hospital na em sombori get dey buy shoe
Wallahi fvcccck poverty
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by Smellymouth: 8:38am
His money, his Gucci, his life..
But I buy this kind Gucci top for #4,500 last week o..
All na Gucci.
52 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by Aderola15(f): 8:42am
Omo kilo kan mi, kan mi pelu receipt ooo
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by skarlett(f): 8:49am
So? Should we give him a refund?
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by suzan404(f): 8:56am
Smellymouth:Your own na Guchee nor be Gucci
35 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by IamAirforce1: 8:58am
OBO
Lol
Son of mercy
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by Smellymouth: 9:01am
suzan404:
Hahhahaha.. Cloth na cloth. Even if na Varsure or Gushee or Nyke.
Abi u want make I nakkeed ? Ohhhh!! You Want people to see my jolojolo abi? Kolewerk!!
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by suzan404(f): 9:08am
Smellymouth:Lmao......cloth na cloth ooo .....
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by veekid(m): 9:57am
Davido! Davido! When will you grow up and act like a matured man for once in your life time? BTW, why is he standing like an imbe?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by Papiikush: 9:57am
Sometimes I think God have got favorites...We are not equal in his eyes
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by opethom(m): 9:57am
And what's our business with the receipt? Where was he when hushpuppy challenged him to join him at qulox? Celeb with their noisy life... Some nairalander spend more than that without a single picture
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by ChuzzyBlog: 9:58am
OBO
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by veekid(m): 9:58am
opethom:Space Bookers
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by Holatunde007(m): 9:58am
God knows if I can have only that 600k on top, smiling wouldn't have been this difficult for me......
Meanwhile
pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by yemmight(m): 9:59am
Meaningless
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by saint7000: 9:59am
Just a typical Afonja.
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by cr7rooney10(m): 9:59am
Wetin concern me
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by crazygod(m): 9:59am
#Pikin
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by asuaiclive(m): 9:59am
okkk
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by Zi: 9:59am
You see the reason parents should give their kids sense first, before they give them money?
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by TINALETC3(f): 9:59am
Watch ur hand, tink b4 u type, some of ur mates ar already rotten in dia graves, b thankful 4 once man, dnt b deceived
Papiikush:
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by Polyphony(m): 9:59am
That amount of money can set someone up for life.
it can build me the gaming PC of my dreams
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by wokemzine: 9:59am
Someone asked me this morning why i dont change my whatapps dp, i simply answered her.
Changing dp means jst three things. 1).To show pple new clothe or makeup for una girls. 2). To show location wia u dey. Maybe UK or US, hotel etc. Make pple see say u follow. 3). To show ur body shape. Whether u don slim down or add or don fair pass before. And all dis to me no make sense. U go end up frustrating ur life wit how to meet up.
My face will always be the same, so what's the point changing it.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by hollawaley2: 9:59am
watch him buying it and spending thousands of rands-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dJuNsDIkqk
he later got robbed and injured after spending all that money and showing it off
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spY8aA4C2CU
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by cr7rooney10(m): 10:00am
Gussy ko shake ni
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by lavenjcrown: 10:00am
is this his new way of posing(standing)? like someone whose leg is paining.
|Re: Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt by 0b10010011: 10:00am
1.6
Dude must be cheap!
That just a shirt and canvass
