|Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by itsdumebi(m): 6:21am
Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun state, on Tuesday 4th April 2017, seized a refrigerated Iveco truck conveying contraband goods into the Country.
Politics Nigeria learnt that the items discovered in the intercepted truck were; seven hundred and twenty two (722) cartons of imported frozen fish comprising of soley fish, senrei fish of which they fall under water pelagic fishes (open-sea fishes), fifty-six (56) bags of imported rice of 50kg.
The goods, in summary, have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Ten Million Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand Naira (N10, 573, 000.00).
Briefing the press on the success of the interception, the Area Controller, Comptroller Gangua said, it is pertinent to note that frozen fish has recently come under regulated product in Nigeria with vivid guidelines which every fish importer must fulfil before he or she can embark on an importation of such.
“For the avoidance of doubt, apart from fulfilling all import guidelines, there must be a fishing license/permit from Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development by importing company and such importation must be subjected to National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) inspection/certification among others.
Pursuant to the Federal Government Policy on fish importation, the Nigeria Customs Service is working assiduously at ensuring that our dear country is not turning into a dumping ground for not only fish but other restricted items.
On contravention of the aforementioned rules and guidelines as contained in the government policies and extant circulars, the goods have been seized and the frozen fish will be destroyed accordingly.
I will like to seize this opportunity to reiterate my appeal to the traditional rulers and eminent personalities in the state to deploy all necessary mechanism in discouraging the activities of their wards that indulge in smuggling. We believe that patriotism entails sacrifice and devoted service to our beloved nation”.
A suspect by name Mr Seseh Idowu a native of Benin Republic has been apprehended in connection with the seizure and he is helping the Command with some useful information.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/09/nigerian-customs-impound-772-cartons-frozen-fish/
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by ladyF(f): 6:27am
Chai...
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Celcius: 6:32am
Abeg let Customs stop this periodic show off. If integrity and sincerity flow in our system, in this case, such will be properly used to alleviate the conditions of IDPs. Don't destroy when people are suffering.
Nice one all the same.
13 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Bobbyjay001(m): 6:33am
Awon omo Ali. They would have taken their shares before destroying the goods.
They should kukuma bury them where people will exhume the fishes like the one that happened to buried confisticated turkeys three years ago
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by kogistar: 7:22am
chaii flat head business man don imported fake fish to kill us
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by muyibaba222(m): 7:30am
This people are aggressive this days. Ali is definitely doing his best. The goods should be used to feed the less privileged (IDPs).
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:40am
kogistar:
Why showing your dull brain here Hatred don blocked the little one left in your conehead, that's is why you can't read before you comment
A suspect by name Mr Seseh Idowu a native of Benin Republic has been apprehended in connection with the seizure and he is helping the Command with some useful information.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by MrEgbegbe(m): 11:46am
The suspect 98 years old Ayodele Idowu has been apprehended
Just throw him into the prison like his sister Kemi Olunloyo
Amala and Ewedu coated brain
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Tazdroid(m): 11:46am
Sell it!
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by ibkgab001: 11:46am
What is chai....
By the way where have you been hiding
And how about your N L twin sis Introvert
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Tazdroid(m): 11:46am
kogistar:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Dottore: 11:47am
Na wao. Customs rendering people jobless from time immemorial
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Tazdroid(m): 11:47am
Bobbyjay001:
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by henrydadon(m): 11:47am
okay nairalander today is my birthday how many likes can i get?
10 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by nely(m): 11:47am
Na wa oo, Hameed Ali take it easy, the worth of this fishes will add alot to this economy and o even cook stew without fish self..mtchew
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Dupalmer: 11:47am
Big loss for the importers
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Iamsolslim(m): 11:48am
esin ALI oya gbera elevate
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by momodub: 11:48am
Hope say them no go burn all the fishes
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by ilobasama(m): 11:49am
Na so.
Una seize am as dem no gree settle abi
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by kazmanbanjoko(m): 11:49am
But why, meanwhile
One day, my comment will go top and I'll show it to my teacher who said i can't achieve anything in life.
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by kelvinUchiha: 11:49am
What of those bags of rice story never clear ooo
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by MICHEALADEX(m): 11:49am
Tazdroid:
You don patronize OLX tire
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by smartty68(m): 11:50am
Hmmm
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Tazdroid(m): 11:50am
Celcius:Waste not, want not
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Rebeccababy(f): 11:50am
Why waste ur mb to check this poo.
. Click my signature to start making $500 daily , without spending a kobo, register to get ur free website , send ur brothers, sisters, friends and church members to join you.
They will also get their free website to start making money and fight jobless.
It is absolutely free, you have nothing to loose. An investment free opportunity, try it and pass testimony to others. Click my signature to get access now!
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Tbillz(m): 11:50am
Periodic show off is the word but cant stop illegal rice importation like those i snapped recently
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Tazdroid(m): 11:52am
MICHEALADEX:
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Jaideyone(m): 11:52am
kogistar:chai did yahaya bello confiscate your brain?
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by Ijaya123: 11:52am
Celcius:
Why can't they even distribute to prisons around the state instead of destroying them?
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by CoolFreeday(m): 11:54am
Celcius:
Don't just say anything that enters your mind. Are the IDPs not human being, do you know the effect of such foods, do you know what is use to preserve them? if its good for human consumption, its won't be destroyed or buried rather it would be auctioned or given to the IDPs as you said.
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by smoooty11: 11:55am
They should give them to the less privileged like IDP´s and motherless babies home and others.
|Re: Customs Seizes 772 Cartons Of Frozen Fish Worth N10 Million In Ogun by CoolFreeday(m): 11:56am
kogistar:
no be small thing o. its only God that will help us
1 Like
