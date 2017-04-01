Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / MTVbase Compares WizKid To D'banj. WizKid Slams Them (12842 Views)

Nigerians went as far as comparing Wizkid to Dbanj with reason that Dbanj was able get a ‘god’ like Kanye West to star in his video whilst Wizkid can’t get common Drake.



This comparison went viral and MTVBase got involved by asking fans to vote between Wizkid or Dbanj via a twitter post. Outrightly, Wizkid replied the post saying “So disappointed in y’all for bringing this up. After everything king Dbanj done in the game?!! Pls show respect!!”



MTVbase has quickly deleted the tweet



respect ya elders 7 Likes

I love this 19 Likes 1 Share

Wizkid has fully graduated Wizman... It shows that he is no a kid after all... Give respect to those before you so that others coming after you can give you regard too.



Love Wizzy more when he dropped that visual without Drake. Boi so confident and fearless.. 89 Likes 4 Shares

He's been Sarcastic here, no doubt. 2 Likes

Respect is key. Nice one omoluabi. 5 Likes

Even the person behind mtvbase twitter handle no sabi music label business. If wizkid label no pay drake label, drake wont appear, that they met in a studio and did a freestyle together no mean anything. 7 Likes

oseiwe:

Even the person behind mtvbase twitter handle no sabi music label business. If wizkid label no pay drake label, drake wont appear, that they met in a studio and did a freestyle together no mean anything. You are wise.



One aspect I love Psquare.

Featured Ricky, T.I, Dave Scott etc



Wizzy no wan spend money for promo. It's all business. You are wise.One aspect I love Psquare.Featured Ricky, T.I, Dave Scott etcWizzy no wan spend money for promo. It's all business. 15 Likes

Hmm. That's a show of respect from the kid 2 Likes 2 Shares

respect is reciprocal 1 Like

Nice One wizzy 2 Likes

Good

verygudbadguy:

Wizkid has fully graduated Wizman... It shows that he is no a kid after all... Give respect to those before you so that others coming after you can give you regard too.



Love Wizzy more when he dropped that visual without Drake. Boi so confident and fearless.. #DoItYourself #DoItYourself 2 Likes

Kikikikikikiki.... Dbanj iya ma ti je o. Se as dem dey talk about you like say u be nonentity now... Gone are d days when dbanj dry give us tracks like All d way, Tongolo, mo bo lowo wan... 5 Likes

Cool

Dbanj no be your mate na 1 Like

Wizkid acting like a grown man and covering for his G. 4 Likes

nice one wizzy

Nawa o, Wizkid don dey raise shoulder.

for your mind you talk sey eno sweet you



wizkid pretending big tym 1 Like

k

Eye service 2 Likes 1 Share

I think somehow he's being sarcastic

Wizkid for your mind

[quote author=verygudbadguy post=55362072][b]Wizkid has fully graduated Wizman... It shows that he is no a kid after all... Give respect to those before you so that others coming after you can give you regard too.



Forget that one,he did that so that ppl can stop voting. bcaz e knew that ppl would rather go for Dbanj instead of him. Na scope tinx. 2 Likes

Eye service.

if its that kid davido... he will start telling us how much he has in his account. 6 Likes