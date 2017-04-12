₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Nigeria LNG Limited supports education through several initiatives. One of them is Scholarships. NLNG has a four-tier scholarship programme which channels support for human capital development and encourage high performance, ultimately growing a pool of high potential students, graduates and professionals with competitive advantage.
NLNG Post Primary Scholarship Awards 2017
The scheme aims at supporting high performing basic six pupils in company’s host communities and the oil-producing states of Nigeria to access post-primary education uninterruptedly.
The scheme kicked off in 2012 with 28 beneficiaries and has grown to a total of 172 beneficiaries by 2015.
Prospective pupils are admitted onto the scheme based on excellent performance at the annual National Examinations Council’s (NECO) Common Entrance Examinations.
NLNG Undergraduate Scholarship Awards 2017
This was founded as a critical component of education intervention programme for our host communities in 1998 and later opened up to the rest of Nigeria in 2003.
A total of 2,833 undergraduates from various universities in Nigeria have benefited from the scholarship scheme with a spend of over N600 million. The introduction of online application and use of social media (Facebook) for information dissemination in 2012 made the selection process more efficient and cost effective, and increased awareness. The value of the scholarship has been reviewed upward from N100, 000 to N300, 000 per awardee for an academic year and it runs throughout the duration of the student’s course.
Eligibility
– Applicants must be Nigerians
– Applicants must be First year undergraduates and High performing basic 6 pupils.
– Applicants must have good academic students.
Application Process
Click http://www.nlng.com/Our-CSR/Pages/Scholarships.aspx to apply for the Undergraduate Scholarship
Click https://connect.nlng.com to apply for the Post-primary Scholarship
Application Deadline
The application deadline for this scholarship program is 30th April, 2017.
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Nice one. NLNG should also consider Postgraduate scholarships.
Nice one. NLNG should also consider Postgraduate scholarships.
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Y not postgraduate?
Y not postgraduate?
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017
Just for First year undergraduates.
Just for First year undergraduates.
|Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017 by ideology(m): 1:25pm
see post graduate here http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/apply-nlng-overseas-postgraduate-scholarships-2017/
FlyTee:
|Re: Apply For NLNG Post-primary & Undergraduate Scholarships 2017 by ideology(m): 1:25pm
Rebeccababy:see post graduate here http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/apply-nlng-overseas-postgraduate-scholarships-2017/
