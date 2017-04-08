₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by dre11(m): 4:47pm
by Jamilah Nasir
https://www.thecable.ng/us-arrests-nigerian-doctor-sexual-assaulting-patients
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by TRADELYN: 4:59pm
Too bad.
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by petux(m): 5:09pm
Okechukwu Ozumba
Flantinos @ work
Ugwu Hawkers
Destroying the image of Nigeria.
NCAN
Ogun Chapter.
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Ishilove: 5:30pm
GogetterMD, comman see o
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by ijustdey: 5:43pm
“We flatly deny each and every false allegation and are confident that the legal system will vindicate Dr. Ozumba,” the accused family said in a statement read.
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by GogetterMD(m): 5:57pm
Ishilove:Chai! This guy is a slowpoke sha! He is well aware of the repercussions of examining without a chaperone, esp in a country like the US of A wey they get vicious lawyers
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by burkingx(f): 6:23pm
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by lepasharon(f): 6:23pm
Okechukwu ozumba
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by burkingx(f): 6:24pm
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by adegoody(m): 6:24pm
NCAN Secretary Osun chapter
Connecting to NCAN Chairman.....
Scanning Name.......
Confirmed Sir, Its one of our 'FLAT' brothers
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by olola4(m): 6:24pm
ok
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by ikombe: 6:24pm
When afonjas confirms the name
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Dongreat(m): 6:24pm
Ishilove:
How beautiful it's that you believed he committed the crime without proof yet you don't want to give ears to a lady showing proof about a forlicating apostle.
Now you see why no one can be trusted, not even a medical doc that took a life oath or a pastor known for pride, controversy and arrogance.
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Henryyy(m): 6:24pm
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Holatunde007(m): 6:24pm
Good
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by snazzy5050(m): 6:24pm
petux:
petux:
[b]Okechukwu Ozumba
Flantinos @ work
Ugwu Hawkers
Destroying the image of Nigeria.
NCAN
Ogun Chapter.[/b]
petux:my nigga
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by ademoladeji(m): 6:25pm
Federal Republic of IPOB still leading on all fronts
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by olola4(m): 6:25pm
They are giving our country a bad image
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by FelixFelicis(m): 6:25pm
No matter how professional they're, they must commit heinous crimes, it's in their blood
If Biafra was a Country on it's own every nation would have banned Biafrans from their country. Make dem go so dem no go dey koba we Yorubas jare
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by LionDeLeo: 6:25pm
Okechukwu Ozumba, na dem, the developers.
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by snazzy5050(m): 6:25pm
my nigga
petux:my nigga [quote author=petux post=55385865]Okechukwu Ozumba
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by PettySniper: 6:25pm
sad. He really thought he could get away with that.
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by merdara: 6:25pm
KONJI na bastard abeg
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Pidgin2(f): 6:25pm
Male doctors shouldn't be allowed to treat female patients
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by baby124: 6:26pm
Throw away all accomplishments because you lack control or dignity
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by 0b10010011: 6:26pm
Flat heads again!
Disgracing Nigeria at all international fronts
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by abbaapple(m): 6:26pm
Ugandans knowing Wat de do best! I lough in Swahili, can't wait to read headlines like "Biafraude Capital" not Nigeria.
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by mennagina(m): 6:26pm
Village people don use this one career do snapchat stories
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by sisisioge: 6:26pm
Hmmm...dude a pussycat isn't worth your livelihood o. Get a grip!
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Igboesika: 6:26pm
petux:
petux:
petux:Trash
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by obajoey(m): 6:27pm
isorite
|Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by dimeji877(m): 6:27pm
Another one
Reporting live from Ibadan
