|Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by exellent91(m): 5:13pm
In what is considered to be a suicide attempt, another man in Festac area of Lagos took the plunge, jumping into a river and causing traffic in the area, as people stopped by to watch as two men searched for the yet to be identified man in the river with a canoe.
Here's what a Facebook user, Michael O. Dedon who shared the story wrote;
"Another suicide at Festac Link Bridge? The search for the fellow who took the plunge is still ongoing. But what can the two men in the canoe searching with a long stick really achieve?"
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:17pm
ALL THESE WEIRD SUICIDE HAPPENING UNDER BUHARI'S REGIME, EVERY DAY SUICIDE NEWS.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by ikp120(m): 5:19pm
Abeg make una leave them alone na. Abi na una suicide?
Nigga say he wan kill himself and he come go ahead to kill himself, and you mumu dey run after am. Olodo you wan join am commit the suicide too?
#PersonalDecisions
#NotYourBusiness
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by SoftP: 5:21pm
Pls, let them Jump! It will help depopulate our sufferings' cowards
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 5:47pm
Plunging into the lagoon suicide now trending,I hope hellfire will contain their souls?
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by WeNoGoDie: 5:53pm
Na wah oh! I saw people gathered on that Festac bridge today and I didn't know Why but I suspected a human life was involved
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 5:55pm
Nawa
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by midolian(m): 6:28pm
Life is not as easy as Mr eazi claims though...buh May God forbid a situation where one will be considering to comit suicide.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by ephi123(f): 6:30pm
What's going on in Nigeria these days? This "trend" had better stop.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by collinsJn(m): 6:30pm
Dear Lord !
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 6:30pm
Buhari has damaged this country
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by Upnepaa(m): 6:30pm
poor mentality,
I will rather kill my self than to commit suicide
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by reyscrub(m): 6:31pm
Jump don become talk celebrity now wey every one won carry out for fun.
Make then allow am jump now.
I will just advice the attempt guy to try another style wey be sey he go just jump on fast moving trailer sharperly.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by kendrick9(m): 6:31pm
publicity stunt...nigerians and copy-copy....tufiakwa
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by Vince77(m): 6:31pm
1000 ways to die. Naija version.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by victorbemoh: 6:31pm
Some Of This Suicide Niggies Are Devils O
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by martineverest(m): 6:31pm
weird that ajebos are jumping into lagooon,while kpakos are cruising on land
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by goingape1: 6:31pm
exellent91:why
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by dangotesmummy: 6:31pm
So people were actually watching him commit suicide
Like no one came to his rescue
Nigerians with eccentric behaviours
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:32pm
So now people just want to die?
Just like that?
Something's very wrong.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by olola4(m): 6:32pm
suicide is never a better option
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 6:32pm
Buhari on it again! Mttscheew
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by princeofpeace22(m): 6:32pm
Mmm and ponzi schemes smh
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by ReachHard: 6:33pm
I blame Buhari for this...
Oya, start mentioning me in your comments. Lmfao
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by adetayo234: 6:33pm
If they truly want to commit suicide, they should do it where no one would see them instead of this publicity as if they only want pity.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 6:33pm
Change indeed
Nigeria that was formerly rated a non Sucide committing nation.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 6:33pm
we warned y'all bou MMM ...but sturborn Nigerians
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by herkeem: 6:33pm
Nigerians like copy copy. But serious if we are making news of all this suicide attempts people will not stop to try it. The last woman that tried it said she needed money, 1 week later people gave her money don't be surprise if this man also say the same thing.
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:34pm
Hmm
|Re: Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) by 0b10010011: 6:34pm
Nice one!
Burial things loading.......party don set!
