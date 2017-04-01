Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos (5910 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



yesterday paraded before newsmen in connection

with the death of an Uber driver ,Innevosa

Emmanuel, who was strangled to death at the Ogba

area of the state recently.





The deceased had responded to their call for a taxi

and was taking them to their destination at Oke-Ira in

Ogba, when they suddenly asked for a diversion to

Oremeji street where they strangled him to death,

dumped his body in front of a church and went away

with his Kia vehicle.





The suspects and one other person at large were in

the process of selling off the vehicle when they were

arrested in Benin city, Edo state.





http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/04/photos-of-men-who-killed-uber-driver-in.html?m=1 Osaro Egbomrewen and Michael Eyeoekpe, wereyesterday paraded before newsmen in connectionwith the death of an Uber driver ,InnevosaEmmanuel, who was strangled to death at the Ogbaarea of the state recently.The deceased had responded to their call for a taxiand was taking them to their destination at Oke-Ira inOgba, when they suddenly asked for a diversion toOremeji street where they strangled him to death,dumped his body in front of a church and went awaywith his Kia vehicle.The suspects and one other person at large were inthe process of selling off the vehicle when they werearrested in Benin city, Edo state.

THEY RESEMBLE THAN ANIMAL CALLED "SQUIRREL" 5 Likes

Nigeria is definitely a country filled with evil minded persons.Nigeria is a definition of 'Hell.What is this country turning into?The evil happening in this country dnt evn exist in hell.

Frm Jumia delivery man been killed,to Uber driver,and all this evil are been perpetrated by youths 7 Likes

Mephistopheles offsprings 1 Like

bad men.... 3 Likes 1 Share

naija and kill these days

The rate of murder in this country is alarming

See their dry heads

That guy in Yellow looks like a hardened criminal, im sure this not his first. They should just sentence them already!!! 4 Likes

They want to be rich over night without working for it.



This is not frustration, it is wickedness...



Nigerian youth...clamouring to become leaders of 2mro with quick riches abi?



God is watching... 1 Like





MEANWHILE, in case you need someone who can design a blog

for you or you have anyone who wants to build a new blog



I can help you design a new blog or even redesign your

existing blog at an affordable price.



If you're interested, kindly call/sms/whatsapp me: 070-6427-2729 or

send me an email: owolabioluwaseun5912@gmail.com



A trial will surely convince you...



CONTACT ME NOW! Awon olofoMEANWHILE,I can help you design a new blog or even redesign yourexisting blog at an affordable price.If you're interested, kindly call/sms/whatsapp me: 070-6427-2729 orsend me an email: owolabioluwaseun5912@gmail.comA trial will surely convince you... 3 Likes

Rebel Squad!!!

Unless we start demystifying riches, and make Nigerians realise that the only viable route to wealth is hardwork, we will continue to have this problem.

There is no short cut to making money. You cannot be dumb enough to believe that killing another person will make you richer than you are for a long period of time. 3 Likes 1 Share

GloriaNinja:

THEY RESEMBLE THAN ANIMAL CALLED "SQUIRREL"

Stop disrespecting squirrels pls Stop disrespecting squirrels pls 6 Likes





Konga and the rest shud take precautionary measures please.



Seems like introducing helpful apps into Nigeria comes with a curse.







Very painful wallahi, so person cannot do Uber kabukabu in peace again Hmmm.Konga and the rest shud take precautionary measures please.Seems like introducing helpful apps into Nigeria comes with a curse.Very painful wallahi, so person cannot do Uber kabukabu in peace again 1 Like

Pieromania:

Nigeria is definitely a country filled with evil minded persons.Nigeria is a definition of 'Hell.What is this country turning into?The evil happening in this country dnt evn exist in hell.

Frm Jumia delivery man been killed,to Uber driver,and all this evil are been perpetrated by youths





Not only in Nigeria bro... go watch crime channels and see what's happening around the world. May we never be their victims Not only in Nigeria bro... go watch crime channels and see what's happening around the world. May we never be their victims 5 Likes

How much is a Kia car? How much will 3 of them share ? Knowing they will even sell it below par ?

Poverty has a way of making people think unreasonably. 1 Like

I really hope our judiciary would enact a law dat would be serve the same death sentence inflicted on by victims by their perpetrators



no need to congest d prisons



strangle them too and dump their bodies to rot outside



able bodies men with functional hands but with twisted minds



nor be their mates dey carry concrete for site



if that car is too expensive, 1.3 to 1.5m



is dat worth taking the life of a hard working man for





just hang them already!!!! 1 Like

..the evil that men do...

How can you take another man's life for your selfish reason; and you hold yours as valuable?

Lagos, Land of Bad News

flatino...ur brothers in action

"People killin', people dying, children hurt and you hear them crying, can you practice what you preach?, or would you turn the other cheek?.



Father, Father, Father help us, send some guidance from above, 'Cause people got me, got me questioning.......





Where is the love??"











#sighs 2 Likes

Sad.

ha!

. God save us!!! Nah wow how can one survive here. any business idea that is striving some evil men are just observing. God save us!!!

Wicked world.