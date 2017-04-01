₦airaland Forum

Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by ebubelaila: 7:46pm
Stella Idowu, Tokunbo Idowu a.ka TBoss' mother has taken to Instagram to thank all those who has supported her daughter thus far.

Her special appreciation went to BossNation for all the love and support. She also urged all to keep voting for her daughter.

Here's what was written on TBoss official campaign Instagram handle;

"The Queen herself shares appreciation to Boss Nation for all the love and support. She is thankful for each and every one of you. She urges all #bossnation to keep voting for her daughter.


Here's the video;


http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-tboss-mum-campaigns-for-her-on.html




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRPgyetLBrQ

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Epositive(m): 7:51pm
a.k.a tboss's mother undecided



efe for the mulla jare smiley ... based on logistics cool



#teamefe
#efenation
#positivevibes

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by EKITI001: 7:57pm
hmmmm

ebubelaila:





Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Davash222(m): 8:00pm
Shhhhh

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by MadeInTokyo: 8:07pm
grin grin grin

Efe ti takeover

Vote Efe....For Better Nigeria

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by nanizle(m): 8:07pm
mama Tboss doesn't even sound convincing. angry

It's all good sha, I wish Tboss all the best.


But ya all already know who I'm voting for and who's winning... based on logistics. grin

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by taymeesan(m): 8:07pm
grin grin
Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Edwardhead(m): 8:07pm
#BBNaija Odds

#Bisola - 1.72
#Efe - 1.51
#TBoss - 2.04
#Debbie - 11.07
#Marvis - 25.00

Stake Wisely


Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by samintegrity(m): 8:07pm
wonderful!! Why not also vote your favorite housemate .. Here's the Steps to vote on BBNaija via wechat free of charge

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by cosmatika(m): 8:08pm
O, re u d mother of d white winch? She don fail nah

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by smartty68(m): 8:08pm
Mama please vote for Efe grin

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:08pm
when AYIRI don talk who you be cheesy grin

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by masterP042(m): 8:08pm
Tboss is classy and well marketable, she's probably going to win it, her fans are quiet and massively voting for her.
Unlike the other nose picking fellow whose fans are always noise makers, they won't vote always making noise, when the result now comes out that Tboss won they will start shouting ojoro, wayo, partial etc.
Bossnation keep voting

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by jerryBoss1: 8:08pm
Teach you daughter Nigeria national anthem first Oyibo lady cheesy

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by lildonna: 8:08pm
E don late nah

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by bbeautylik(f): 8:08pm
we no want oyibo..... Na our colour we want

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by jeromzy(m): 8:08pm
Mummy we hear u ma...but na team Efe we know....the street rules.likes if u stand with Efenation and share for Bossnation..let the count begin

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by duni04(m): 8:08pm
Gypsie woman

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Diasyluv(f): 8:09pm
Okay
Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by austinbrown: 8:09pm
Make the woman go seat down jor , why she no teach her daughter Nigerian national anthem

9 Likes

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by Kenshinmunac: 8:09pm
jeromzy:
Mummy we hear u ma...but na team Efe we know....the street rules.likes if u stand with Efenation and share for Bossnation..let the count begin

grin grin

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by henrydadon(m): 8:09pm
ok mama tboss i will vote for your daughter

but first you have to recite the nigerian national anthem.

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by emperorizzy(m): 8:09pm
Tboss is most likely going to win! The odds are on her side. Lobatan!!!

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by bigtalla(m): 8:09pm
This year's BBNaija has taken a different dimension... The energy, time and resources people have put into this show is amazing.

I wonder what next year's show would be like

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by heckymaicon(m): 8:09pm
sorry ma, i have been EFEcted

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by lailo: 8:10pm
Ask her to recite national anthem and I will take u serious.

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by GoodandBad007: 8:11pm
How many times have you eaten today?
Efe win o
Tboss win o
Shi shi u will not see.

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by eni4real(m): 8:11pm
T bus stop
Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by lammsohiman(m): 8:11pm
Dis gal wan come all d way from obodo oyinbo come collect our money for naija, she neva reach.....

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by ireneony(f): 8:11pm
That efe resemble womanizer

Re: Stella Idowu, Tboss' Mother Campaigns For Her To Win Big Brother Naija (Video) by ghuzy01: 8:11pm
Idowu is a Yoruba name,I wonder which part of Edo bears Yoruba names

