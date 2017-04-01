₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by exlinkleads(f): 11:32am
BBNaija: Nigerians Are Not Illiterates Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From Big Brother Naija
Nollywood Actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot took to his Instagram page to share some lessons Nigerians can learn from the recently concluded Big Brother Naija show.
According to him: Just a few lessons I believe we as a nation, a people can learn from:
1)we are all different in thoughts, actions and behavior but unique in many ways. Just as they tolerated one another we also should learn to do same.
2) If we put in half as much interest and energy that we did in #bigbrothernaija2017, into those we elect into public offices (including yours truly) Naija would be a much better place being governed by our people of choice.
3)Nigerians are not as illiterate as we Potrait ourselves to be, obvious the masses vote for EFE , many flew out of the country to witness his "coronation " and KNEW EXACTLY what they wanted and they GOT IT
4)It pays to always be your self ..at all times, never let "them" turn you to who you not .. bottom line if you can't influence them .. don't join them !!!
Congratulations to Efe, may God grant you the wisdom to manage this ..all of these so you come out tops in all your endeavors.Amen..I sign out
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by malware: 11:35am
True talk Desmond. But what did you do to change the lives of your constituents?
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by exlinkleads(f): 11:36am
good
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by auntysimbiat(f): 11:52am
LIKE HIS OUTFIT TO BBNAIJA
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by optional1(f): 12:04pm
the thing be say we still dey recession.... #BBN no reduce am instead e rise am.
Baba needs vacation again this time make e go wit tbox private jet...
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by fadafuqer: 1:28pm
Okay bb9ja here n there wtf?.....flat heads all over the threads today ...afonjas
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by superior1: 1:28pm
Arrant nonsense
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by amiibaby(f): 1:29pm
Okay
Next
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by Keneking: 1:29pm
Nonsense lessons
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by unclezuma: 1:30pm
Lesson #1 - Do not show Africans your breásts...It'll lose value.
Lesson #2 - Don't form Onyibo pepper if you're a tailor from Obosi.
Lesson #3 - Nigerian men will say anything to tap current
Lesson #4 - Maintain your locality no matter what ajodabilé.
Lesson #5 - Do not disrespect ya Benin girlfriend...They now have international coverage.
Lesson #6 - Private jet is different from chartered plane
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by hoover420: 1:30pm
The only lesson I learnt there is that you can still be successful even if you're talentless.
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by skarz: 1:30pm
yes sir
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by Sirpaul(m): 1:30pm
i over heard some gurls saying they are pregnant for himmmmmm.................
lols
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by Drabrah(m): 1:30pm
exlinkleads:
Gbam!
Dat says it all, & I concur 111%
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by Billyonaire: 1:31pm
Never watched it, never cared, may never know why it wasnt hosted in Nigeria, which is why I never bothered to watch.
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by OkparaEze: 1:31pm
Portray not portrait? Autocorrect na bastard
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by tdbankplc: 1:32pm
Politician is not who you r bro but an actor and u ve joined them.
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by jeeqaa7(m): 1:32pm
ok
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by Freshnex(f): 1:32pm
Thumps up
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by VickyRotex(f): 1:32pm
"If you cant beat them, set a standard above them" Dont join them.
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by ayaside(m): 1:33pm
Everyone is giving us "5 Reasons" lesson.
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by Ogashub(m): 1:34pm
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by coalcoal1(m): 1:34pm
ok
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by jodababa: 1:35pm
Great lesson, God bless the leader
Great lesson, God bless the leader
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by hoover420: 1:36pm
VickyRotex:You'll be setting standard above someone you cannot beat?
Tell me something I don't know
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by nikkypearl(f): 1:36pm
WHO I BE ?
warri no dey carry last...even we d #afonjas# supported him
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by holluphemydavid(m): 1:36pm
ok
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by maverickdude(m): 1:37pm
Chai..Based on logistics,Efe and bbnaija don take over from snakes,tontolet nd co
Re: Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From BBNaija by Hemanwel(m): 1:37pm
But I thought the Lagos State House of Assembly was against BBNaija?Why, then, was Hon Desmond Elliot fully in support? Or is he no longer a member of the assembly?
