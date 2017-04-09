Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun (8844 Views)

Politics Nigeria learnt that the items discovered in the intercepted truck were; seven hundred and twenty two (722) cartons of imported frozen fish comprising of soley fish, senrei fish of which they fall under water pelagic fishes (open-sea fishes), fifty-six (56) bags of imported rice of 50kg.



The goods, in summary, have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Ten Million Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand Naira (N10, 573, 000.00).



Briefing the press on the success of the interception, the Area Controller, Comptroller Gangua said, it is pertinent to note that frozen fish has recently come under regulated product in Nigeria with vivid guidelines which every fish importer must fulfil before he or she can embark on an importation of such.



“For the avoidance of doubt, apart from fulfilling all import guidelines, there must be a fishing license/permit from Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development by importing company and such importation must be subjected to National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) inspection/certification among others.



Pursuant to the Federal Government Policy on fish importation, the Nigeria Customs Service is working assiduously at ensuring that our dear country is not turning into a dumping ground for not only fish but other restricted items.



On contravention of the aforementioned rules and guidelines as contained in the government policies and extant circulars, the goods have been seized and the frozen fish will be destroyed accordingly.



I will like to seize this opportunity to reiterate my appeal to the traditional rulers and eminent personalities in the state to deploy all necessary mechanism in discouraging the activities of their wards that indulge in smuggling. We believe that patriotism entails sacrifice and devoted service to our beloved nation”.



A suspect by name Mr Seseh Idowu a native of Benin Republic has been apprehended in connection with the seizure and he is helping the Command with some useful information.



Abeg let Customs stop this periodic show off. If integrity and sincerity flow in our system, in this case, such will be properly used to alleviate the conditions of IDPs. Don't destroy when people are suffering.

This people are aggressive this days. Ali is definitely doing his best. The goods should be used to feed the less privileged (IDPs). 4 Likes

Abeg let Customs stop this periodic show off. If integrity and sincerity flow in our system, in this case, such will be properly used to alleviate the conditions of IDPs. Don't destroy when people are suffering.

Abeg let Customs stop this periodic show off. If integrity and sincerity flow in our system, in this case, such will be properly used to alleviate the conditions of IDPs. Don't destroy when people are suffering.

Abeg let Customs stop this periodic show off. If integrity and sincerity flow in our system, in this case, such will be properly used to alleviate the conditions of IDPs. Don't destroy when people are suffering.

Don't just say anything that enters your mind. Are the IDPs not human being, do you know the effect of such foods, do you know what is use to preserve them? if its good for human consumption, its won't be destroyed or buried rather it would be auctioned or given to the IDPs as you said. Don't just say anything that enters your mind. Are the IDPs not human being, do you know the effect of such foods, do you know what is use to preserve them? if its good for human consumption, its won't be destroyed or buried rather it would be auctioned or given to the IDPs as you said.

They should give them to the less privileged like IDP´s and motherless babies home and others.