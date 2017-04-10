₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Islie: 4:40pm
Police arrests groom, family members for alleged robbery at wedding engagement in Ibadan
By Daramola Adebayo
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/10/police-arrests-groom-family-members-alleged-robbery-wedding-engagement-ibadan/
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Keneking: 4:49pm
Great
- "....the police stormed the event at Olaoluwa area of Amuloko, packed the wedding cakes and some of the items meant for the wedding." NPF and wedding cakes sef
- “They also picked some members of his family; while this was going on, people that have come from different location for the wedding fle(d)
- "Police Public Relations Officer , ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu said though he had read the report somewhere, he was not aware of its source." NPF sef
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by sholikay(m): 4:51pm
huh!....
chai..na my people them.. I'm disappointed in you" Togo" . you go just allow some people them come yab us for here..
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Tallesty1(m): 4:56pm
Movie things
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by itsIYKE(m): 5:10pm
IF I say "AFO"!! YOU SAY "NJA" .....AFO!!!!..AFO!!!...Ndi sophistication
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by kelvinjo94(m): 5:11pm
as in eh... I never even see this kin incident for movie sef...
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by unclezuma: 5:11pm
Otuocha!
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by IpobExposed: 5:12pm
If not of how Jonathan paralyzed our economy who would be thinking of stealing.
IpobExposed has spoken wisely
Sai Baba
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by gabazin080(m): 5:12pm
itsIYKE:mumu. where in the post did u read that he is yoruba, he could even be your brother sef cus thats wat u people are best known for. FLATTY OSHI
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by oluwayimika123: 5:12pm
ojo gbogbo nitole ojo kan ni ti olohun
iyan ogun odun o shi n gbona feli feli
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Ogashub(m): 5:12pm
Listening to the audio version of #BBN
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by lola024(f): 5:12pm
What a nice way to start a family
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Akshow: 5:12pm
Lobatan
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Akinaukwa: 5:13pm
He went to rob to get money to finance his wedding. Please what happens to the cake, abeg help me ask the Police.
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by phyllosilicate(m): 5:13pm
He was arrested base on logistics.
The bride should
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by buccal(m): 5:13pm
Why police go arrest cake join...cake na exhibit?
Naija police I hail thee....
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Agumbankembu: 5:13pm
Oduo and crime sef.
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by hazyfm1: 5:13pm
ONDO again
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by lovelyjay: 5:13pm
Orishirishi
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by tayoxx(m): 5:14pm
so nobody see the part wey police say dem no no if de arrest anybody.. wonderful.. only in Nigeria.. de shud give him Time to confirm the story
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by AuroraB(f): 5:14pm
Height of embarrassment
Ihere
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by ElSherriff: 5:14pm
AFONJAAAHHHHH
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by iTunechi(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by carrybreeze: 5:15pm
All the police officers need to write JAMB as a major prerequisite for job CONTINUATION...
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Kennitrust: 5:17pm
Crimes no pay
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by muller101(m): 5:18pm
What a disgrace.
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by farouk2much(m): 5:18pm
AFONJA at it again
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Austinoiz(m): 5:19pm
sholikay:
Ehya! Sorry dude. Your brother is a thief and you've got to live with it.
#AFONJUROBBERS
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by NnamdiKanu(m): 5:19pm
Afonjas and criminality
|Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by carrybreeze: 5:19pm
unclezuma:HA!! Nwoke Mbano is here...UMUEZEALA kwenu!
