NLNG Post Primary Scholarship Awards 2017

The scheme aims at supporting high performing basic six pupils in company’s host communities and the oil-producing states of Nigeria to access post-primary education uninterruptedly.

The scheme kicked off in 2012 with 28 beneficiaries and has grown to a total of 172 beneficiaries by 2015.

Prospective pupils are admitted onto the scheme based on excellent performance at the annual National Examinations Council’s (NECO) Common Entrance Examinations.

NLNG Undergraduate Scholarship Awards 2017

This was founded as a critical component of education intervention programme for our host communities in 1998 and later opened up to the rest of Nigeria in 2003.

A total of 2,833 undergraduates from various universities in Nigeria have benefited from the scholarship scheme with a spend of over N600 million. The introduction of online application and use of social media (Facebook) for information dissemination in 2012 made the selection process more efficient and cost effective, and increased awareness. The value of the scholarship has been reviewed upward from N100, 000 to N300, 000 per awardee for an academic year and it runs throughout the duration of the student’s course.



Eligibility



– Applicants must be Nigerians



– Applicants must be First year undergraduates and High performing basic 6 pupils.



– Applicants must have good academic students.



Application Process



Click





Click





Application Deadline



