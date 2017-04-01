₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by datswasup(f): 8:14pm On Apr 07
Drake’s disappearance in Wizkid’s “Come Closer” is actually causing more harm than good, taking away the shine in the video despite the Drake fiasco.
Nigerians went as far as comparing Wizkid to Dbanj with reason that Dbanj was able get a ‘god’ like Kanye West to star in his video whilst Wizkid can’t get common Drake.
This comparison went viral and MTVBase got involved by asking fans to vote between Wizkid or Dbanj via a twitter post. Outrightly, Wizkid replied the post saying “So disappointed in y’all for bringing this up. After everything king Dbanj done in the game?!! Pls show respect!!”
MTVbase has quickly deleted the tweet
3 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by walearoy(m): 8:21pm On Apr 07
respect ya elders
7 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by danielicon(m): 8:32pm On Apr 07
I love this
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by verygudbadguy(m): 8:33pm On Apr 07
Wizkid has fully graduated Wizman... It shows that he is no a kid after all... Give respect to those before you so that others coming after you can give you regard too.
Love Wizzy more when he dropped that visual without Drake. Boi so confident and fearless..
89 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Davash222(m): 8:35pm On Apr 07
He's been Sarcastic here, no doubt.
2 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Henryyy(m): 8:36pm On Apr 07
Respect is key. Nice one omoluabi.
5 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by oseiwe(m): 8:51pm On Apr 07
Even the person behind mtvbase twitter handle no sabi music label business. If wizkid label no pay drake label, drake wont appear, that they met in a studio and did a freestyle together no mean anything.
7 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by DozieInc(m): 8:58pm On Apr 07
oseiwe:You are wise.
One aspect I love Psquare.
Featured Ricky, T.I, Dave Scott etc
Wizzy no wan spend money for promo. It's all business.
15 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by meezynetwork(m): 9:10pm On Apr 07
Hmm. That's a show of respect from the kid
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by 6baba(m): 9:21pm On Apr 07
respect is reciprocal
1 Like
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by IamAirforce1: 9:38pm On Apr 07
Nice One wizzy
2 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by auntysimbiat(f): 9:39pm On Apr 07
Good
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by GoggleB(m): 10:03pm On Apr 07
verygudbadguy:#DoItYourself
2 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by countsparrow: 11:16pm On Apr 07
Kikikikikikiki.... Dbanj iya ma ti je o. Se as dem dey talk about you like say u be nonentity now... Gone are d days when dbanj dry give us tracks like All d way, Tongolo, mo bo lowo wan...
5 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by auntysimbiat(f): 11:16pm On Apr 07
Cool
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Doro55: 11:17pm On Apr 07
Dbanj no be your mate na
1 Like
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by iyke926(m): 11:17pm On Apr 07
Wizkid acting like a grown man and covering for his G.
4 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Jhayson(m): 11:18pm On Apr 07
nice one wizzy
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Aboki5(m): 11:19pm On Apr 07
Nawa o, Wizkid don dey raise shoulder.
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by maxiuc(m): 11:19pm On Apr 07
for your mind you talk sey eno sweet you
wizkid pretending big tym
1 Like
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by MrMystrO(m): 11:21pm On Apr 07
k
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by fatdick(m): 11:21pm On Apr 07
Eye service
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Mezenna: 11:22pm On Apr 07
I think somehow he's being sarcastic
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by paskyboy: 11:22pm On Apr 07
Wizkid for your mind
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Aboki5(m): 11:23pm On Apr 07
[quote author=verygudbadguy post=55362072][b]Wizkid has fully graduated Wizman... It shows that he is no a kid after all... Give respect to those before you so that others coming after you can give you regard too.
Forget that one,he did that so that ppl can stop voting. bcaz e knew that ppl would rather go for Dbanj instead of him. Na scope tinx.
2 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by outflank: 11:25pm On Apr 07
Eye service.
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by chinex276(m): 11:26pm On Apr 07
if its that kid davido... he will start telling us how much he has in his account.
6 Likes
|Re: MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them by Mandynews: 11:30pm On Apr 07
When D'banj dey reign he was still bathing outside.
2 Likes
