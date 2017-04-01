Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) (22794 Views)

Stella Idowu, Tokunbo Idowu a.ka TBoss' mother has taken to Instagram to thank all those who has supported her daughter thus far.



Her special appreciation went to BossNation for all the love and support. She also urged all to keep voting for her daughter.



Here's what was written on TBoss official campaign Instagram handle;



"The Queen herself shares appreciation to Boss Nation for all the love and support. She is thankful for each and every one of you. She urges all #bossnation to keep voting for her daughter.





Here's the video;



efe for the mulla jare ... based on logistics







#positivevibes a.k.a tboss's motherefe for the mulla jare... based on logistics#teamefe#efenation#positivevibes





Efe ti takeover



Vote Efe....For Better Nigeria 50 Likes





It's all good sha, I wish Tboss all the best.





It's all good sha, I wish Tboss all the best.

But ya all already know who I'm voting for and who's winning... based on logistics . mama Tboss doesn't even sound convincing.

#BBNaija Odds



#Bisola - 1.72

#Efe - 1.51

#TBoss - 2.04

#Debbie - 11.07

#Marvis - 25.00



Stake Wisely





O, re u d mother of d white winch? She don fail nah 4 Likes

Mama please vote for Efe 38 Likes 1 Share

when AYIRI don talk who you be 7 Likes 1 Share

Tboss is classy and well marketable, she's probably going to win it, her fans are quiet and massively voting for her.

Unlike the other nose picking fellow whose fans are always noise makers, they won't vote always making noise, when the result now comes out that Tboss won they will start shouting ojoro, wayo, partial etc.

Bossnation keep voting

Teach you daughter Nigeria national anthem first Oyibo lady 9 Likes

E don late nah 6 Likes

we no want oyibo..... Na our colour we want 6 Likes 2 Shares

Mummy we hear u ma...but na team Efe we know....the street rules.

Gypsie woman 3 Likes

Make the woman go seat down jor , why she no teach her daughter Nigerian national anthem 9 Likes

jeromzy:

Mummy we hear u ma...but na team Efe we know....the street rules.likes if u stand with Efenation and share for Bossnation..let the count begin

ok mama tboss i will vote for your daughter



but first you have to recite the nigerian national anthem. 7 Likes

Tboss is most likely going to win! The odds are on her side. Lobatan!!! 4 Likes

This year's BBNaija has taken a different dimension... The energy, time and resources people have put into this show is amazing.



I wonder what next year's show would be like 2 Likes

sorry ma, i have been EFEcted

Ask her to recite national anthem and I will take u serious. 1 Like

How many times have you eaten today?

Efe win o

Tboss win o

Shi shi u will not see. 10 Likes

T bus stop

Dis gal wan come all d way from obodo oyinbo come collect our money for naija, she neva reach..... 2 Likes

That efe resemble womanizer 1 Like