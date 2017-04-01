₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 9:39pm On Apr 11
The pretty bride, Chichi Uzoezie, shared the photos from her wedding held at The Lords Chosen Church on her social media page.
She wrote:
"I have to say I love Chosen Church and my wedding was wonderful"
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/check-out-wedding-gown-worn-by-lord.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 9:39pm On Apr 11
more
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by SINZ(m): 9:43pm On Apr 11
She will still ask to tryout doggy-style on her wedding night after all this pseudo-sanctimonious show off's.
16 Likes
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by kowema(f): 9:44pm On Apr 11
She is Beautiful .
All Natural.
But I'm not inspired sha
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by zealblinks(m): 9:45pm On Apr 11
you called this wedding gown abi cele garment
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 9:48pm On Apr 11
zealblinks:
E be like say cele garment better pass dis one
At least we know say cele dere own na garment
Dis one i no understand
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by pweetychyka(f): 9:49pm On Apr 11
badassProdigy:
She even has a social media page?
I reserve ma comment sha!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by Jessidaisy4(f): 9:50pm On Apr 11
Who cares
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by UniQuegrACE(f): 9:53pm On Apr 11
lol, chosen indeed
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 9:54pm On Apr 11
I'm short of words.
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:57pm On Apr 11
Cele
1 Like
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by josephine123: 10:01pm On Apr 11
lol...
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 10:19pm On Apr 11
Like I send
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by Wuuworld(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
Mary Magdalene was a harlot and a friend of Jesus let alone you wey be church goer...
Abeg raise one leg up for brother Mathias.
1 Like
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 11:21pm On Apr 11
pweetychyka:
Nah that one shock me pass.....
Unbelievable.....
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by pweetychyka(f): 11:52pm On Apr 11
Onyenna:
It is well boss!
God help us!
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by TimmyPapa(m): 11:58pm On Apr 11
Wuuworld:are u sure? Pls giv us the bible verse
Som people just open dir septic tank just to say something
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by TimmyPapa(m): 12:20am
SINZ:Na wah ooo... wait wat ur prob..either she tried d doggy or snaky it's non of ur business.... she Is pretty... can u show us ur gf..if she's as beautiful as dis
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by TimmyPapa(m): 12:20am
myfantasies:Pls tell us wat wrong with d gown..
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by MummyIMadeIt: 12:29am
Wuuworld:
And who let this Islamabad Terrorist fellow Out
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by yellowbeauty(f): 12:38am
And the husband will wear an expensive suit
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by SINZ(m): 2:30am
TimmyPapa:
So you can wankk your life away?
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by TimmyPapa(m): 6:36am
SINZ:Wankk! U said... why don't u display her... if she's not the.. Industrial design type... if ur sure I dare U to
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 7:35am
TimmyPapa:
Na one of dem be dis
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by TimmyPapa(m): 7:57am
myfantasies:See dis 1.. see me I no b dat kind churchy guy oo..but don't just say things like say ur brain dy ur anus... u must say Wats wrong wit d gown... Dats y many of u no fit make am cus u just follow multitude... nd just jump to conclusion.. ode
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by caesaraba(m): 8:15am
This is wrong! How can she be allowed to use phone and even take selfies? The god of chosen will soon catch her!
She's supposed to have worn that green jacket instead of that expensive china-white she's putting on.
Also, the husband must be the owner of a blue 504.
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 8:21am
TimmyPapa:
D normal Nairaland rants
I am not surprised
Been expecting dis
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by SINZ(m): 8:58am
TimmyPapa:
Why should I display my gf for your viewing pleasure? Is this chic your own GF? What's it to you?
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:05am
lets learn to respect people's choice. its her choice.
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by TimmyPapa(m): 9:47am
SINZ:not my gf... buh nxt time just respect people's choice ok...Dats wat she likes let her B... nd kiip ur dirty mouth shut
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by TimmyPapa(m): 9:51am
myfantasies:Shame on u... so u can't even tell us 1 thing that is wrong wit dah gown.... Oooh so u r d typ dat ur wife go un clad on wedding day... see just keep ur stinking mouth shut... som of u can't even recognise what's good... no wonder u r warkking. In poverty
|Re: The Wedding Gown Worn By A Lord's Chosen Bride (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 9:57am
TimmyPapa:
I can see that you are trying to be relevant nairalanders wit dis ur insults
Wat an unfortunate being, life has not been treating you fairly, so you decide to come on here nd vent ur anger
Maybe you r going through puberty, ur hormones are changing, dont worry, you will get used to it
