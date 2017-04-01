BBNaija: Nigerians Are Not Illiterates Desmond Elliot Shares Lessons Learnt From Big Brother Naija



Nollywood Actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot took to his Instagram page to share some lessons Nigerians can learn from the recently concluded Big Brother Naija show.



According to him: Just a few lessons I believe we as a nation, a people can learn from:



1)we are all different in thoughts, actions and behavior but unique in many ways. Just as they tolerated one another we also should learn to do same.



2) If we put in half as much interest and energy that we did in #bigbrothernaija2017, into those we elect into public offices (including yours truly) Naija would be a much better place being governed by our people of choice.



3)Nigerians are not as illiterate as we Potrait ourselves to be, obvious the masses vote for EFE , many flew out of the country to witness his "coronation " and KNEW EXACTLY what they wanted and they GOT IT



4)It pays to always be your self ..at all times, never let "them" turn you to who you not .. bottom line if you can't influence them .. don't join them !!!



Congratulations to Efe, may God grant you the wisdom to manage this ..all of these so you come out tops in all your endeavors.Amen..I sign out



