I am a 27yr Old graduate n there is a current opening for me to join the Nigerian legion.But I'm bereft of the importance of the region.

I tried to get some information based on their pay,career prospect n probably if it had any futuristic opportunity but i cudnt get any tangible information.

I would appreciate anyone that could give me an orientation.I really crave for d force.

My questions are...

1.Are they on federal gov pay roll..?

2.could there be any opportunity to move to other Force..?

sounds like cult name 12 Likes

See my moniker. Why join the Nigerian Legion when you can be a One-man legion? 1 Like

op so from all the forces and para-military you didnt see any one to go with except that legion?, even Peace Corps and Man O War are better....Legion ni Region ko!! 3 Likes

Nigerian legion..... Sometimes I use to think they are man O War stuffs



French foreign legion would be the best, just find your way to France and you're in.



I hope you know that the training is not for kids? 1 Like

Looks like a retiree force.. For retired soldiers Looks like a retiree force.. For retired soldiers 7 Likes

Almost a voluntary organization. Its major aim is to build a reserve for old retired military men.



I doubt if there is financial accruements officially from the government to them. 1 Like

I thought Nigerian Legion is for Ex service men? 3 Likes

Op go do more home work! Because i know Nigerian Legion are EX service men I thought Nigerian Legion is for EX service men ?? Retired military men!Op go do more home work! Because i know Nigerian Legion are EX service men 2 Likes

This thing isn't looking very promising from what I see o.

Thing now is if you join Pls in the name of whatever you worship don't get comfortable.

Look for other leads to get somewhere more reasonable while this is used as a bridge



All the best 2 Likes

go and join

Thought its for Old ex servicemen.. As a young man, I'll suggest you try other paramilitary services but you need to start somwhere.. Unemployment is not healthy at all.

One a more serious note, I think the Nigerian legion is for ex-servicemen Which one be Nigerian legion again. OP do u mean those rickety trucks with "Nigerian legion" inscribed on their body?One a more serious note, I think the Nigerian legion is for ex-servicemen

the nigerian legion is a private organisation/firm that uses to train its members for the security cadets. most of its members are retired military/ para-military of nigeria forces. any organisation such as universities that needs its service most especially security will request from it and bergains on the allowances to be paying to its members. 2 Likes

Th security men guarding the house I live now are members of Nigerian Legion. So far that's all I know they do, security jobs. Their bosses are Retired Soldiers who put them through some kind of training.

The ones here earn from 15k to 21k monthly. 2 Likes

