The statistics released by NCDC, shows a total of 3,959 cases with 438 deaths that have been reported, with 181 laboratory-confirmed cases so far.



The statistics show that as at April 5, 2017, three cases of Meningitis were recorded in Lagos out of which two people died while the other is being treated at the hospital.



In a statement attached to the statistics, it revealed that Meningitis is currently being reported in 19 states.



God please save your children.





Recession alone has done enough to us.... . Please stop this menace, please God





The ministry of health should do something before it gets out of hand. The awareness should be all over the country by now.

The ministry of health should do something before it gets out of hand. The awareness should be all over the country by now. This statement is akin to calling on our ancestors to intervene in a family dispute.

In my earlier post, I asserted that the FMoH is drop dead clueless on how to handle this issue.

This statement is akin to calling on our ancestors to intervene in a family dispute.

In my earlier post, I asserted that the FMoH is drop dead clueless on how to handle this issue.

When the rains begin up north, we would see the true picture of this epidemic.

The ministry of health should do something before it gets out of hand. The awareness should be all over the country by now.

Share this news with everyone around you please

Things are getting out of hand

is it that you are not aware that 2 people have been allegedly killed by meningitis in Lagos?

Has it entered Lagos? The dullard should release funds for the vaccine.

Ministry of health over to you.

hardship......deaths, Nigerians will never forget #2015change.

How do we protect ourselves from this? Read my signature.



Kk.. The north is leading as usual..... That number is enough they should tackle it by been proactive before it goes out of hand ooh

But Onyebuchi Chukwu during GEJ tenure handled the Ebola issue very well. PMB and APC are very confused!

This administration is worse than a failure.

Please what are the symptons of this meningitis?

Really pathetic. Death toll has climbed to over 400 and one uncircumcised idiot is blaming fornication.



Quite clear they have all run our of whom to blame, it would about 40 years to rewrite the wrong that incompetent lunatic plunged us in2.



Nb: the height of hypocrisy is when you insult those that support James Ibori and then turn around to hail Jabagban (Ahmed Tinubu) my brother your case is currently loading in Cossy's boobs. 25 Likes 1 Share

Our health system should rise to the occasion.



It pains me that the more are mostly affected unlike Ebola. Evidence of poor management.

The feds waiting for it to hit 500 before they start.

What location or LGA in lagos did this occur so that Lagosians and visitors alike can be vigilant....

REPORT ANY SUSPECTED MENINGITIS CASE

Keep rooms well ventilated, avoid overcrowding, and keep well hydrated.



God will heal us, Amen.

This kind of sickness can't come to regions where the people practice cleanliness as culture

Ordinary meningitis, this APC people cannot handle.

Thank God they were not in charge during the Ebola menace.

This outbreak could have been prevented but now it has gotten out of hands. It isn't even as deadly as Ebola but yet we failed to manage it owing to so many unacceptable reasons some of which include administrative inefficacy and political infections

Things are getting out of hand

it has gotten out of hand which is why they tagged it "as an outbreak". In this part of the world, we tend to allow problems come in full force before we tackle them. Meningitis could be prevented via biannual vaccination, but trust Naija, we no dey carry last

Zamfara has recorded the most death.

What location or LGA in lagos did this occur so that Lagosians and visitors alike can be vigilant....

I was expecting to see that too