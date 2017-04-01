Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funmi Iyanda Blasted Over Tboss Tweets (6812 Views)

Pokello And Beverly Osu Clash Over Tboss / "I Have Never Wanted To Be Married" - Funmi Iyanda Says. Nigerians React / Funmi Iyanda Raises Her Skirts To Prove That She Is Not Bleaching (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See tweets and Reactions:



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/nigerians-blast-funmi-iyanda-over-tboss.html

Celebrity and Socialite, Funmi Iyanda is being roasted on twitter over series of tweets she put out yesterday supporting Tboss.See tweets and Reactions: 1 Like

Lol,Nigerians are ever ready to attack and roast anybody.

mtcheew, see senseless talk..lightest,foreign, refined... madam foolmi,free yourself from mental slavery,or visit mountain of fire prayer ministry, asap!!! 20 Likes 1 Share

!! She dey yarn dust truly!!..she should swerve abeg!..!!

cc: Lalasticlala missyb3 fynestboi





Funmi sha misyarn



More

Please stop spreading misguided opinions constructed from abyss of hate and envy. T boss was despised by many cos of her incessant display of manipulations,backstabbing,backbiting and arrogance 6 Likes

suicide test as illustrated below Lol...all diz feminists with their awkward 6% IQ is really disgusting. What has refined, foreign n confident got to do with d most passive, dull and annoying shediot in d BBN house? Tbores and her fans can line up at 3rd mainland bridge and dotest as illustrated below 11 Likes

SMH Tboss is arrogant and proud, we all know proud people breed sad sorrows for themselves.. How did she even arrive at such conclusion thoughSMH 1 Like

diablos:

Lol...all diz feminists with their awkward 6% IQ is really disgusting. What has refined, foreign n confident got to do with d most passive, dull and annoying shediot in d BBN house? Tbores and her fans can line up at 3rd mainland bridge and do suicide test as illustrated below Lol.. Guy you dey para ooooo.





But i agree with you, she's very boring, dull and the second dumbest HM after Gifty... Lol.. Guy you dey para ooooo.But i agree with you, she's very boring, dull and the second dumbest HM after Gifty... 1 Like

Breaking News



TBoss 500K Don finish 15 Likes 2 Shares

1. Gifty was more light-skinned

2. Uriel was more foreign

3. Bally grew up the son of a politician, having to learn to carry himself with decorum and stuff. And though that doesn't necessarily translate to being more refined, the air of sophistication he carries about him is unmistakable

The woman thinks we have time to hate on Bi-racial people just because they're biracial....

Bit.ch please.

Oh well, birds of a feather... 19 Likes 1 Share

BreezyCB:

Breaking News

TBoss 500K Don finish i wont doubt...that money na just for Always Ultra for her! i wont doubt...that money na just for Always Ultra for her! 1 Like

JamieNaija:

Celebrity and Socialite, Funmi Iyanda is being roasted on twitter over series of tweets she put out yesterday supporting Tboss.



See tweets and Reactions:



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/nigerians-blast-funmi-iyanda-over-tboss.html







Lalasticlala fynestboi missyb3 Funmi Iyanda is a confirmed lesbian!. She was the first Journalist to interview the HIV positive homosexual ass fucker Bisi Alimi and make him popular. She had also set her roving eyes on TBoss puzzy hoping and working for her to win. TBoss was the candidate of homosexuals and transgenders. Check out list of supporters.

Uti Nwachukwu.... Alex Ekubos homosexual boyfriend

Bobrisky................. Transgender homosexual.

Funmi Iyanda.......... Notorious Lesbian. Funmi Iyanda is a confirmed lesbian!. She was the first Journalist to interview the HIV positive homosexual ass fucker Bisi Alimi and make him popular. She had also set her roving eyes on TBoss puzzy hoping and working for her to win. TBoss was the candidate of homosexuals and transgenders. Check out list of supporters.Uti Nwachukwu.... Alex Ekubos homosexual boyfriendBobrisky................. Transgender homosexual.Funmi Iyanda.......... Notorious Lesbian. 5 Likes 1 Share

hmmm... oga oo

Ok

Let's be sincere here, she's 90% right because majority of Nigerians truly wish to be oyibo. Nigeria occupants back 20years ago was dark and proud, but now I can hardly see a dark Nigerian. Everyone seems to be fair and speaking through their nose. Again, we claim patriots but deep down we are seeking for a stay in foreign countries. Let's be sincere, nobody hate better thing and the notion of abroad and becoming oyibo is a reality for the majority. 7 Likes

I'd be ashamed if I had anything to do with a woman who reasons like this and I'd run away with my left palm covering my eyes - leaving me a tiny space to see through my left eye. Her shamelessness is making me ashamed. What a colonial slave pet! 2 Likes 1 Share

23,250,000 After tax 1 Like





Her tweets are so dumb it makes me cringe in embarrassment. I give up, she should be the face of "fish brain ".Her tweets are so dumb it makes me cringe in embarrassment. 4 Likes 1 Share

So being biracial makes her more refined??

This woman lacks sense 5 Likes

,coming from someone who ..., infact make i nor just talk,but aunty nor just try on this issue at all ,i guess her state of mind was off when she typed if i get this correctly,she is implying that being lightskinned is synonymous with being refined and superior?,coming from someone who ..., infact make i nor just talk,but aunty nor just try on this issue at all,i guess her state of mind was off when she typed 1 Like

Light skinned = foreign = polished = refined?



Quite sad to note we still have notable Nigerians who still openly harbour this sort of crude self-hating mentality. A severe case of inferiority complex! 4 Likes 1 Share

Bitching about. Mtcheww!

chai!



RIP brain 3 Likes

Look at this okporoko with an IQ of single digit 3 Likes 1 Share

hmm

How u see d old foolmi? She don cast tey tey.. She want use bbnaija show come back. Ode

I guess funmi was high on something last night 2 Likes

No wonder she has to bleach herself to look foreign. 3 Likes

Donjazzy12:



Funmi Iyanda is a confirmed lesbian!. She was the first Journalist to interview the HIV positive homosexual ass fucker Bisi Alimi and make him popular. She had also set her roving eyes on TBoss puzzy hoping and working for her to win. TBoss was the candidate of homosexuals and transgenders. Check out list of supporters.

Uti Nwachukwu.... Alex Ekubos homosexual boyfriend

Bobrisky................. Transgender homosexual.

Funmi Iyanda.......... Notorious Lesbian.



Heeeeey!!!!Bros O Gini??What is it Heeeeey!!!!Bros O Gini??What is it

2dugged:

if i get this correctly,she is implying that being lightskinned is synonymous with being refined and superior? ,coming from someone who ..., infact make i nor just talk,but aunty nor just try on this issue at all ,i guess her state of mind was off when she typed

Hate or not there is truth in her words. Our girls keep bleaching everyday, our youths feel comfortable speaking through their nose, we parade everything foreign. Even your own politician think oyibo is superior. They rather bring in oyibo for a job that can be done locally.

Yes majority thinks oyibo is superior and only a few knows what self-worth is all about. Hate or not there is truth in her words. Our girls keep bleaching everyday, our youths feel comfortable speaking through their nose, we parade everything foreign. Even your own politician think oyibo is superior. They rather bring in oyibo for a job that can be done locally.Yes majority thinks oyibo is superior and only a few knows what self-worth is all about.