My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by ijustdey: 9:42pm On Apr 07
A fashion designer, Bose Oguntoye, on Friday pleaded with an Agege Customary Court, Lagos, to end her five-year-old marriage, citing her husband’s fetish practices and threats to her life.

“My husband is too money conscious and is desperate to make money at all costs.

“I live in fear of the unknown because of all kinds of charms l see with him.

“He also beats me up at any slightest opportunity, especially when he is not in a good mood, he visits his anger on me,’’ she told the court.

Testifying before Mr Phillips Williams, the court President, she said there was no love lost between them again.

“Sometime in April 2015, when l became pregnant with our second child, my husband placed a charm on me and l became sick and eventually ran mad.’’

He took me to somewhere in Matogun, Ikorodu under the pretext of curing me and l was being fed with all sorts of assorted charms.

The petitioner said that she is still alive today due to the intervention of her family members who came to take her away, when her health was deteriorating.

“I was taken to Ikare in Ondo State where l spent five months, before l became hale and hearty again.’’

Bose alleged that when she came back to her matrimonial home, her husband did not relent in his fetish ways.

“He took me to a muslim cleric who gave me a substance and told me not to get close to my husband for sometime.

“On getting home, my husband told me to move to my parent’s house, which l refused. This led to a series of misunderstandings between us.’’

According to the petitioner, the respondent became confrontational with her.

“He told me that he wants to be rich this year under any circumstances. l must build houses and buy cars’’ to which l replied “there is no problem with that, as long as you don’t use me for money rituals.’’

Bose told the court that the respondent used force to collect her two children from her, under the guise of being a police officer.

“They made me write a statement under duress, to release my children and they took them away from me, claiming that l was mentally unstable.’’

“I had to run for my dear life when l realised he was making serious efforts to use me for money rituals.

The respondent, Adewale Oguntoye, an indigene of Ondo State, resident at No. 4, Oluyomi Olusesi St., Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, however, denied the allegations, but was ready for the dissolution of the marriage.

According to the father of two, there has been a frosty relationship between him and his wife since she came up with the idea of going to another church.

Adewale, a resident of No. 4, Oluyomi Olusesi St., Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, claimed that the petitioner had been keeping late nights and would not disclose her whereabouts.

“She started misbehaving, keeping all sorts of friends and became disrespectful to me.’’

Adewale said he suspected his wife was dating the pastor of the church she started attending, even after he vehemently disagreed and warned her not to continue, she remained adamant.

He alleged that the pastor took the petitioner out on Valentine’s Day and bought her different gifts.

The respondent described his wife as an adulterer.

On the allegation of trying to use his wife for money rituals, the respondent denied, but the petitioner remained adamant.

NAN reports that the court’s president later invited the estranged couple to his chambers for a possible resolution of the crisis.

He then adjourned the case until April 20, for hearing. (NAN)

http://leadership.ng/news/580477/my-husband-wants-to-use-me-for-money-rituals-woman-tells-court

lalasticlala
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50pm On Apr 07
Hmmmm... Na wa oo
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by newyorks(m): 9:52pm On Apr 07
so long as u don't use me for rituals"i was carrid here.

4 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Davash222(m): 9:58pm On Apr 07
I believe the man.

1 Like

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Homeboiy(m): 9:58pm On Apr 07
NCAN kinshasha avenue

seen

4 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by rifasenate11(m): 9:59pm On Apr 07
The Cone heads are at again
grin grin

10 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by soberdrunk(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
Poverty nah real basterd" see as their life story be like low budget yoruba horror movie..... angry

7 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by DESTINY41(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
Nah dem

D WORK WEY WE DEY DO

6 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by chinex276(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
smh

1 Like

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Aboki5(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
ki n sha ti lowo
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by triplewisdom: 11:11pm On Apr 07
These people and rituals! Anyway, reporting live from Ugboroke.

7 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by egbabiekperemo1: 11:11pm On Apr 07
Afonjas people.. not surprised

6 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by countsparrow: 11:11pm On Apr 07
Who dey lie now? Make two of una follow mr makewe go sango shrine go curse who dey lie... Today na today
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by mazizitonene(m): 11:12pm On Apr 07
dah kain money ritual and he will not be richer than.......than ordinary dangote sef undecided

1 Like

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Doro55: 11:12pm On Apr 07
you should have accepted
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by Friedyokes: 11:12pm On Apr 07
Chai free entertainment

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by paskyboy: 11:13pm On Apr 07
I KNEW I WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, AFONJAS DOING WHAT THEY KNOW TO DO BEST. NCAN SIGNING OUT
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by goldedprince: 11:15pm On Apr 07
if you are bleeping a pastor then you should be used for money ritual, thats actually if money ritual exist

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by maxiuc(m): 11:15pm On Apr 07
how do people who do rituals recieve bank alert sef

amadioha credited ur account




anyway Afonja ritual knows better

7 Likes

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by johntaiwo123(m): 11:16pm On Apr 07
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by ekems2017(f): 11:17pm On Apr 07
Whose report will I believe? The man or the woman
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by nkemdi89(f): 11:19pm On Apr 07
Oh you supported him to do money ritual as long as he won't use, so who should he use? Karma is Dam.
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by itzmoni(m): 11:19pm On Apr 07
triplewisdom:
These people and rituals! Anyway, reporting live from Ugboroke.
Rhema Baptist Church....
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by fatdick(m): 11:20pm On Apr 07
And so? Donate your head and he'll take care of your children while you receive your reward in heaven. *runs out of thread*
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by JustinSlayer69: 11:22pm On Apr 07
Hard to believe this story didn't happen in the 17th century....

Illiteracy is a terrible disease.
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by goingape1: 11:24pm On Apr 07
ijustdey:







http://leadership.ng/news/580477/my-husband-wants-to-use-me-for-money-rituals-woman-tells-court


ODUDUWA! CALL YOUR BOYS TO ORDER
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by goingape1: 11:29pm On Apr 07
maxiuc:
how do people who do rituals recieve bank alert sef

amadioha credited ur account




anyway Afonja ritual knows better
AMADIOHA>>>Credit Alert
Amt: NGN 10,00000.00 Cr
0dudua: 0Desc: MONEY RITUAL: 07/04/17 @23:29 PM
Bal: NGN 10,00000.45

1 Like

Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by optimusmind(m): 11:43pm On Apr 07
Ok
Re: My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Rituals by GogobiriLalas: 11:47pm On Apr 07
Fackin a hole did it...save her life, melt the damn marriage angry

