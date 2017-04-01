Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade (4225 Views)

Adekunle Gold was filled with happiness as soon as King Sunny Ade Started to sing the lyrics to his "My Life" song.



He wrote on the picture; I am going cherish this 10secs for the rest of my life



YBNL Act, Adekunle Gold met King Sunny Ade recently and was very ecstatic.Adekunle Gold was filled with happiness as soon as King Sunny Ade Started to sing the lyrics to his "My Life" song.He wrote on the picture; I am going cherish this 10secs for the rest of my life











Little wonder if he cherish his own life at all





That's nice you are gradually dinning with the kings in the music industry. Go guy God is on your side. 7 Likes

His album (GOLD) still remain one of the best ...

King Sunny Ade>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Legend



Adekunle Gold >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Legend in the making.



Omo toba ma ba agba jeun, o di dandan ko mowowe...



Continue with your matured/meaningful music and you will surely get there. 4 Likes

Adekunle has class. . His style is top notch

That was a sweet album. Loved it.

that song is nice tho!anyway olamide has pledged to help efe when he returns home! #TeamEfe !

New song: Olamide Ft Efemoney- Based On Logistics

good for him.

i dedicate my ftc to my sweety boo mike....Adekunle where have you been...abi no more song to sing again ni... He released a song on Friday. Titled: Only Girl He released a song on Friday. Titled: Only Girl