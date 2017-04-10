Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Dilemma Of A 2.2 Graduate (11634 Views)

Hello,



I hope you all are doing fine .



I graduated from the University with a Second Class Lower (Bsc Economics), Missed 2.1 by 0.01 point . A partly qualified Accountant who has good knowledge of Taxation , Audit , Financial reporting and Microsoft Office suite. I am still hunting for Job.



I would see a lovely vacancy that I would want to apply for, reading through the requirements, I would realize that the minimum requirement is a 2.1.



I would give my CV to people and they would say "No, We cant help you . You made a 2.2 .



All these denials just because I didnt make a 2.1







Lessons for undergraduates still in school :



-Try as much as possible to graduate with not less than a 2.1

-Graduating with a 2.2 might deny you from getting certain benefits.

- Ignore those that say , "Even first class still dey look for Job, who 2.1 help?"

- Trust in God. 50 Likes 5 Shares

It is not by class of degree oh.The race is not for the swift or powerful or intelligent but Time and chance happenth to them all... 45 Likes 4 Shares

my friend you have a problem ! this mindset of yours will keep limiting you.

2:2 or whatever you must think and act like a winner selling a unique brand which is YOU. my friend you have a problem ! this mindset of yours will keep limiting you.2:2 or whatever you must think and act like a winner selling a unique brand which is YOU. 36 Likes

@ op sorry to Say this but u lack confidence in yourself..



You have 2.2 so what?



There are 3rd class degree holders occupying the highest position a company....



And there are people who wishes to be in your position...



If you think your 2.2 is a mistake then it will be a mistake... 32 Likes

@op are you sure that you are in Nigeria?



Even third class Graduates are getting a well to do Job here..

Change your mindset, maybe you are applying for a job to wrong employers... 11 Likes

@op, seriously? just take a look at someone like Dino melaye who has a 3rd class degree, 3rd class o! earning billions in the upper chamber. These days, even 1st class does not guarantee anything. You need to instill self confidence in yourself and work towards getting a good job. 7 Likes

@Op depends on the school you graduated from bro... 2.2 get levels, a UNN 2.2 is not on the same level with a Nekede 2.2 9 Likes

@ all .





I am just trying to advice those that are still in school to try and make good grades.





Meanwhile, Please I am looking for an Accounting job ... Thank You ! 6 Likes

OP, that you made a 2:2 is not the end of your life.



If you have something to offer, you'll get somewhere, and better stop the self pity attitude. It limits you. 2 Likes

Just seek deliverance in a church and believe in God .

...missed 2.1 by 0.01....



This is how an interviewer would look at you



NEGRO PLEASE! I was also 1 hymn away from being chosen as the Pope 5 Likes 1 Share

You have a point...people should try to graduate well..only lazy and naive people will say who 2.1 epp 3 Likes



I am tired of reading about this grade 3 Likes

Go to your village and tell Baba Lamidi to release that old rusty chain he has on his pawpaw tree.



Then you are free 2 Likes

This was the mindset created by PDP in the last 16years in the unemployment market...useless opposition party 1 Like

Be happy you are alive 2 Likes

Missed 2.1 by 0.01 point . Naso una dey talk. If dem check your GP now, e go be 2.51.



Don't worry sha, the Lord will see u through. Naso una dey talk. If dem check your GP now, e go be 2.51.Don't worry sha, the Lord will see u through. 6 Likes

I graduated with 2.8/5 now am a PhD student in Netherland 11 Likes

Hmm

You have a bad mentality. 2 Likes

my friend,its high time you started thinking out of the box that you are in,your ability isn't bonded to your degree 2 Likes





Op, what did you study, aha! Accounting and Economics.



Your grades have nothing to do with your lack of a job, kindly reorientate your mindset and get the required skills both hard and soft for your chosen career.



Op are you skilled in Sage, Peachtree and Tally, if you are not go and get it.



#Selah Your grades have nothing to do with your lack of a job, kindly reorientate your mindset and get the required skills both hard and soft for your chosen career.Op are you skilled in Sage, Peachtree and Tally, if you are not go and get it.#Selah 2 Likes

Believe it or not Grade matter alot in your academic life.

Not just about going to school but how you could be able to utilise your brian while in school is issue that matter.

Instead of telling your junior ones to belt up while in school in other to boost thier grade some people are here discouraging them.

The fact that mr A graduated from school with first class an lack job up till this moment that does not warrant you to conclude even if mr B should graduate tomorrow with first class it'll be the same thing no. Our destiny inlife cannot be the same thing.

Alot of people who are un-employ today they are the causes of their problem because while in school they did not serious and this affect their grade negatively.

No organization wil want to employ you when your grade is too low.

I know alot of tout will insult me here for this comment but i have tell them the truth 3 Likes 2 Shares

3.49 CGPA isn't bad, but you need to let the recruiter know it's 3.49 and not 3.0. So whenever you write 2.2, always include 3.49 CGPA in bracket as a start... Goodluck! 3.49 CGPA isn't bad, but you need to let the recruiter know it's 3.49 and not 3.0. So whenever you write 2.2, always include 3.49 CGPA in bracket as a start... Goodluck! 12 Likes

If only one point made you miss 2.1 your school would have given to you. That is what is suppose to be instead of wasting those points.

But 2.2 is not bad they are using it to scare you away. 1 Like





Modified: OP, you are your problem. Nigeria lost it before our generation was born.



Let me tell you my story.



I graduated with 2.2 (3.09 CGPA). Immediately after service I started hustling in a college of education by providing internet services to students.



Later I started freelancing which makes me stable till today. I don't remember say person dey find job again sef because I'm doing fine in my village

Now empower sef dey bring 30K + the little $s I dey make.



Our problem is looking for job desperately. Chill and get a skill, job will come at the right time without starving first.



Pay days are coming to all of us. I don't know if I'm making sense Let me read and comment later.Modified: OP, you are your problem. Nigeria lost it before our generation was born.Let me tell you my story.I graduated with 2.2 (3.09 CGPA). Immediately after service I started hustling in a college of education by providing internet services to students.Later I started freelancing which makes me stable till today. I don't remember say person dey find job again sef because I'm doing fine in my villageNow empower sef dey bring 30K + the little $s I dey make.Our problem is looking for job desperately. Chill and get a skill, job will come at the right time without starving first.Pay days are coming to all of us. I don't know if I'm making sense 4 Likes

There is absolutely nothing wrong with you and your 2:2; what you need is some experience, i will advise you to look for a small firm and offer your services for free. After about 6 months to one year, the response from the firms you apply to will be different. You just need to have something on your CV and in a little while you will explode beleive me. Thats the same route i went and im a senior manager in a multinational now. 4 Likes

You made a point.

But your 2.2 ll still get you Something better than those firms that rejected you. Keep trying You made a point.But your 2.2 ll still get you Something better than those firms that rejected you. Keep trying 1 Like