|Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by Jeus: 11:54am
YBNL Act, Adekunle Gold met King Sunny Ade recently and was very ecstatic.
Adekunle Gold was filled with happiness as soon as King Sunny Ade Started to sing the lyrics to his "My Life" song.
He wrote on the picture; I am going cherish this 10secs for the rest of my life
[b]SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/best-of-all-time-adekunle-gold-gushes.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSq6Q9Egmjz/?hl=en
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:02pm
is the man from another planet
anyway first to comment
i hate to comment first
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by veekid(m): 1:02pm
Ibile
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by amiibaby(f): 1:02pm
Little wonder if he cherish his own life at all
Next
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by ekems2017(f): 1:03pm
That's nice you are gradually dinning with the kings in the music industry. Go guy God is on your side.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by opethom(m): 1:03pm
His album (GOLD) still remain one of the best ...
.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by tolexy007(m): 1:03pm
Street...
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by darkhorizon: 1:03pm
No comment and already on FP .
Space Bookers: The guys above me #wehdobesahs and #wehdonemas
we are wasshing u from d high plaiziss
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by expensive2(f): 1:04pm
i dedicate my ftc to my sweety boo mike....Adekunle where have you been...abi no more song to sing again ni...
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by Aregs(m): 1:04pm
Nice
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by philtex(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by iTunechi(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by verygudbadguy(m): 1:04pm
King Sunny Ade>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Legend
Adekunle Gold >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Legend in the making.
Omo toba ma ba agba jeun, o di dandan ko mowowe...
Continue with your matured/meaningful music and you will surely get there.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by kelvinjo94(m): 1:05pm
Oga at the top
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by sportcage(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by MrWhite007(m): 1:05pm
Adekunle has class. . His style is top notch
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by tojie6256: 1:05pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by GEJPosterity: 1:06pm
opethom:That was a sweet album. Loved it.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by CheezyCharles: 1:07pm
that song is nice tho!anyway olamide has pledged to help efe when he returns home! #TeamEfe !
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by MrWhite007(m): 1:07pm
expensive2:
BASED ON LOGISTICS
This person is probably using GLO... ..thumbs up if your are using airtel
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by CheezyCharles: 1:07pm
that song is nice tho!anyway olamide has pledged to help efe when he returns home! #TeamEfe ! New song: Olamide Ft Efemoney- Based On Logistics
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by Alasi20(m): 1:08pm
Owkay
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by kittykollinxx(m): 1:12pm
good for him.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by expensive2(f): 1:13pm
MrWhite007:mtcheww
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by MrWhite007(m): 1:21pm
expensive2:
Sorry but it's the truth you were on another country claiming ftc...Romania I guess
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by joshing(m): 1:21pm
Delete this post
Godprotectigbo5:
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by holluphemydavid(m): 1:22pm
ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:34pm
Adekunle...
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by crowntoro(f): 1:49pm
expensive2:He released a song on Friday. Titled: Only Girl
|Re: Adekunle Gold Gushes On Meeting King Sunny Ade by crowntoro(f): 1:49pm
philtex:Happy Birthday
Where are we turning up
(0) (Reply)
