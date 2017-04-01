Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Ephraim Ononye Heals A Lady With Sickle Cell, Changes Genotype From SS To AA" (1783 Views)

'SS genotype turned AA genotype.



After receiving prayers from God's servant, Amb Ephraim Ononye.



The girl (middle) was born with sickle cell anaemia. Today, her family is celebrating her miraculous healing and deliverance.



This God that turned the genotype from SS to AA and gave her total deliverance will turn your sorrow into joy.



He will turn your darkness to light and turn your disappointments to appointments



He will turn your ill health to good health and turn your closed doors to open doors'







as if god knows the meaning of "genotype" 1 Like 1 Share

Some Nigerians are gullible



Is he a doctor?



A consultant?



That's why Africans are backward



How on earth will someone believe this? 10 Likes 2 Shares

Who believe this crap pls

The man is fake, controversial and diabolic.

He was formerly called "Anom na corner." After he was chased from Anambra state, he turns to Ebonyi to continue his deception.



God save our people from the blindness of religion 3 Likes 2 Shares







Pastors and fake dramas are like bread and butter





Could make the blind see



Could heal hiv patient



Could make someone with broken spinal cord walk



Could make a barren woman pregnant...





YET, ORDINARY SOMBIRI THAT IS AN AMPUTEE OR SOMEONE WITH 9 1/2 FINGERS CAN NOT BE HELPED TO RE-GROW THEIR LIMB BACK





chai..nigerian..and some people will believe this



see the amount of people typing amen under that post..lol..africa still got a long way to go..



this is the problem with Africa we don't bother to confirm things..we just take it as they are..and keep making these 419 pastor richer..



what baffles me the most is that these miracles always seem to happen in africa.



always africa..still we are backward in all areas of life.



even the white man that brought the religion to use don't perform miracle like this..na wa 2 Likes 1 Share

Is it by mouth? What's the proof.



Medical tests of before and after status would be OK.





Enuf of this fukery pls

If in this life only, you have hope in Jesus Christ, you are of all men, most miserable



I Corinthians 15:19

Good for them

I hope this pastor knows that if an SS patient is transfused AA blood and then the genotype is checked within 3 months, there could be a false AA result? 2 Likes 1 Share

Clap for yourself...



Why not visit sickle cell centre for luth, make we for believe you.

I dey seriously consider this church business because plenty money dey inside as people no gree get sense

Pastor "claim "

biafranbaby:

as if god knows the meaning of "genotype" so you now mean God doesn't know anything? so you now mean God doesn't know anything?

How did this make fp?? We need to start probing these mods of nowadays

AlphaStyles:



so you now mean God doesn't know anything? look closely he used god not God look closely he used god not God

I am a living testimony to what the lord can do so I won't doubt him/her

Egbon try and reason small sometimes naw...before you come for testimony you must have gotten your previous medical tests and conduct a new one. No matter how bad you guys want to ridicule Christianity and make it seem all fake and a joke, there's still a God and miracles still do happen. shiiEgbon try and reason small sometimes naw...before you come for testimony you must have gotten your previous medical tests and conduct a new one. No matter how bad you guys want to ridicule Christianity and make it seem all fake and a joke, there's still a God and miracles still do happen. 2 Likes

We do not know if they have gone to the lab to run a test.



Some called it a miracle. We do not know if they have gone to the lab to run a test.Some called it a miracle. 1 Like 1 Share

Only fools will believe that

Another staged miracle meant to deceive those view these clergy men as Saints.

