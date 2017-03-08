₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by noetic5: 1:49pm
Yesterday, controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty shared a photo of a white Range Rover with a suggestive caption that was meant to lead her followers to believe she just bought the whip.
Well, here's the real gist.
Our investigations reveals that the car belongs to fast rising act, Edanos whose house the car was parked in Lekki. Edanos before now has shared photos of the same car at the same house.
The gist got sweeter when we also found out that Edanos happens to be a friends with Gifty's ex-boo, Mr 2kay.
Now the question is, has Gifty finally moved on from Mr 2kay and moved in with his friend or was she just showing off her new bae's car because the car clearly doesn't belong to her.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BStdsT3gALm/?taken-by=officialgiftypowers
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/busted-heres-owner-of-range-rover-gifty.html
See more revelations in these photos
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/busted-heres-owner-of-range-rover-gifty.html
Even the plate number na same. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by Erngie(f): 1:59pm
Lol. Be real for ones naw..abi your sis na Oge Okoye?
2 Likes
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by noetic5: 2:05pm
Lol
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by HelenBee(f): 2:15pm
Gifty powers...omo aye.
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by LOGDAN(m): 2:34pm
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by 1Rebel: 2:34pm
This girl will trend like Oge okoye, aunty dog thief
6 Likes
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by sotall(m): 2:34pm
ok
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by olrotimi(m): 2:34pm
Fake arse hoe.
Everything about her na fake.
1 Like
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by MisterGrace: 2:34pm
She have by herself do herself.
1 Like
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:35pm
Hmmm
2 Likes
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by rabonni(m): 2:35pm
Runs girls and fake life, is like 5 and 6.
If u think say na lie Ask Oge Okoye
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by veinless(f): 2:35pm
they learnt fake life in that bbn
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by princeofpeace22(m): 2:35pm
Liberian bit**ch
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:35pm
This babe never learn sha....
Be like say our proverbs dey fail now oo... Once bitten, twice shy
Ko le werk, million time ni now...
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by kennycatch97(m): 2:36pm
lemme buy land
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by Lilimax(f): 2:36pm
Show us their plate numbers to confirm they are the same
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 2:36pm
Akporokos! Free he guy and face front.As long as he nor steal am
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by eliyke(m): 2:36pm
na mumu mumu tin una go dey investigate
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by Amebo1(m): 2:36pm
WHO BE EDANOS? Mtcheeew!!!
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by kinngie(m): 2:36pm
Ok
Since Oge carry dog, she wan do pass.
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by Ayblaize(m): 2:37pm
. I fear her caption, those hashtags
#ITSJUSTGOD. #NEVERGIVEUP. #GODCANBLESS ANYBODY
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by talk2saintify(m): 2:37pm
ok
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by princechurchill(m): 2:38pm
Lol this one weak me finally
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 2:39pm
Oge Okoye part 2
1 Like
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by alexistaiwo: 2:39pm
.
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 2:40pm
U guys please I beg u in the name of god STOP this BBN talk
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 2:40pm
.Abeg,who knw where Buka/mama put where dey sell Amala,draw Ewedu plus ogufe around ligali Ayorinde,VI? Man dey quench
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by dukeolumde(m): 2:40pm
|Re: Edanos Is The Owner Of The Range Rover Gifty Shared On Instagram (Photo) by ehix89(m): 2:40pm
Yahoo boys be forming musician since 1899....
1 Like
