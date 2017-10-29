







Psalms 2:5 Then shall God Almighty speak unto the unbelievers in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure. And he says 2:6 "Yet have I set my King CHRIST JESUS upon my holy hill of Zion.



2:7 Then CHRIST Speaks "I will declare the decree: the LORD God Almighty have said unto me, you are my Son; this day have I begotten thee.



2:8 Ask of me, and I shall give you the heathen for your inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for your possession.



2:9 you shall break them with a rod of iron, authority; you shall dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel. 2:10 Be wise now therefore, O you kings: be instructed, you judges of the earth.



2:11 Serve the LORD God Almighty with fear, and rejoice with trembling.



2:12 Kiss the Son CHRIST JESUS, lest He be angry, and you perish from the way, when His wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in Him.



2. Those who loves the evil ways, there is only one way to get to where you are going, but there is this evil voices which tries to swift you of the rewards of obedience, therefore rubbing you off the Blessing which does not fade away and far from decays. But you know there are folks who just love to disagree, of course they lack understanding and knowledge of the truth, yet they won't admit that they need help. They keep pilling up punishment for not only THEMSELVES but for as many as are in partnership with their evil company. Corrupting good manners, the same way they corrupted your country Nigeria.







2 Peter 2:2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. 2:4 For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment; 2:5 And spared not the old world, but saved Noah the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon the world of the ungodly; 2:6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly; 2:7 And delivered just Lot, vexed with the filthy conversation of the wicked: 2:8 (For that righteous man dwelling among them, in seeing and hearing, vexed his righteous soul from day to day with their unlawful deeds 2:9 The Lord knoweth how to deliver the godly out of temptations, and to reserve the unjust unto the day of judgment to be punished:





3. Those who love monies and have an insatiable craving for wealth will never see the face of the righteous one who dwells in the light which no mortal men can see nor have seen, all of their scheming is all about making a business out of you, that means to gain from you, instead of building the Saints, they are caught up in reaping from the Saints. They are not going to make it all the way to heaven, never. Because their God Almighty is their stomach, and the glory they seek is their shame







2 Peter 2:3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingered not, and their damnation slumbered not.







Philippians 3:17 Brethren, be followers together of me, and mark them which walk so as you have us for an ensample. 3:18 (For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: 3:19 Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.) 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: 3:21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself. Amen





4 Foolish women who expose their bodies for pleasures and wicked lust won't be able to see the face of the Glorious God Almighty and CHRIST JESUS who abolished death and brought immortality to light, that means, he gave us the Spirit of God Almighty to realise Eternal life.



This is eternal life, that they might know you, the only true God Almighty and Jesus Christ whom you have sent to declare thus to every believers.







2 Timothy 4:2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. 4:3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4:4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.







2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. 3:2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3:3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, 3:4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; 3:5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



3:6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, 3:7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.









5. Those who would not respect the big word "SEX"



They play with it and abuse it, they have no respect for the established authority of the lord God Almighty, they cheat on their partners and law breakers as I rightly pointed out early, the signs and perilous lusts of the pagan.





