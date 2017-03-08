

Well, here's the real gist.



Our investigations reveals that the car belongs to fast rising act, Edanos whose house the car was parked in Lekki. Edanos before now has shared photos of the same car at the same house.



The gist got sweeter when we also found out that Edanos happens to be a friends with Gifty's ex-boo, Mr 2kay.



Now the question is, has Gifty finally moved on from Mr 2kay and moved in with his friend or was she just showing off her new bae's car because the car clearly doesn't belong to her.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BStdsT3gALm/?taken-by=officialgiftypowers



Source: Yesterday, controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty shared a photo of a white Range Rover with a suggestive caption that was meant to lead her followers to believe she just bought the whip.Well, here's the real gist.Our investigations reveals that the car belongs to fast rising act, Edanos whose house the car was parked in Lekki. Edanos before now has shared photos of the same car at the same house.The gist got sweeter when we also found out that Edanos happens to be a friends with Gifty's ex-boo, Mr 2kay.Now the question is, has Gifty finally moved on from Mr 2kay and moved in with his friend or was she just showing off her new bae's car because the car clearly doesn't belong to her.Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/busted-heres-owner-of-range-rover-gifty.html