₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,640 members, 3,466,685 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. (11822 Views)
Children Suffering From Meningitis Lying On The Floor In Zamfara (Photos) / Meningitis Outbreak In 16 States In Nigeria. See Affected States / Residents Flee As Death From Strange Disease In Ondo Rises (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by street2view: 11:14am
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, confirmed that two people have died in Lagos following the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis, CSM as the death rises to 438.
The statistics released by NCDC, shows a total of 3,959 cases with 438 deaths that have been reported, with 181 laboratory-confirmed cases so far.
The statistics show that as at April 5, 2017, three cases of Meningitis were recorded in Lagos out of which two people died while the other is being treated at the hospital.
In a statement attached to the statistics, it revealed that Meningitis is currently being reported in 19 states.
http://street2view.com/2017/04/meningitis-kills-two-lagos-death-toll-rises-438/
1 Share
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by emeijeh(m): 11:15am
God please save your children.
Recession alone has done enough to us.... . Please stop this menace, please God
Can i get an amen?
21 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by bjt(m): 11:21am
The ministry of health should do something before it gets out of hand. The awareness should be all over the country by now.
3 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by olrotimi(m): 12:23pm
bjt:This statement is akin to calling on our ancestors to intervene in a family dispute.
In my earlier post, I asserted that the FMoH is drop dead clueless on how to handle this issue.
When the rains begin up north, we would see the true picture of this epidemic.
12 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by kinstar112: 2:58pm
bjt:
Exactly
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by kinstar112: 2:59pm
Share this news with everyone around you please
2 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by kinstar112: 2:59pm
Things are getting out of hand
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Sunnynwa: 7:23pm
Lalasticlala, is it that you are not aware that 2 people have been allegedly killed by meningitis in Lagos?
2 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by tommykiwi(m): 8:03pm
Has it entered Lagos? The dullard should release funds for the vaccine.
2 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Ppresh2017(f): 8:04pm
Ministry of health over to you.
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by highrise07(m): 8:05pm
hardship......deaths, Nigerians will never forget #2015change.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by IsheriNorthGRA: 8:05pm
How do we protect ourselves from this? Read my signature.
Thanks
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:05pm
Kk.. The north is leading as usual..... That number is enough they should tackle it by been proactive before it goes out of hand ooh
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Amarabae(f): 8:06pm
But Onyebuchi Chukwu during GEJ tenure handled the Ebola issue very well. PMB and APC are very confused!
45 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by decode55(m): 8:06pm
This administration is worse than a failure.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Langbasa: 8:06pm
Please what are the symptons of this meningitis?
3 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by link2ok22: 8:06pm
Really pathetic. Death toll has climbed to over 400 and one uncircumcised idiot is blaming fornication.
Quite clear they have all run our of whom to blame, it would about 40 years to rewrite the wrong that incompetent lunatic plunged us in2.
Nb: the height of hypocrisy is when you insult those that support James Ibori and then turn around to hail Jabagban (Ahmed Tinubu) my brother your case is currently loading in Cossy's boobs.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by otokx(m): 8:06pm
Our health system should rise to the occasion.
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Tos87(m): 8:06pm
Evidence of poor management.
It pains me that the more are mostly affected unlike Ebola.
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Elisean(m): 8:07pm
The feds waiting for it to hit 500 before they start.
2 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by eminemkayc: 8:08pm
What location or LGA in lagos did this occur so that Lagosians and visitors alike can be vigilant....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Damian2016: 8:08pm
REPORT ANY SUSPECTED MENINGITIS CASE
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by MrPresident1: 8:08pm
Keep rooms well ventilated, avoid overcrowding, and keep well hydrated.
God will heal us, Amen.
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by YorubaMuslims: 8:08pm
This kind of sickness can't come to regions where the people practice cleanliness as culture
3 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by eleojo23: 8:08pm
Ordinary meningitis, this APC people cannot handle.
Thank God they were not in charge during the Ebola menace.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Tazdroid(m): 8:09pm
This outbreak could have been prevented but now it has gotten out of hands. It isn't even as deadly as Ebola but yet we failed to manage it owing to so many unacceptable reasons some of which include administrative inefficacy and political infections
13 Likes
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by brakagonn: 8:09pm
kinstar112:
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Tazdroid(m): 8:10pm
bjt:it has gotten out of hand which is why they tagged it "as an outbreak". In this part of the world, we tend to allow problems come in full force before we tackle them. Meningitis could be prevented via biannual vaccination, but trust Naija, we no dey carry last
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Pavore9: 8:10pm
Zamfara has recorded the most death.
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by Joavid(f): 8:10pm
eminemkayc:
I was expecting to see that too
|Re: Meningitis Kills Two In Lagos As Death Toll Rises To 438. by winkmart: 8:10pm
too bad
FG To Test 80million Nigerians For HIV / My One Month Child Fell, Please Advise / Is Banana Fattening?
Viewing this topic: sylvar02(m), Topnotch16, goldkikiola, AvsGot007(m), mruwaifo(m), fujirice, lapagegirl(f), payne4real(m), aforbaje, gominau(m), Dinobenson, mdamsel, schumastic(m), laredo2116, Adeyosola1234, usecondom(m), Abusamie(m), 4direct, austinosita(m), InestimableJoy(f), FashionandStyle, funsho2016, kpofkpof(f), blackweaver(m), KingAdeOluomo1(m), JOACHINpedro(m), Harrysid, Oladimix, dejt4u(m), ogedozie, timothy87, ceejay85, MikeMicheal(m), DANZAK(f), chesseed, bwise4godfwc and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13