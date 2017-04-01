Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Gets N1m Bail (7867 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo was arrested by security operatives in Ibadan over a material published online which was believed to have offended a frontline Port Harcourt-based cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie and Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo.



Olunloyo, who had been remanded in Port Harcourt prison for the past one month, was granted bail in the sum of N1 million.



1 Like

Why Nah....Why? Why U Go Release This Troublesome Soul 4 Likes

Small money' y nt 20 or 30m 1 Like





Reporter: Kemi who were you supporting to win during the BBN?



Kemi:...



5 Likes



I'm disappointed



Upon all the dry fasting i did and the 3 weeks prayer



They should have made the bail $8 million 3 Likes

This woman gragra go reduce small 2 Likes

Mama d mama

This noise maker again 1 Like

Oh!!!!!!!!!! This woman again and only one million ? Anyway pay one million for saying trash. 3 Likes

finally ! 1 Like

ok

She will learn how to tame her tongue when she gets out 4 Likes

Hope aunty kemi has learnt her lesson.

It's amazing dat out of d many people dat were cheering her on, no one spoke up to defend her save her partners in crime Mr freeze and cossy orjiafor... I hope dey are next 4 Likes

only?





Sorry flavor don't do ex convicts Afonja noise maker.....Sorry flavor don't do ex convicts 2 Likes

;

Too small

choi she will now come on instagram and start saying nonsense

the fear of cossy orji 8 Likes

10 % of 1Million Naira = 100,000 Naira, next news jare while she continues with the court proceedings in River state

I thought they say bail is free? ? 1 Like

all of una wey no want this lady to come out, make una no let me vex oo.

meanwhile KEMI now be like

"The plot thickens..."



A dairy-laden "threat" quickly followed by this?



"But that's none of my business" 1 Like

Iseoluwani:

This noise maker again ..when is d movie coming out bro ..when is d movie coming out bro 1 Like

They should have forget her there. Why now?

Funny how some people are quick to tarnish the image and reputation of other people and pastors.



If her news were right how come since that time she hasn't brought any evidence against the cleric?



I pity her 3 Likes

ominilongest:

..when is d movie coming out bro





Do not disturb

Very soon Do not disturbVery soon

Etzakoos:

Why Nah....Why? Why U Go Release This Troublesome Soul na wa for you o. after spending over a month behind bar you still wish she remains in prison na wa for you o. after spending over a month behind bar you still wish she remains in prison 1 Like