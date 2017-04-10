₦airaland Forum

Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Islie: 4:40pm
Police arrests groom, family members for alleged robbery at wedding engagement in Ibadan


By Daramola Adebayo


There was a mild drama at Amuloko area, a suburb of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Saturday when some policemen stormed a wedding engagement and arrested a man suspected to be a member of an armed robbery gang.

He was picked up during his wedding engagement.
The suspect, who is fondly known as Togo, was arrested alongside some members of his family and that of the bride for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

A source at the event informed journalists that the police stormed the event at Olaoluwa area of Amuloko, packed the wedding cakes and some of the items meant for the wedding.

“Immediately the policemen stormed the venue, they headed straight to where the groom was sitting and handcuffed him.

“They also picked some members of his family; while this was going on, people that have come from different location for the wedding flee in different directions”, the source said.

A police source who spoke on condition of anonymity said “the groom and other members of his gang robbed at Olodo on Friday and two of them were arrested in the morning and later another one was arrested; he was the one that gave us the information about Togo’s wedding and the other one is now at large.”

However, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu said though he had read the report somewhere, he was not aware of its source.

Ajisebutu in a telephone conversation with DAILY POST on Sunday told the reporter to call him back so as to find out the source of the story.

“I am not aware of the incident.

“Though, I have read about it somewhere but I don’t know the source of the story. I will find out. Call me back, let me find out”, he said.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/10/police-arrests-groom-family-members-alleged-robbery-wedding-engagement-ibadan/

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Keneking: 4:49pm
Great

- "....the police stormed the event at Olaoluwa area of Amuloko, packed the wedding cakes and some of the items meant for the wedding." NPF and wedding cakes sef embarassed

- “They also picked some members of his family; while this was going on, people that have come from different location for the wedding fle(d)e in different directions”, the source said. embarassed

- "Police Public Relations Officer , ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu said though he had read the report somewhere, he was not aware of its source." NPF sef embarassed

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by sholikay(m): 4:51pm
huh!....

chai..na my people them.. sad sad I'm disappointed in you" Togo" . you go just allow some people them come yab us for here..

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Tallesty1(m): 4:56pm
Movie things
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by itsIYKE(m): 5:10pm
IF I say "AFO"!! YOU SAY "NJA" .....AFO!!!!..AFO!!!...Ndi sophistication

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by kelvinjo94(m): 5:11pm
as in eh... I never even see this kin incident for movie sef... grin grin
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by unclezuma: 5:11pm
Otuocha!

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by IpobExposed: 5:12pm
If not of how Jonathan paralyzed our economy who would be thinking of stealing.


IpobExposed has spoken wisely


Sai Baba

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by gabazin080(m): 5:12pm
itsIYKE:
IF I say "AFO"!! YOU SAY "NJA" .....AFO!!!!..AFO!!!...Ndi sophistication
mumu. where in the post did u read that he is yoruba, he could even be your brother sef cus thats wat u people are best known for. FLATTY OSHI

8 Likes

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by oluwayimika123: 5:12pm
ojo gbogbo nitole ojo kan ni ti olohun

iyan ogun odun o shi n gbona feli feli
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Ogashub(m): 5:12pm
Listening to the audio version of #BBN

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by lola024(f): 5:12pm
What a nice way to start a family

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Akshow: 5:12pm
Lobatan

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Akinaukwa: 5:13pm
He went to rob to get money to finance his wedding. Please what happens to the cake, abeg help me ask the Police.
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by phyllosilicate(m): 5:13pm
He was arrested base on logistics.



The bride should

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by buccal(m): 5:13pm
Why police go arrest cake join...cake na exhibit?
Naija police I hail thee....

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Agumbankembu: 5:13pm
Oduo and crime sef.
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by hazyfm1: 5:13pm
ONDO again
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by lovelyjay: 5:13pm
Orishirishi
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by tayoxx(m): 5:14pm
so nobody see the part wey police say dem no no if de arrest anybody.. wonderful.. only in Nigeria.. de shud give him Time to confirm the story
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by AuroraB(f): 5:14pm
Height of embarrassment embarassed

Ihere sad

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by ElSherriff: 5:14pm
AFONJAAAHHHHH

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by iTunechi(m): 5:14pm
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by carrybreeze: 5:15pm
All the police officers need to write JAMB as a major prerequisite for job CONTINUATION...

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Kennitrust: 5:17pm
Crimes no pay
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by muller101(m): 5:18pm
What a disgrace.
Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by farouk2much(m): 5:18pm
AFONJA at it again

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by Austinoiz(m): 5:19pm
sholikay:
huh!....

chai..na my people them.. sad sad I'm disappointed in you" Togo" . you go just allow some people them come yab us for here..


Ehya! Sorry dude. Your brother is a thief and you've got to live with it.
#AFONJUROBBERS

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by NnamdiKanu(m): 5:19pm
Afonjas and criminality

Re: Police In Ibadan Arrests Groom, Family Members For Robbery At Wedding Engagement by carrybreeze: 5:19pm
unclezuma:
Otuocha!
HA!! Nwoke Mbano is here...UMUEZEALA kwenu!

