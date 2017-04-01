₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017
|Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Adeyeancah(m): 9:01am
Osaro Egbomrewen and Michael Eyeoekpe, were
yesterday paraded before newsmen in connection
with the death of an Uber driver ,Innevosa
Emmanuel, who was strangled to death at the Ogba
area of the state recently.
The deceased had responded to their call for a taxi
and was taking them to their destination at Oke-Ira in
Ogba, when they suddenly asked for a diversion to
Oremeji street where they strangled him to death,
dumped his body in front of a church and went away
with his Kia vehicle.
The suspects and one other person at large were in
the process of selling off the vehicle when they were
arrested in Benin city, Edo state.
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by GloriaNinja(f): 9:05am
THEY RESEMBLE THAN ANIMAL CALLED "SQUIRREL"
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Pieromania: 9:07am
Nigeria is definitely a country filled with evil minded persons.Nigeria is a definition of 'Hell.What is this country turning into?The evil happening in this country dnt evn exist in hell.
Frm Jumia delivery man been killed,to Uber driver,and all this evil are been perpetrated by youths
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by BasketballGURU(m): 9:09am
Mephistopheles offsprings
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by nc201016(m): 9:15am
bad men....
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by henrixx(m): 9:20am
naija and kill these days
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Akshow: 9:20am
The rate of murder in this country is alarming
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Turks: 9:21am
See their dry heads
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by oviejnr(m): 9:21am
That guy in Yellow looks like a hardened criminal, im sure this not his first. They should just sentence them already!!!
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Realist5: 9:21am
They want to be rich over night without working for it.
This is not frustration, it is wickedness...
Nigerian youth...clamouring to become leaders of 2mro with quick riches abi?
God is watching...
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by GreenMavro: 9:21am
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Iloveafrica: 9:21am
Awon olofo
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by IRobot7(m): 9:21am
Rebel Squad!!!
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by olapluto(m): 9:22am
Unless we start demystifying riches, and make Nigerians realise that the only viable route to wealth is hardwork, we will continue to have this problem.
There is no short cut to making money. You cannot be dumb enough to believe that killing another person will make you richer than you are for a long period of time.
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by mastercee(m): 9:22am
GloriaNinja:
Stop disrespecting squirrels pls
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Omagago(m): 9:22am
Hmmm.
Konga and the rest shud take precautionary measures please.
Seems like introducing helpful apps into Nigeria comes with a curse.
Very painful wallahi, so person cannot do Uber kabukabu in peace again
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by certified1(m): 9:22am
Pieromania:
Not only in Nigeria bro... go watch crime channels and see what's happening around the world. May we never be their victims
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by BedLam: 9:22am
How much is a Kia car? How much will 3 of them share ? Knowing they will even sell it below par ?
Poverty has a way of making people think unreasonably.
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by tuoyoojo(m): 9:22am
I really hope our judiciary would enact a law dat would be serve the same death sentence inflicted on by victims by their perpetrators
no need to congest d prisons
strangle them too and dump their bodies to rot outside
able bodies men with functional hands but with twisted minds
nor be their mates dey carry concrete for site
if that car is too expensive, 1.3 to 1.5m
is dat worth taking the life of a hard working man for
just hang them already!!!!
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by TeeSeven(m): 9:22am
..the evil that men do...
How can you take another man's life for your selfish reason; and you hold yours as valuable?
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by FUCKyouALL: 9:23am
Lagos, Land of Bad News
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by 9niceguy(m): 9:23am
flatino...ur brothers in action
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by AlexCk: 9:23am
"People killin', people dying, children hurt and you hear them crying, can you practice what you preach?, or would you turn the other cheek?.
Father, Father, Father help us, send some guidance from above, 'Cause people got me, got me questioning.......
Where is the love??"
#sighs
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Pavore9: 9:23am
Sad.
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Boyooosa: 9:23am
ha!
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by Elcid1(m): 9:23am
Nah wow how can one survive here. any business idea that is striving some evil men are just observing . God save us!!!
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by justi4jesu(f): 9:24am
Wicked world.
|Re: Photos Of The Men Who Killed An Uber Driver In Lagos by kunlesufyan(m): 9:24am
Haba, the other day it was a Jumia agent Now it's uber.. One cannot strive to make a honest living in this country again abi?
