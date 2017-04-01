₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by Jeus: 4:46pm
Controversial Journalist and blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, was on Tuesday granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.
Kemi Olunloyo was arrested by security operatives in Ibadan over a material published online which was believed to have offended a frontline Port Harcourt-based cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie and Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo.
Olunloyo, who had been remanded in Port Harcourt prison for the past one month, was granted bail in the sum of N1 million.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by Etzakoos(m): 5:01pm
Why Nah....Why? Why U Go Release This Troublesome Soul
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by gentlemafia(m): 5:01pm
Small money' y nt 20 or 30m
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by unclezuma: 6:13pm
Reporter: Kemi who were you supporting to win during the BBN?
Kemi:...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by OlajumokeBread(f): 6:13pm
I'm disappointed
Upon all the dry fasting i did and the 3 weeks prayer
They should have made the bail $8 million
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by veekid(m): 6:13pm
This woman gragra go reduce small
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by rottenPussy: 6:13pm
Mama d mama
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by FMCASH(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by Iseoluwani: 6:13pm
This noise maker again
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by ekems2017(f): 6:14pm
Oh!!!!!!!!!! This woman again and only one million ? Anyway pay one million for saying trash.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by CheezyCharles: 6:14pm
finally !
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by uzoclinton(m): 6:14pm
ok
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by emeijeh(m): 6:14pm
She will learn how to tame her tongue when she gets out
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by spartan117(m): 6:15pm
Hope aunty kemi has learnt her lesson.
It's amazing dat out of d many people dat were cheering her on, no one spoke up to defend her save her partners in crime Mr freeze and cossy orjiafor... I hope dey are next
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by Enangson: 6:15pm
only?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by BuariCopyPaste: 6:15pm
Afonja noise maker.....
Sorry flavor don't do ex convicts
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by YhungPablo(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by babyfaceafrica: 6:15pm
Too small
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by prettyboi1989(m): 6:16pm
choi she will now come on instagram and start saying nonsense
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by simple4generall(m): 6:16pm
the fear of cossy orji
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by AngelicBeing: 6:16pm
10 % of 1Million Naira = 100,000 Naira, next news jare while she continues with the court proceedings in River state
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by oyienootieno: 6:19pm
I thought they say bail is free? ?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by emvico(m): 6:20pm
all of una wey no want this lady to come out, make una no let me vex oo.
meanwhile KEMI now be like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by alignacademy(m): 6:21pm
"The plot thickens..."
A dairy-laden "threat" quickly followed by this?
"But that's none of my business"
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by ominilongest(m): 6:21pm
Iseoluwani:..when is d movie coming out bro
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by amdoyin82(m): 6:21pm
They should have forget her there. Why now?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by Thisis2raw(m): 6:22pm
Funny how some people are quick to tarnish the image and reputation of other people and pastors.
If her news were right how come since that time she hasn't brought any evidence against the cleric?
I pity her
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by Iseoluwani: 6:22pm
ominilongest:
Do not disturb
Very soon
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by emvico(m): 6:23pm
Etzakoos:na wa for you o. after spending over a month behind bar you still wish she remains in prison
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail by Pray(m): 6:24pm
Cossy has warned them.
Etzakoos:
