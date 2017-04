Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija (5810 Views)

BBNaija: Nigerians Are Not Illiterates Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From Big Brother Naija



Nollywood Actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot took to his Instagram page to share some lessons Nigerians can learn from the recently concluded Big Brother Naija show.



According to him: Just a few lessons I believe we as a nation, a people can learn from:



1)we are all different in thoughts, actions and behavior but unique in many ways. Just as they tolerated one another we also should learn to do same.



2) If we put in half as much interest and energy that we did in #bigbrothernaija2017, into those we elect into public offices (including yours truly) Naija would be a much better place being governed by our people of choice.



3)Nigerians are not as illiterate as we Potrait ourselves to be, obvious the masses vote for EFE , many flew out of the country to witness his "coronation " and KNEW EXACTLY what they wanted and they GOT IT



4)It pays to always be your self ..at all times, never let "them" turn you to who you not .. bottom line if you can't influence them .. don't join them !!!



Congratulations to Efe, may God grant you the wisdom to manage this ..all of these so you come out tops in all your endeavors.Amen..I sign out



more @



True talk Desmond. But what did you do to change the lives of your constituents? 15 Likes

good







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmoZs6zZNyQ LIKE HIS OUTFIT TO BBNAIJA

the thing be say we still dey recession.... #BBN no reduce am instead e rise am.









Baba needs vacation again this time make e go wit tbox private jet... 1 Like

...afonjas Okay bb9ja here n there wtf?.....flat heads all over the threads today...afonjas 1 Like

Arrant nonsense

Okay







Next

Nonsense lessons





Lesson #1 - Do not show Africans your breásts...It'll lose value.



Lesson #2 - Don't form Onyibo pepper if you're a tailor from Obosi.



Lesson #3 - Nigerian men will say anything to tap current



Lesson #4 - Maintain your locality no matter what ajodabilé.



Lesson #5 - Do not disrespect ya Benin girlfriend...They now have international coverage.



Lesson #6 - Private jet is different from chartered plane 7 Likes 1 Share

The only lesson I learnt there is that you can still be successful even if you're talentless. 3 Likes 1 Share

yes sir

i over heard some gurls saying they are pregnant for himmmmmm.................

lols 1 Like

Gbam!

Dat says it all, & I concur 111% Gbam!Dat says it all, & I concur 111%

Never watched it, never cared, may never know why it wasnt hosted in Nigeria, which is why I never bothered to watch. 1 Like

Portray not portrait? Autocorrect na bastard

Politician is not who you r bro but an actor and u ve joined them.

ok

Thumps up

"If you cant beat them, set a standard above them" Dont join them.

Everyone is giving us "5 Reasons" lesson.

ok



VickyRotex:

"If you cant beat them, set a standard above them" Dont join them. You'll be setting standard above someone you cannot beat?

Tell me something I don't know You'll be setting standard above someone you cannot beat?Tell me something I don't know





warri no dey carry last...even we d #afonjas# supported him





WHO I BE ?warri no dey carry last...even we d #afonjas# supported him

ok

Chai..Based on logistics,Efe and bbnaija don take over from snakes,tontolet nd co