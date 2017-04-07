₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by ijustdey: 9:42pm On Apr 07
A fashion designer, Bose Oguntoye, on Friday pleaded with an Agege Customary Court, Lagos, to end her five-year-old marriage, citing her husband’s fetish practices and threats to her life.
http://leadership.ng/news/580477/my-husband-wants-to-use-me-for-money-rituals-woman-tells-court
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50pm On Apr 07
Hmmmm... Na wa oo
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by newyorks(m): 9:52pm On Apr 07
so long as u don't use me for rituals"i was carrid here.
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Davash222(m): 9:58pm On Apr 07
I believe the man.
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Homeboiy(m): 9:58pm On Apr 07
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by rifasenate11(m): 9:59pm On Apr 07
The Cone heads are at again
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by soberdrunk(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
Poverty nah real basterd" see as their life story be like low budget yoruba horror movie.....
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by DESTINY41(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
D WORK WEY WE DEY DO
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by chinex276(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Aboki5(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
ki n sha ti lowo
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by triplewisdom: 11:11pm On Apr 07
These people and rituals! Anyway, reporting live from Ugboroke.
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by egbabiekperemo1: 11:11pm On Apr 07
Afonjas people.. not surprised
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by countsparrow: 11:11pm On Apr 07
Who dey lie now? Make two of una follow mr makewe go sango shrine go curse who dey lie... Today na today
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by mazizitonene(m): 11:12pm On Apr 07
dah kain money ritual and he will not be richer than.......than ordinary dangote sef
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Doro55: 11:12pm On Apr 07
you should have accepted
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Friedyokes: 11:12pm On Apr 07
Chai free entertainment
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by paskyboy: 11:13pm On Apr 07
I KNEW I WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, AFONJAS DOING WHAT THEY KNOW TO DO BEST. NCAN SIGNING OUT
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by goldedprince: 11:15pm On Apr 07
if you are bleeping a pastor then you should be used for money ritual, thats actually if money ritual exist
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by maxiuc(m): 11:15pm On Apr 07
how do people who do rituals recieve bank alert sef
amadioha credited ur account
anyway Afonja ritual knows better
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by johntaiwo123(m): 11:16pm On Apr 07
Whose report will I believe? The man or the woman
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by nkemdi89(f): 11:19pm On Apr 07
Oh you supported him to do money ritual as long as he won't use, so who should he use? Karma is Dam.
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by itzmoni(m): 11:19pm On Apr 07
triplewisdom:Rhema Baptist Church....
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by fatdick(m): 11:20pm On Apr 07
And so? Donate your head and he'll take care of your children while you receive your reward in heaven. *runs out of thread*
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by JustinSlayer69: 11:22pm On Apr 07
Hard to believe this story didn't happen in the 17th century....
Illiteracy is a terrible disease.
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by goingape1: 11:24pm On Apr 07
ijustdey:ODUDUWA! CALL YOUR BOYS TO ORDER
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by goingape1: 11:29pm On Apr 07
maxiuc:AMADIOHA>>>Credit Alert
Amt: NGN 10,00000.00 Cr
0dudua: 0Desc: MONEY RITUAL: 07/04/17 @23:29 PM
Bal: NGN 10,00000.45
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by optimusmind(m): 11:43pm On Apr 07
|Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by GogobiriLalas: 11:47pm On Apr 07
Fackin a hole did it...save her life, melt the damn marriage
