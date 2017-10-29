₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by lightblazingnow(m): 9:14pm On Apr 08
1, Those who in their life time have never acknowledged the supremecy of Christ Jesus the anointed Son of God Almighty who is given authority to control heaven and earth, and that every knees should bow to him both in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, wether they be thrones or dominions or powers, and that every tongues should confess that Jesus Christ is LORD.
Psalms 2:5 Then shall God Almighty speak unto the unbelievers in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure. And he says 2:6 "Yet have I set my King CHRIST JESUS upon my holy hill of Zion.
2:7 Then CHRIST Speaks "I will declare the decree: the LORD God Almighty have said unto me, you are my Son; this day have I begotten thee.
2:8 Ask of me, and I shall give you the heathen for your inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for your possession.
2:9 you shall break them with a rod of iron, authority; you shall dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel. 2:10 Be wise now therefore, O you kings: be instructed, you judges of the earth.
2:11 Serve the LORD God Almighty with fear, and rejoice with trembling.
2:12 Kiss the Son CHRIST JESUS, lest He be angry, and you perish from the way, when His wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in Him.
2. Those who loves the evil ways, there is only one way to get to where you are going, but there is this evil voices which tries to swift you of the rewards of obedience, therefore rubbing you off the Blessing which does not fade away and far from decays. But you know there are folks who just love to disagree, of course they lack understanding and knowledge of the truth, yet they won't admit that they need help. They keep pilling up punishment for not only THEMSELVES but for as many as are in partnership with their evil company. Corrupting good manners, the same way they corrupted your country Nigeria.
2 Peter 2:2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. 2:4 For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment; 2:5 And spared not the old world, but saved Noah the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon the world of the ungodly; 2:6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly; 2:7 And delivered just Lot, vexed with the filthy conversation of the wicked: 2:8 (For that righteous man dwelling among them, in seeing and hearing, vexed his righteous soul from day to day with their unlawful deeds 2:9 The Lord knoweth how to deliver the godly out of temptations, and to reserve the unjust unto the day of judgment to be punished:
3. Those who love monies and have an insatiable craving for wealth will never see the face of the righteous one who dwells in the light which no mortal men can see nor have seen, all of their scheming is all about making a business out of you, that means to gain from you, instead of building the Saints, they are caught up in reaping from the Saints. They are not going to make it all the way to heaven, never. Because their God Almighty is their stomach, and the glory they seek is their shame
2 Peter 2:3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingered not, and their damnation slumbered not.
Philippians 3:17 Brethren, be followers together of me, and mark them which walk so as you have us for an ensample. 3:18 (For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: 3:19 Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.) 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: 3:21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself. Amen
4 Foolish women who expose their bodies for pleasures and wicked lust won't be able to see the face of the Glorious God Almighty and CHRIST JESUS who abolished death and brought immortality to light, that means, he gave us the Spirit of God Almighty to realise Eternal life.
This is eternal life, that they might know you, the only true God Almighty and Jesus Christ whom you have sent to declare thus to every believers.
2 Timothy 4:2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. 4:3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4:4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.
2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. 3:2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3:3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, 3:4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; 3:5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
3:6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, 3:7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
5. Those who would not respect the big word "SEX"
They play with it and abuse it, they have no respect for the established authority of the lord God Almighty, they cheat on their partners and law breakers as I rightly pointed out early, the signs and perilous lusts of the pagan.
You can add yours
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by tope777(m): 9:35pm On Apr 08
All is well.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by lightblazingnow(m): 11:48pm On Oct 28
LORD God Almighty, your mercy and forgiveness
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by lightblazingnow(m): 8:13am
Never ever
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by AntiGod: 9:32am
Heaven my foot
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Sunnycliff(m): 9:32am
Only if they never changed, but if they repent and turn around Christ will save them
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by EWAagoyin(m): 9:32am
Don't judge.... What makes you think christ is the only way to heaven... Oh because your colonial masters told you so and gave you a book... If I make heaven come comot me inside.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Elnino4ladies: 9:32am
Nobody will make heaven then
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Horlami3370: 9:32am
Same stories over and over again.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by rattlesnake(m): 9:32am
Those who preach once saved always saved
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Tahra: 9:33am
Based on number 3,so many pastors will be disqualified.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by IamtherealRita(f): 9:33am
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Built2last: 9:33am
@op, you listed where it's paining you.
That little lies you told. You will not enter heaven if you don't repent.
The irony of heaven is that that fat ass you saw and appreciated the size will deny you heaven.
Simply put. Heaven is by his mercy because as I powered my TV this morning I saw a rounded ass.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:34am
You are the gateman of Heaven abi?
Wetin Concern me.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Mobsync(m): 9:34am
The OP, Lightblazingnow, will say "yes" I ask him whether he believes he'll make heaven. The irony is that the people he's claiming will not make heaven also believe they'll make heaven.
There is a saying that only God knows the people serving him. This saying is true. For we humans, all we need to do is have a clean mind. And of course, be good.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Kenzico(m): 9:37am
AntiGod:
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Adeoba10(m): 9:38am
Based on number 1 point.... What about those that were born before Jesus christ
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by OtemSapien: 9:38am
Lol, why should someone like me want to make heaven when their are thousands of other afterlives far far better than heaven in all aspects?
Doctufos: Histar 2: 25-27
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by mosho2good: 9:38am
I have a side chick who is a police officer. When she misses me, she just come to my house in uniform and arrest me in presence of my wife and take me to her home till the next day.
Then she bring me back and tell my wife “we are not done with investigations yet. I shall pick him up anytime we want more from him“
And my innocent wife will always say: 'madam officer, we thank God for you oo'.� *JERRY* *CARES* *GOOD* *NIGHT*
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by themonk(m): 9:38am
AntiGod:
I'm an agnostic freethinker but most fellow free thinkers irritate me with monikers like yours, if I was a Christian, monikers like "antigod" and "Jesus419" would make me a stronger Christian because the more you guys put so much effort in ridiculing my religion the more I will believe it to be true.
Some posts opened by fellow freethinkers on nairaland show so much hate about someone they don't believe in or a religion they think is false. This if I was a Christian will raise a suspicion that there might be a conspiracy to make my religion look bad. I must condemn such acts as I see it as unreasonable, how would someone open an acct with name "antigod" and you expect religious people not to be more steadfast because obviously it make's them think the much anticipated "endtime" is already here.
If you wish to have an intelligent conversation with religious people don't relegate or insult what they believe in. If you seek to only insult them then don't claim to be a freethinker because a freethinker deals with reason and it is not reasonable to do such.
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by hopefulLandlord: 9:38am
None of the afterlifes described by certain religions are appealing to me. The Christian afterlife is either eternal torture or hanging around a megalomaniac's throne singing hymns of praise, one of which would be horrible and the other completely boring. The Muslim afterlife is the wet dream of a 15 year old male virgin. The Norse afterlife is either a place where not much happens or is a combination steak house and brawl. The Greek afterlife had Tartarus, a place of punishment; the Asphodel Meadows, where people who hadn't committed any great sins or done any great achievements receive neither punishment nor pleasure; and the Elysian Fields or Champs-Élysées, where once a year the blessed can watch the last stage of a bicycle race. To make it to the Elysian fields one has to be noticed by the gods, so it's a place for heroes, the wise and ass-kissers. There are several Jewish concepts of the afterlife ranging from essentially the Asphodel Meadows except for everyone to a place where there's constant debate over the minutiae of the Talmud. None of these strike me as appealing. I think I'd prefer to go back to the nothingness I had before I was born.
I do not fear death. I had been dead for billions and billions of years before I was born, and had not suffered the slightest inconvenience.
Mark Twain
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by hopefulLandlord: 9:39am
babsbd
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by GodsMopol: 9:39am
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by GodsMopol: 9:40am
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by GodsMopol: 9:40am
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Starkid3010(m): 9:40am
hey wetin do u
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by GodsMopol: 9:41am
Adeoba10:
Romans 2:14 For when the Gentiles, which have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law, these, having not the law, are a law unto themselves:
15 Which shew the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and their thoughts the mean while accusing or else excusing one another
They shall be judged based on their conscience
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by kasillars(m): 9:41am
U b GOD
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by PierreDeFermath: 9:42am
lies from the pit.
then everybody will go to hell,because everybody falls to at least one of these categories . even Mandela as nice as he was. even all the people they claim to be the best of people,they die and one sees hear different stories and realise they in one of these categories
1 Like
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Pavore9: 9:42am
Only God will decide who will make Heaven
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by OtemSapien: 9:42am
|Re: These groups of people worldwide won't make it to heaven by Jsaviour(f): 9:42am
Gatekeeper of hell, weldon. pls also show us where heaven and hell is and also the names in the book of life.
1 Like
