BLOOD OF DENEN CRIES OUT FOR HIS KILLERS AND ASAWA.



I watched with tears as a 19 year old boy was lowered to the grave with his mom whom went unconscious and his dad weeping like a ten year old baby.



]Today Mark a black history for Lagudu family of konshisha as little Mr Denen Lagudu whom was murdered during the massacre of innocent souls by unknown gunmen on 20 March 2017 at Zaki biam yam market on his way back from school was laid to rest at Tse_Lagudu mbagbe, Shangev Tiev ,Konshisha local government area of Benue state.





Demi as he is fondly called by friends and family member, was on his way from school happily after he wrote his last paper only to meet his untimely death by unknown gunmen whom killed over 25 persons, destroyed properties and left hundreds wounded.





Immediately Gov Ortom visited Zaki biam to get first hand information with other stakeholders like Hon Paul Biam, BT ashaver, Prof Kpelai , Abu king Shuluwa and many others except our Honourable representative from sankera Hon Emmanuel Udende whom was absent and has refused to visit the affected people to console with them till date.





Gov Ortom whom express shocked at the destruction of properties and death toll ordered the immediate pass chairman of ukum honourable Moses Asawa to transfer all wounded victims to teaching hospital makurdi for proper treatment and gave Asawa a sum of five million naira to ensure proper burial for those murdered by the unknown gunmen. Unfortunately Mr Moses Asawa ran away with the said sum and nothing has been done about it till date.



The family of late Denen spent almost two hundred and fifty thousand to remove the corpse from the mortuary and transportation to shangev Tiev despite Ortom release of the five million for that purpose, nothing has been received by the deceased families and no injured person has been move to teaching hospital as directed by Ortom.



Now dishonorable Moses Asawa the former chairman of ukum is on the run as even handover, the man has not handed over to DGSA as directed by Ortom due to financial recklessness and embezzlement of local government fund's.



The blood of Denen would certainly catch up with his killer's and those that ate the money met for his final departure.



