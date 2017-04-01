₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by rem44: 6:29pm
This story was shared by an Abakiliki based pastor,Evangelist Ephraim Ononye,the General Overseer of Power House Assembly which Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor is an ardent member. He wrote....
'SS genotype turned AA genotype.
After receiving prayers from God's servant, Amb Ephraim Ononye.
The girl (middle) was born with sickle cell anaemia. Today, her family is celebrating her miraculous healing and deliverance.
This God that turned the genotype from SS to AA and gave her total deliverance will turn your sorrow into joy.
He will turn your darkness to light and turn your disappointments to appointments
He will turn your ill health to good health and turn your closed doors to open doors'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/nigerian-pastor-heals-lady-born-with.html
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by biafranbaby(m): 6:34pm
as if god knows the meaning of "genotype"
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by sarrki(m): 6:36pm
Some Nigerians are gullible
Is he a doctor?
A consultant?
That's why Africans are backward
How on earth will someone believe this?
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by benzene00: 6:41pm
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by umarshehu58: 6:42pm
Who believe this crap pls
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Youngadvocate: 6:44pm
The man is fake, controversial and diabolic.
He was formerly called "Anom na corner." After he was chased from Anambra state, he turns to Ebonyi to continue his deception.
God save our people from the blindness of religion
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by BigBrother9ja: 8:00pm
Interesting.. .
Pastors and fake dramas are like bread and butter
Could make the blind see
Could heal hiv patient
Could make someone with broken spinal cord walk
Could make a barren woman pregnant...
YET, ORDINARY SOMBIRI THAT IS AN AMPUTEE OR SOMEONE WITH 9 1/2 FINGERS CAN NOT BE HELPED TO RE-GROW THEIR LIMB BACK
Wonderful
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by realestniggah: 8:00pm
chai..nigerian..and some people will believe this
see the amount of people typing amen under that post..lol..africa still got a long way to go..
this is the problem with Africa we don't bother to confirm things..we just take it as they are..and keep making these 419 pastor richer..
what baffles me the most is that these miracles always seem to happen in africa.
always africa..still we are backward in all areas of life.
even the white man that brought the religion to use don't perform miracle like this..na wa
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Abbeyme: 8:00pm
Is it by mouth? What's the proof.
Medical tests of before and after status would be OK.
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by unclezuma: 8:00pm
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by ednut1(m): 8:00pm
Enuf of this fukery pls
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by izzou(m): 8:00pm
If in this life only, you have hope in Jesus Christ, you are of all men, most miserable
I Corinthians 15:19
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by maverickdude(m): 8:01pm
Good for them
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by d33types: 8:01pm
I hope this pastor knows that if an SS patient is transfused AA blood and then the genotype is checked within 3 months, there could be a false AA result?
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Artixmentor(m): 8:01pm
hummm
let me just come and be going
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by kenbee(m): 8:01pm
OK now!
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by helphelp: 8:02pm
Clap for yourself...
Why not visit sickle cell centre for luth, make we for believe you.
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Phiniter(m): 8:02pm
I dey seriously consider this church business because plenty money dey inside as people no gree get sense
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by obembet(m): 8:02pm
Pastor "claim "
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by XX17: 8:02pm
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by celestialAgent(m): 8:02pm
Seriously
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by AlphaStyles(m): 8:03pm
biafranbaby:so you now mean God doesn't know anything?
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by kunzyomi(m): 8:04pm
How did this make fp?? We need to start probing these mods of nowadays
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by kunzyomi(m): 8:05pm
AlphaStyles:look closely he used god not God
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Niwdog(m): 8:05pm
I am a living testimony to what the lord can do so I won't doubt him/her
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Boleyndynasty2(f): 8:06pm
shii
sarrki:Egbon try and reason small sometimes naw...before you come for testimony you must have gotten your previous medical tests and conduct a new one. No matter how bad you guys want to ridicule Christianity and make it seem all fake and a joke, there's still a God and miracles still do happen.
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Flexherbal(m): 8:07pm
sarrki:
We do not know if they have gone to the lab to run a test.
Some called it a miracle.
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Elnino4ladies: 8:08pm
Only fools will believe that
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by uboma(m): 8:10pm
Another staged miracle meant to deceive those view these clergy men as Saints.
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Iseoluwani: 8:11pm
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by sarrki(m): 8:11pm
[quote author=Flexherbal post=55452541][/quote]
Baba happy married life
|Re: "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" by Iseoluwani: 8:11pm
It z possible sha
