She wrote:

"I have to say I love Chosen Church and my wedding was wonderful"







The pretty bride, Chichi Uzoezie, shared the photos from her wedding held at The Lords Chosen Church on her social media page."I have to say I love Chosen Church and my wedding was wonderful"

She will still ask to tryout doggy-style on her wedding night after all this pseudo-sanctimonious show off's. 16 Likes

She is Beautiful .

All Natural.





















But I'm not inspired sha

you called this wedding gown abi cele garment 5 Likes 1 Share

The pretty bride, Chichi Uzoezie, shared the photos from her wedding held at The Lords Chosen Church on her social media page.



She even has a social media page?



I reserve ma comment sha! She even has a social media page?I reserve ma comment sha! 3 Likes 1 Share

Who cares

lol, chosen indeed

I'm short of words.

Cele bobo 1 Like

lol...

Like I send

Mary Magdalene was a harlot and a friend of Jesus let alone you wey be church goer...



Abeg raise one leg up for brother Mathias. 1 Like

She will still ask to tryout doggy-style on her wedding night after all this pseudo-sanctimonious show off's. Na wah ooo... wait wat ur prob..either she tried d doggy or snaky it's non of ur business.... she Is pretty... can u show us ur gf..if she's as beautiful as dis Na wah ooo... wait wat ur prob..either she tried d doggy or snaky it's non of ur business.... she Is pretty... can u show us ur gf..if she's as beautiful as dis

And who let this Islamabad Terrorist fellow Out And who let this

And the husband will wear an expensive suit

Na wah ooo... wait wat ur prob..either she tried d doggy or snaky it's non of ur business.... she Is pretty... can u show us ur gf..if she's as beautiful as dis

So you can wankk your life away? So you can wankk your life away?

So you can wankk your life away? Wankk! U said... why don't u display her... if she's not the.. Industrial design type... if ur sure I dare U to Wankk! U said... why don't u display her... if she's not the.. Industrial design type... if ur sure I dare U to

Pls tell us wat wrong with d gown..

Na one of dem be dis Na one of dem be dis

Na one of dem be dis See dis 1.. see me I no b dat kind churchy guy oo..but don't just say things like say ur brain dy ur anus... u must say Wats wrong wit d gown... Dats y many of u no fit make am cus u just follow multitude... nd just jump to conclusion.. ode See dis 1.. see me I no b dat kind churchy guy oo..but don't just say things like say ur brain dy ur anus... u must say Wats wrong wit d gown... Dats y many of u no fit make am cus u just follow multitude... nd just jump to conclusion.. ode

This is wrong! How can she be allowed to use phone and even take selfies? The god of chosen will soon catch her!



She's supposed to have worn that green jacket instead of that expensive china-white she's putting on.

Also, the husband must be the owner of a blue 504.

See dis 1.. see me I no b dat kind churchy guy oo..but don't just say things like say ur brain dy ur anus... u must say Wats wrong wit d gown... Dats y many of u no fit make am cus u just follow multitude... nd just jump to conclusion.. ode

D normal Nairaland rants



I am not surprised



Been expecting dis D normal Nairaland rantsI am not surprisedBeen expecting dis

Wankk! U said... why don't u display her... if she's not the.. Industrial design type... if ur sure I dare U to

Why should I display my gf for your viewing pleasure? Is this chic your own GF? What's it to you? Why should I display my gf for your viewing pleasure? Is this chic your own GF? What's it to you?

lets learn to respect people's choice. its her choice.

Why should I display my gf for your viewing pleasure? Is this chic your own GF? What's it to you? not my gf... buh nxt time just respect people's choice ok...Dats wat she likes let her B... nd kiip ur dirty mouth shut not my gf... buh nxt time just respect people's choice ok...Dats wat she likes let her B... nd kiip ur dirty mouth shut

D normal Nairaland rants



I am not surprised



Been expecting dis Shame on u... so u can't even tell us 1 thing that is wrong wit dah gown.... Oooh so u r d typ dat ur wife go un clad on wedding day... see just keep ur stinking mouth shut... som of u can't even recognise what's good... no wonder u r warkking. In poverty Shame on u... so u can't even tell us 1 thing that is wrong wit dah gown.... Oooh so u r d typ dat ur wife go un clad on wedding day... see just keep ur stinking mouth shut... som of u can't even recognise what's good... no wonder u r warkking. In poverty