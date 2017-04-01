₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,326 members, 3,468,721 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 08:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets (6812 Views)
Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss / "I Have Never Wanted To Be Married" - Funmi Iyanda Says. Nigerians React / Funmi Iyanda Raises Her Skirts To Prove That She Is Not Bleaching (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by JamieNaija(m): 12:39am
Celebrity and Socialite, Funmi Iyanda is being roasted on twitter over series of tweets she put out yesterday supporting Tboss.
See tweets and Reactions:
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/nigerians-blast-funmi-iyanda-over-tboss.html
1 Like
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by malificent(f): 12:44am
Lol,Nigerians are ever ready to attack and roast anybody.
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Angeleena(f): 12:44am
mtcheew, see senseless talk..lightest,foreign, refined... madam foolmi,free yourself from mental slavery,or visit mountain of fire prayer ministry, asap!!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by goldbim(f): 12:46am
She dey yarn dust truly!!..she should swerve abeg!.. !!
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by JamieNaija(m): 12:47am
cc: Lalasticlala missyb3 fynestboi
Funmi sha misyarn
More
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by sEGXY2(m): 1:34am
Please stop spreading misguided opinions constructed from abyss of hate and envy. T boss was despised by many cos of her incessant display of manipulations,backstabbing,backbiting and arrogance
6 Likes
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by diablos: 2:33am
Lol...all diz feminists with their awkward 6% IQ is really disgusting. What has refined, foreign n confident got to do with d most passive, dull and annoying shediot in d BBN house? Tbores and her fans can line up at 3rd mainland bridge and do suicide test as illustrated below
11 Likes
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Realhommie(m): 4:18am
Tboss is arrogant and proud, we all know proud people breed sad sorrows for themselves.. How did she even arrive at such conclusion though SMH
1 Like
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Realhommie(m): 4:22am
diablos:Lol.. Guy you dey para ooooo.
But i agree with you, she's very boring, dull and the second dumbest HM after Gifty...
1 Like
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by BreezyCB(m): 5:00am
Breaking News
TBoss 500K Don finish
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by elobyobi: 5:11am
1. Gifty was more light-skinned
2. Uriel was more foreign
3. Bally grew up the son of a politician, having to learn to carry himself with decorum and stuff. And though that doesn't necessarily translate to being more refined, the air of sophistication he carries about him is unmistakable
The woman thinks we have time to hate on Bi-racial people just because they're biracial....
Bit.ch please.
Oh well, birds of a feather...
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by bro4u: 7:07am
BreezyCB:i wont doubt...that money na just for Always Ultra for her!
1 Like
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Donjazzy12(m): 7:25am
JamieNaija:Funmi Iyanda is a confirmed lesbian!. She was the first Journalist to interview the HIV positive homosexual ass fucker Bisi Alimi and make him popular. She had also set her roving eyes on TBoss puzzy hoping and working for her to win. TBoss was the candidate of homosexuals and transgenders. Check out list of supporters.
Uti Nwachukwu.... Alex Ekubos homosexual boyfriend
Bobrisky................. Transgender homosexual.
Funmi Iyanda.......... Notorious Lesbian.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by auntysimbiat(f): 7:29am
hmmm... oga oo
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by lonelydora(m): 8:18am
Ok
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Dongreat(m): 8:19am
Let's be sincere here, she's 90% right because majority of Nigerians truly wish to be oyibo. Nigeria occupants back 20years ago was dark and proud, but now I can hardly see a dark Nigerian. Everyone seems to be fair and speaking through their nose. Again, we claim patriots but deep down we are seeking for a stay in foreign countries. Let's be sincere, nobody hate better thing and the notion of abroad and becoming oyibo is a reality for the majority.
7 Likes
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by NaWetinDey(m): 8:20am
I'd be ashamed if I had anything to do with a woman who reasons like this and I'd run away with my left palm covering my eyes - leaving me a tiny space to see through my left eye. Her shamelessness is making me ashamed. What a colonial slave pet!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by ibkgab001: 8:20am
23,250,000 After tax
1 Like
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by QuietHammer(m): 8:20am
I give up, she should be the face of "fish brain ".
Her tweets are so dumb it makes me cringe in embarrassment.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by tomdon(m): 8:20am
So being biracial makes her more refined??
This woman lacks sense
5 Likes
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by 2dugged(f): 8:21am
if i get this correctly,she is implying that being lightskinned is synonymous with being refined and superior? ,coming from someone who ..., infact make i nor just talk,but aunty nor just try on this issue at all ,i guess her state of mind was off when she typed
1 Like
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by obailala(m): 8:22am
Light skinned = foreign = polished = refined?
Quite sad to note we still have notable Nigerians who still openly harbour this sort of crude self-hating mentality. A severe case of inferiority complex!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by elobyobi: 8:22am
Bitching about. Mtcheww!
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by SooCute(m): 8:22am
chai!
RIP brain
3 Likes
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by princechurchill(m): 8:22am
Look at this okporoko with an IQ of single digit
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by yomalex(m): 8:23am
hmm
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Tadeus(m): 8:23am
How u see d old foolmi? She don cast tey tey.. She want use bbnaija show come back. Ode
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by lifestyle1(m): 8:24am
I guess funmi was high on something last night
2 Likes
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by peterjero(m): 8:24am
No wonder she has to bleach herself to look foreign.
3 Likes
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by kingmekus(m): 8:24am
Donjazzy12:Heeeeey!!!!Bros O Gini??What is it
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Dongreat(m): 8:25am
2dugged:
Hate or not there is truth in her words. Our girls keep bleaching everyday, our youths feel comfortable speaking through their nose, we parade everything foreign. Even your own politician think oyibo is superior. They rather bring in oyibo for a job that can be done locally.
Yes majority thinks oyibo is superior and only a few knows what self-worth is all about.
|Re: Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets by Superpower(m): 8:25am
Donjazzy12:so she is a lesbian because she interviewed a gay man?
Schwarzenegger Injured In Motorcycle Crash / P Square And D'banj: The Youtube Verdict / Kim Kardashian Sends A Sweet Birthday Message “to The Love Of My Life”kanye West
Viewing this topic: icon8, informed247, ejihand, emmysexxy(f), kennynelcon(m), rinzylee(m), kerryjossy(f), adewumi91(m), keishik, Cutealexio(m), gracephysics(m), bsideboii(m), lizzlix(m), Satioshi, clerc(m), djgbedu, Kinsa(f), gumzee(f), bamidelekay89, alfonso36(m), AJCs(m), StevDesmond(m), Arseboy, BlessedFellow01, youngexzy, osewa4u, teeghurl(f), Noblechykk(m), cbrass(m), iamsparrow(m), JennyOfOldstones(f), pizzle123(m), seyerich(m), kabasa77(m), worldman(m), 1freshdude, hoyo, Testerfuze(m), ikchinkems80, vickobon, nosypat(m), jagabanjbl(m), kennybelle, Prymestrr(m), Hmilla(m), chuksze, shuddyy, Coldplay007(f), peksmay(f), GuyFawkes, obytex(m), kafibiz(m), Damsexy18(f), lymelyte(m), flyca, hollyayo(m), 30card(m), midworld, NkayTiana(f), bys, jbonito(m), rychard(m), erosimo(m), ebonytarki(m), petitejolie(f), TEMIRE(m), HCF(m), abu99err, evesdon4u, Husty(m), ENGRJCJ(m), hedonistic, missKiffy(f), Babachukwu, redcliff, lanrecious(m), ziggy3579, rammyty(f), oluwafestus(m), Ebemusty(m), madukovich, TiptopD(m), tonypeaches, modath(f), rotimage(m), VUVUZELA10, donwhales38(m), tbaby534(f), Kenola(m), Motolank, VampireeM(f), afrokid(m), lamex20(m), dtruth50(m), maisoyi, meforkene(m), ishiamu(m), Callmemike(m), maxnedu11(m), ChrisDoxa, Liamm(m), CollinsWeGlobe(m), Nihilist, Addme, untillionltd, dohyn(m), temi1526, Frazercrib(m), odiboo(m), timawoku(m), lumideed(m), OrnamentOne, nacaz4real(m), RealHaute, oparaochau, mzdee01(f), goryorhal(m), nzeadichie, gabi87(m), smartty68(m), JuneOctober(f), timishift, lukebaba22(m), GoldCircle, switchlain, B737NG, maasoap(m), NOC1(m), Jh0wsef(m), ddippset(m), Joefixy, Otradearena, jemimafelix(f), randomperson, Biolagurl(f), Friedyokes, egopersonified(f), BjaySexy(m), abdulaz, dexterinc2003, lizzilicious, vickjoeobi(m), Metrofox(m), Afamdman(m), Cyberrex(m), knuckbuck(m), petres007(m), trevolady(f), Kingpee2(m), nwachinemelu(m), bless2tom(m), MurderX, pharmadek, leksmedia, twisteddaNy, Antina(f), flexxyworld(m), Smith35(m), talk2maurice(m), badtlimo, ItsPeeJayy(m), ucheclub(m), kingsouthie, stopit, Dann01(m), chucs, arafone(m), DoreJoe(m), ugreat(m), Ridens(f), logica(m), otunbaajamu(m), princessfmo, harkinlaby77(m), benuejosh(m), Aluobe1(m), Ganjababe, djlimbo, Mrdigitech(m), Shegbe, GENIUS18, twentyfourseven, preciousanthony(f), lovelyjay, Oby2222, Sirakj(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), Elnino4ladies, tetengi4life(m), harryke93(f), walearoy(m), icebot, khaddybala(f), sand007, justbeenpaid(m), pokenose(m), Sholexyz(m), larush, emmy005, nicko28(f), lexio(m), sarcasticdude(m), Justpassingby2, Boss13, Raphael007(m), ogbeiwi(m), mrbiola(m), bigwig10(m), seunfape(m), mumbimumbi(m), tchidi(f), lelvin(m), Bbsharon(f), dainformant(m), Favvvy(f), Cole07, emeshot, Cuntslayer, donsteady(m), Casido1(m), Lukandah00001(m), nefertitiram, De1stson, TeflonBlixx, Ohislee(m), speezyWears, drlaykay(m), xtratagem(m), bamisho, ramdris(m), ELShehzad, dassy65(f), ominilongest(m), micholalo(m), SIRmanjar(m), lonelydora(m), diportivo, Geraldchris, Aliltoocute, Lacomus(m), kbanty22(m), chiefoboh1(m), oyb(m), Frank3n2(m), Kenshinmunac, CodeBlooded, jeeqaa7(m), GalawTech(m), 2dugged(f), olaoluwasaola(m), sweetberry1, positivelord, Odma and 315 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17