Police arrests groom, family members for alleged robbery at wedding engagement in Ibadan





By Daramola Adebayo





There was a mild drama at Amuloko area, a suburb of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Saturday when some policemen stormed a wedding engagement and arrested a man suspected to be a member of an armed robbery gang.



He was picked up during his wedding engagement.

The suspect, who is fondly known as Togo, was arrested alongside some members of his family and that of the bride for alleged involvement in armed robbery.



A source at the event informed journalists that the police stormed the event at Olaoluwa area of Amuloko, packed the wedding cakes and some of the items meant for the wedding.



“Immediately the policemen stormed the venue, they headed straight to where the groom was sitting and handcuffed him.



“They also picked some members of his family; while this was going on, people that have come from different location for the wedding flee in different directions”, the source said.



A police source who spoke on condition of anonymity said “the groom and other members of his gang robbed at Olodo on Friday and two of them were arrested in the morning and later another one was arrested; he was the one that gave us the information about Togo’s wedding and the other one is now at large.”



However, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu said though he had read the report somewhere, he was not aware of its source.



Ajisebutu in a telephone conversation with DAILY POST on Sunday told the reporter to call him back so as to find out the source of the story.



“I am not aware of the incident.



“Though, I have read about it somewhere but I don’t know the source of the story. I will find out. Call me back, let me find out”, he said.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/10/police-arrests-groom-family-members-alleged-robbery-wedding-engagement-ibadan/ 1 Like 1 Share





- "....the police stormed the event at Olaoluwa area of Amuloko, packed the wedding cakes and some of the items meant for the wedding." NPF and wedding cakes sef



- “They also picked some members of his family; while this was going on, people that have come from different location for the wedding fle(d) e in different directions”, the source said.



- "Police Public Relations Officer , ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu said though he had read the report somewhere, he was not aware of its source." NPF sef Great- "....the police stormed the event at Olaoluwa area of Amuloko, packed the wedding cakes and some of the items meant for the wedding." NPF and wedding cakes sef- “They also picked some members of his family; while this was going on, people that have come from different location for the wedding fle(d)in different directions”, the source said.- "Police Public Relations Officer , ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu said though he had read the report somewhere, he was not aware of its source." NPF sef 6 Likes 1 Share





chai..na my people them.. I'm disappointed in you" Togo" . you go just allow some people them come yab us for here.. huh!....chai..na my people them..I'm disappointed in you" Togo" . you go just allow some people them come yab us for here.. 9 Likes

Movie things

IF I say "AFO"!! YOU SAY "NJA" .....AFO!!!!..AFO!!!...Ndi sophistication 20 Likes 1 Share

as in eh... I never even see this kin incident for movie sef...

Otuocha!



1 Like

If not of how Jonathan paralyzed our economy who would be thinking of stealing.





IpobExposed has spoken wisely





Sai Baba 4 Likes 1 Share

itsIYKE:

IF I say "AFO"!! YOU SAY "NJA" .....AFO!!!!..AFO!!!...Ndi sophistication mumu. where in the post did u read that he is yoruba, he could even be your brother sef cus thats wat u people are best known for. FLATTY OSHI mumu. where in the post did u read that he is yoruba, he could even be your brother sef cus thats wat u people are best known for. FLATTY OSHI 8 Likes

ojo gbogbo nitole ojo kan ni ti olohun



iyan ogun odun o shi n gbona feli feli

Listening to the audio version of #BBN

What a nice way to start a family 1 Like

Lobatan 2 Likes

He went to rob to get money to finance his wedding. Please what happens to the cake, abeg help me ask the Police.

He was arrested base on logistics.







The bride should 1 Like 1 Share

Why police go arrest cake join...cake na exhibit?

Naija police I hail thee.... 8 Likes

Oduo and crime sef.

ONDO again

Orishirishi

so nobody see the part wey police say dem no no if de arrest anybody.. wonderful.. only in Nigeria.. de shud give him Time to confirm the story





Ihere Height of embarrassmentIhere 1 Like

AFONJAAAHHHHH 3 Likes

All the police officers need to write JAMB as a major prerequisite for job CONTINUATION... 1 Like

Crimes no pay

What a disgrace.

AFONJA at it again 3 Likes

sholikay:

huh!....



chai..na my people them.. I'm disappointed in you" Togo" . you go just allow some people them come yab us for here..



Ehya! Sorry dude. Your brother is a thief and you've got to live with it.

#AFONJUROBBERS Ehya! Sorry dude. Your brother is a thief and you've got to live with it.#AFONJUROBBERS 2 Likes

Afonjas and criminality 6 Likes