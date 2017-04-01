Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suicide: Man Jumps Into A River In Festac, Lagos (Photos) (15834 Views)

Suicide: Man Hangs Himself In Bayelsa Over Family Pressure (Graphic Photo) / Woman Jumps Into Lagoon From Maza-Maza Bridge In Lagos (Photo) / Man Jumps Into Canal In Lagos, Dies (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here's what a Facebook user, Michael O. Dedon who shared the story wrote;



"Another suicide at Festac Link Bridge? The search for the fellow who took the plunge is still ongoing. But what can the two men in the canoe searching with a long stick really achieve?"



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/another-man-attempts-suicide-by-jumping.html In what is considered to be a suicide attempt, another man in Festac area of Lagos took the plunge, jumping into a river and causing traffic in the area, as people stopped by to watch as two men searched for the yet to be identified man in the river with a canoe.Here's what a Facebook user, Michael O. Dedon who shared the story wrote;"Another suicide at Festac Link Bridge? The search for the fellow who took the plunge is still ongoing. But what can the two men in the canoe searching with a long stick really achieve?"

ALL THESE WEIRD SUICIDE HAPPENING UNDER BUHARI'S REGIME, EVERY DAY SUICIDE NEWS. 36 Likes 3 Shares





Nigga say he wan kill himself and he come go ahead to kill himself, and you mumu dey run after am. Olodo you wan join am commit the suicide too?





#PersonalDecisions

#NotYourBusiness Abeg make una leave them alone na. Abi na una suicide?Nigga say he wan kill himself and he come go ahead to kill himself, and you mumu dey run after am. Olodo you wan join am commit the suicide too?#PersonalDecisions#NotYourBusiness 8 Likes

Pls, let them Jump! It will help depopulate our sufferings' cowards 5 Likes

Plunging into the lagoon suicide now trending,I hope hellfire will contain their souls? 8 Likes 1 Share

Na wah oh! I saw people gathered on that Festac bridge today and I didn't know Why but I suspected a human life was involved 3 Likes

Nawa

Life is not as easy as Mr eazi claims though...buh May God forbid a situation where one will be considering to comit suicide. 5 Likes

What's going on in Nigeria these days? This "trend" had better stop. 2 Likes

Dear Lord !

Buhari has damaged this country 5 Likes 1 Share





I will rather kill my self than to commit suicide poor mentality,I will rather kill my self than to commit suicide 4 Likes

Jump don become talk celebrity now wey every one won carry out for fun.



Make then allow am jump now.



I will just advice the attempt guy to try another style wey be sey he go just jump on fast moving trailer sharperly. 2 Likes

publicity stunt...nigerians and copy-copy....tufiakwa 1 Like

1000 ways to die. Naija version. 2 Likes

Some Of This Suicide Niggies Are Devils O

weird that ajebos are jumping into lagooon,while kpakos are cruising on land 1 Like

exellent91:

In what is considered to be a suicide attempt, another man in Festac area of Lagos took the plunge, jumping into a river and causing traffic in the area, as people stopped by to watch as two men searched for the yet to be identified man in the river with a canoe.



Here's what a Facebook user, Michael O. Dedon who shared the story wrote;



"Another suicide at Festac Link Bridge? The search for the fellow who took the plunge is still ongoing. But what can the two men in the canoe searching with a long stick really achieve?"



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/another-man-attempts-suicide-by-jumping.html



why why





So people were actually watching him commit suicide



Like no one came to his rescue



Nigerians with eccentric behaviours So people were actually watching him commit suicideLike no one came to his rescueNigerians with eccentric behaviours

So now people just want to die?



Just like that?



Something's very wrong. 1 Like

suicide is never a better option 1 Like

Buhari on it again! Mttscheew 1 Like

Mmm and ponzi schemes smh 1 Like

I blame Buhari for this...



Oya, start mentioning me in your comments. Lmfao 2 Likes

If they truly want to commit suicide, they should do it where no one would see them instead of this publicity as if they only want pity. 2 Likes

Change indeed



Nigeria that was formerly rated a non Sucide committing nation. 4 Likes

we warned y'all bou MMM ...but sturborn Nigerians 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians like copy copy. But serious if we are making news of all this suicide attempts people will not stop to try it. The last woman that tried it said she needed money, 1 week later people gave her money don't be surprise if this man also say the same thing.

Hmm