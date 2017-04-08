₦airaland Forum

Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by dre11(m): 4:47pm
by Jamilah Nasir


Okechukwu Ozumba, a Nigerian doctor based in the US, was arrested by the police in Texas for allegedly assaulting two female patients.

The police said Ozumba committed the act at OSSM Orthopedics in the 8000 block of state highway 121 in McKinney, Texas.

McKinney police arrested him on March 31, and booked him at the Collin County jail, where his bail was set at $50,000, and he was released on Sunday.

Following his arrest, the Texas medical board temporarily suspended his licence and said it will look into the allegations before taking further action.

“A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Ozumba, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Ozumba,” the board said in a statement.

“We flatly deny each and every false allegation and are confident that the legal system will vindicate Dr. Ozumba,” the accused family said in a statement read.

“We appreciate the support from our local and global community.”

One of the victims reportedly went to his office last week to be treated for a sports injury, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She told police that the doctor exposed half of her genitals to check for internal fluid and told her he needed to rub in the medication he had injected under her left hip.

She reported that her husband, who was sitting behind the doctor , did not see as Ozumba massaged and penetrated her genitals with his fingers.

The woman told police that she contacted another doctor after the visit and asked whether what Ozumba had done was normal procedure.
The second doctor informed her that Ozumba was “absolutely not supposed to penetrate her vagina.”

Shortly after the visit, Ozumba reportedly asked the woman to download a messaging app and and sent her a text asking what her favorite part of the procedure was..

The woman told police that she texted him back with a message,”Not receiving a script,” after which she deleted the app.

Ozumba reportedly continued to text the woman, asking her to come back in.

Ozumba’s specialty is sports medicine. He has worked as team physician for professional, college and high school teams, including Rockwall-Heath High School, Cedar Hill High School and the University of Dallas, according to his website.

https://www.thecable.ng/us-arrests-nigerian-doctor-sexual-assaulting-patients

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by TRADELYN: 4:59pm
Too bad. embarassed

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by petux(m): 5:09pm
Okechukwu Ozumba

50 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Ishilove: 5:30pm
GogetterMD, comman see o grin
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by ijustdey: 5:43pm
40 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by GogetterMD(m): 5:57pm
Ishilove:
GogetterMD, comman see o grin
Chai! This guy is a slowpoke sha! He is well aware of the repercussions of examining without a chaperone, esp in a country like the US of A wey they get vicious lawyers

4 Likes

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by burkingx(f): 6:23pm
grin

3 Likes

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by lepasharon(f): 6:23pm
Okechukwu ozumba

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by burkingx(f): 6:24pm
cool

1 Like

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by adegoody(m): 6:24pm
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by olola4(m): 6:24pm
ok
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by ikombe: 6:24pm
When afonjas confirms the name grin grin

33 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Dongreat(m): 6:24pm
Ishilove:
GogetterMD, comman see o grin

How beautiful it's that you believed he committed the crime without proof yet you don't want to give ears to a lady showing proof about a forlicating apostle.
Now you see why no one can be trusted, not even a medical doc that took a life oath or a pastor known for pride, controversy and arrogance.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Henryyy(m): 6:24pm
sad
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Holatunde007(m): 6:24pm
Good

1 Like

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by snazzy5050(m): 6:24pm
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by ademoladeji(m): 6:25pm
Federal Republic of IPOB still leading on all fronts

8 Likes

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by olola4(m): 6:25pm
They are giving our country a bad image

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by FelixFelicis(m): 6:25pm
No matter how professional they're, they must commit heinous crimes, it's in their blood lipsrsealed

If Biafra was a Country on it's own every nation would have banned Biafrans from their country. Make dem go so dem no go dey koba we Yorubas jare undecided

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by LionDeLeo: 6:25pm
Okechukwu Ozumba, na dem, the developers.

1 Like

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by snazzy5050(m): 6:25pm
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by PettySniper: 6:25pm
cry sad. He really thought he could get away with that.
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by merdara: 6:25pm
KONJI na bastard abeg grin grin grin
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Pidgin2(f): 6:25pm
cry Male doctors shouldn't be allowed to treat female patients

1 Like

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by baby124: 6:26pm
Throw away all accomplishments because you lack control or dignity
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by 0b10010011: 6:26pm



Flat heads again!


Disgracing Nigeria at all international fronts


6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by abbaapple(m): 6:26pm
Ugandans knowing Wat de do best! I lough in Swahili, can't wait to read headlines like "Biafraude Capital" not Nigeria.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by mennagina(m): 6:26pm
Village people don use this one career do snapchat stories
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by sisisioge: 6:26pm
Hmmm...dude a pussycat isn't worth your livelihood o. Get a grip!
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by Igboesika: 6:26pm
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by obajoey(m): 6:27pm
isorite
Re: Okechukwu Ozumba: US Arrests Doctor For ‘Sexually Assaulting’ Patients by dimeji877(m): 6:27pm
Another one
Reporting live from Ibadan

12 Likes

