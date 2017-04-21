₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by gidimasters(m): 2:01pm
The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, in partnership with the Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment, plans to bridge the skill gap among unemployed Lagos Sate residents to enable youth take up existing jobs in various sectors of the economy.
To this end, we will be providing different employability training.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:
Job Title: Graduate Internship Program
Location: Lagos
Program Summary
The Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment was established in fulfillment of the promise of His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, to address the unemployment crisis in the State.
The Ministry in pursuit of its mandate to create emloyment, has developed different initiatives. One of such initiatives is the "Graduate Internship Program".
It is a 3 month paid Internship Scheme for graduates who have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The Program is designed to give candidates an opportunity to develop employability skills which are often vital in securing employment.
Objectives
At the End of the program, interns would:
Have gained valuable applied work experience;
Become more employable, having strengthened their professional skills and interpersonal relationships in a structured setting.
The program will create an opportunity for Corporate Organisations to access best talents.
Have been exposed to possible niche entrepreneurial opportunities
Have built up their professional network
Requirements
To register and be a part of this program, candidates must:
Have an equivalent of First Degree or HND from accredited institutions
Not be older than 30 years
Be registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA)
Have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after NYSC.
Note
Shortlisted candidates will go through a selection process, including testing and interview.
The candidates who meet the criteria will be deployed to corporate organisations registered under the scheme
The Internship Program is for three months
Certificates will be awarded to candidates who have successfully completed the program
Application Deadline 21st April, 2017.
How to Apply
Click here to apply https://lsetf.ng/employability
Source
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by ambellinaa(m): 2:43pm
How can someone get the lasra number.. Who can help me out.
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by anthney87: 4:01pm
how do I get registered with LASRRA? Make una tell us ooi
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by beshiman(m): 4:45pm
ambellinaa:
You can go to their office (I guess that is the head office) beside immigration office, off Agidingbi Road, Ikeja. You will get it done instantly and you will be given the temporary ID Card.
Note: kindly take "NEPA" Bill and means of identification along (ID Card, 'office ID Card is acceptable too). These are the basic requirements for the registration.
Thanks.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by zealousB(m): 6:44pm
Simply pay a visit to the Local Government Secretariat in your area and you can get it
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by Dannieln1(m): 9:45pm
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by darkhorizon: 9:48pm
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by princeofpeace22(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by Bamidele539: 10:00pm
Which area of interest will be more lucrative ICT or Service?
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by Jglad(f): 10:01pm
Hmmmm... Just 3 months
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by Nizox(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by Galacious1: 10:03pm
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by Tgold1(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by abbaapple(m): 10:05pm
anything scheme is fake!
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by wellmax(m): 10:06pm
Well-done LASG
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by jericco1(m): 10:06pm
Unencouraging
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by yommy20(f): 10:09pm
Is it only for indigene of Lagos state?
|Re: Lagos State Government Recruitment For Graduates 2017 by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:18pm
Gud luck 2 lasgidi ppl
