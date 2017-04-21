

To this end, we will be providing different employability training.



Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:





Job Title: Graduate Internship Program

Location: Lagos

Program Summary

The Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment was established in fulfillment of the promise of His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, to address the unemployment crisis in the State.

The Ministry in pursuit of its mandate to create emloyment, has developed different initiatives. One of such initiatives is the "Graduate Internship Program".

It is a 3 month paid Internship Scheme for graduates who have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The Program is designed to give candidates an opportunity to develop employability skills which are often vital in securing employment.



Objectives

At the End of the program, interns would:

Have gained valuable applied work experience;

Become more employable, having strengthened their professional skills and interpersonal relationships in a structured setting.

The program will create an opportunity for Corporate Organisations to access best talents.

Have been exposed to possible niche entrepreneurial opportunities

Have built up their professional network



Requirements

To register and be a part of this program, candidates must:

Have an equivalent of First Degree or HND from accredited institutions

Not be older than 30 years

Be registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA)

Have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after NYSC.





Note

Shortlisted candidates will go through a selection process, including testing and interview.

The candidates who meet the criteria will be deployed to corporate organisations registered under the scheme

The Internship Program is for three months

Certificates will be awarded to candidates who have successfully completed the program



Application Deadline 21st April, 2017.







How to Apply



Click here to apply





