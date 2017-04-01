₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by ebubelaila: 7:46pm
Stella Idowu, Tokunbo Idowu a.ka TBoss' mother has taken to Instagram to thank all those who has supported her daughter thus far.
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Epositive(m): 7:51pm
a.k.a tboss's mother
efe for the mulla jare ... based on logistics
#teamefe
#efenation
#positivevibes
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by EKITI001: 7:57pm
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Davash222(m): 8:00pm
Shhhhh
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by MadeInTokyo: 8:07pm
Efe ti takeover
Vote Efe....For Better Nigeria
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by nanizle(m): 8:07pm
mama Tboss doesn't even sound convincing.
It's all good sha, I wish Tboss all the best.
But ya all already know who I'm voting for and who's winning... based on logistics.
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by taymeesan(m): 8:07pm
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Edwardhead(m): 8:07pm
#BBNaija Odds
#Bisola - 1.72
#Efe - 1.51
#TBoss - 2.04
#Debbie - 11.07
#Marvis - 25.00
Stake Wisely
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by samintegrity(m): 8:07pm
wonderful!! Why not also vote your favorite housemate .. Here's the Steps to vote on BBNaija via wechat free of charge
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by cosmatika(m): 8:08pm
O, re u d mother of d white winch? She don fail nah
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by smartty68(m): 8:08pm
Mama please vote for Efe
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:08pm
when AYIRI don talk who you be
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by masterP042(m): 8:08pm
Tboss is classy and well marketable, she's probably going to win it, her fans are quiet and massively voting for her.
Unlike the other nose picking fellow whose fans are always noise makers, they won't vote always making noise, when the result now comes out that Tboss won they will start shouting ojoro, wayo, partial etc.
Bossnation keep voting
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by jerryBoss1: 8:08pm
Teach you daughter Nigeria national anthem first Oyibo lady
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by lildonna: 8:08pm
E don late nah
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by bbeautylik(f): 8:08pm
we no want oyibo..... Na our colour we want
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by jeromzy(m): 8:08pm
Mummy we hear u ma...but na team Efe we know....the street rules.likes if u stand with Efenation and share for Bossnation..let the count begin
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by duni04(m): 8:08pm
Gypsie woman
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Diasyluv(f): 8:09pm
Okay
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by austinbrown: 8:09pm
Make the woman go seat down jor , why she no teach her daughter Nigerian national anthem
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Kenshinmunac: 8:09pm
jeromzy:
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by henrydadon(m): 8:09pm
ok mama tboss i will vote for your daughter
but first you have to recite the nigerian national anthem.
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by emperorizzy(m): 8:09pm
Tboss is most likely going to win! The odds are on her side. Lobatan!!!
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by bigtalla(m): 8:09pm
This year's BBNaija has taken a different dimension... The energy, time and resources people have put into this show is amazing.
I wonder what next year's show would be like
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by heckymaicon(m): 8:09pm
sorry ma, i have been EFEcted
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by lailo: 8:10pm
Ask her to recite national anthem and I will take u serious.
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by GoodandBad007: 8:11pm
How many times have you eaten today?
Efe win o
Tboss win o
Shi shi u will not see.
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by eni4real(m): 8:11pm
T bus stop
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by lammsohiman(m): 8:11pm
Dis gal wan come all d way from obodo oyinbo come collect our money for naija, she neva reach.....
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by ireneony(f): 8:11pm
That efe resemble womanizer
|Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by ghuzy01: 8:11pm
Idowu is a Yoruba name,I wonder which part of Edo bears Yoruba names
