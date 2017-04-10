₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by fetrillion(m): 5:35pm On Apr 09
I am a 27yr Old graduate n there is a current opening for me to join the Nigerian legion.But I'm bereft of the importance of the region.
I tried to get some information based on their pay,career prospect n probably if it had any futuristic opportunity but i cudnt get any tangible information.
I would appreciate anyone that could give me an orientation.I really crave for d force.
My questions are...
1.Are they on federal gov pay roll..?
2.could there be any opportunity to move to other Force..?
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by HRich(m): 7:24am
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by anochuks08(m): 7:25am
sounds like cult name
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by kings09(m): 7:25am
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by OneManLegion(m): 7:25am
See my moniker. Why join the Nigerian Legion when you can be a One-man legion?
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by bro4u: 7:26am
op so from all the forces and para-military you didnt see any one to go with except that legion?, even Peace Corps and Man O War are better....Legion ni Region ko!!
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Holatunde007(m): 7:26am
Nigerian legion..... Sometimes I use to think they are man O War stuffs
Meanwhile
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by pxjosh(m): 7:26am
anochuks08:
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Dottore: 7:26am
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by RoyalBoutique(m): 7:26am
French foreign legion would be the best, just find your way to France and you're in.
I hope you know that the training is not for kids?
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by slapacha: 7:26am
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by babyfaceafrica: 7:27am
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Donkaz(m): 7:28am
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Flintstone06(m): 7:28am
fetrillion:
Looks like a retiree force.. For retired soldiers
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by dayleke(m): 7:28am
You go fear answers on NL na.....
Lol....
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Integrityfarms(m): 7:28am
Almost a voluntary organization. Its major aim is to build a reserve for old retired military men.
I doubt if there is financial accruements officially from the government to them.
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by fashrola(m): 7:29am
I thought Nigerian Legion is for Ex service men?
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Osahon7(m): 7:29am
I thought Nigerian Legion is for EX service men ?? Retired military men! Op go do more home work! Because i know Nigerian Legion are EX service men
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by refreshrate: 7:29am
This thing isn't looking very promising from what I see o.
Thing now is if you join Pls in the name of whatever you worship don't get comfortable.
Look for other leads to get somewhere more reasonable while this is used as a bridge
All the best
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Ezedon(m): 7:30am
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by AMvanquish: 7:30am
Thought its for Old ex servicemen.. As a young man, I'll suggest you try other paramilitary services but you need to start somwhere.. Unemployment is not healthy at all.
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by kennygee(f): 7:31am
HRich:
Oya help the OP
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by kozmokaz(m): 7:32am
Nairalanders wicked ah swear!!!
Even one person dey up dey advertise him self join
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Fifthcolumnist(m): 7:32am
Which one be Nigerian legion again. OP do u mean those rickety trucks with "Nigerian legion" inscribed on their body?
One a more serious note, I think the Nigerian legion is for ex-servicemen
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by mjabdulk: 7:33am
the nigerian legion is a private organisation/firm that uses to train its members for the security cadets. most of its members are retired military/ para-military of nigeria forces. any organisation such as universities that needs its service most especially security will request from it and bergains on the allowances to be paying to its members.
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by HRich(m): 7:33am
kennygee:I'm working on that after work my love
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by tuna4servi(m): 7:33am
anochuks08:
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by bigsam1992(m): 7:34am
anochuks08:nw i believe nairaland is filled with kids
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by Deseo(f): 7:35am
Th security men guarding the house I live now are members of Nigerian Legion. So far that's all I know they do, security jobs. Their bosses are Retired Soldiers who put them through some kind of training.
The ones here earn from 15k to 21k monthly.
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by xana101: 7:36am
HRich:U are jobless. Cos everyone is rushing to work and u're here on a Monday morning fight for 1st to comment
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by anochuks08(m): 7:37am
bigsam1992:Where is your sense of humor?
|Re: Should I Join The Nigerian Legion? by AlphaStyles(m): 7:38am
wait Nigeria get legion
