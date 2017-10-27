Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria (1357 Views)

How Relevant Is CIBN Certification In Nigeria/globally / Masters In Engineering Or Professional Certification In Engineering / ITIL Training | ITIL Certification | ITIL Foundation | India | Cloudsa Solutions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello All,



What are the benefit of ITIL certification in Nigeria.

The IT industry is constantly changing, making it difficult to stay current with the latest trends. ITIL best course is very useful to manage the business easily. So to implement this they require efficient ITIL certified professionals. It improves employment prospects with good package. Recently my brother completed ITIL course from ExcelR Solutions and got a good job. 1 Like 1 Share

S

PawanDwivedi:

The IT industry is constantly changing, making it difficult to stay current with the latest trends. ITIL best course is very useful to manage the business easily. So to implement this they require efficient ITIL certified professionals. It improves employment prospects with good package. Recently my brother completed ITIL course from ExcelR Solutions and got a good job.

You just made a general statement about the obvious and didn't really tell him anything new.



All we learned is your bro got a job. You just made a general statement about the obvious and didn't really tell him anything new.All we learned is your bro got a job. 3 Likes

.

WaffenSS:





You just made a general statement about the obvious and didn't really tell him anything new.



All we learned is your bro got a job.

Are you sure you understood him?

get it first and Google the benefits later

you didn't make a point. you can start by defining what ITL means

GavelSlam:





Are you sure you understood him?

Are you? Are you?





I was an ITIL Instructor with New Horizons. If you stick to my blog ITIL is IT Infrastructure Library and it is a collection of Books owned by the UK Government that talks about best practises in terms of IT services . If you are ITIL certified that means you can manage and execute IT services from the beginning to the endI was an ITIL Instructor with New Horizons. If you stick to my blog www.crmnigeria.com , I can take you through ITIL from the beginning to the end.

WaffenSS:





You just made a general statement about the obvious and didn't really tell him anything new.



All we learned is your bro got a job.



that's the only thing that you learnt that his brother got a job? hmmm

.why don't you tell us the one you know instead of picking on him that's the only thing that you learnt that his brother got a job? hmmm.why don't you tell us the one you know instead of picking on him

adeoba2008:

ITIL is IT Infrastructure Library and it is a collection of Books owned by the UK Government that talks about best practises in terms of IT services . If you are ITIL certified that means you can manage and execute IT services from the beginning to the end



I was an ITIL Instructor with New Horizons. If you stick to my blog www.crmnigeria.com , I can take you through ITIL from the beginning to the end.

How long to be through ITIL 'from the beginning to the end' for a beginner? How long to be through ITIL 'from the beginning to the end' for a beginner?

strangest:







that's the only thing that you learnt that his brother got a job? hmmm

.why don't you tell us the one you know instead of picking on him

The person who asked the question knows ITIL certification is important in the IT industry and boosts someone's chance of getting a job.



That's all the other said.



And why should I tell him sonething that Google and Wikipedia will help him with? Why ask about an IT certification if you can't use the tools of IT to get informed? The person who asked the question knows ITIL certification is important in the IT industry and boosts someone's chance of getting a job.That's all the other said.And why should I tell him sonething that Google and Wikipedia will help him with? Why ask about an IT certification if you can't use the tools of IT to get informed?

WaffenSS:





You just made a general statement about the obvious and didn't really tell him anything new.



All we learned is your bro got a job. You people are always quick to criticize someone when you are the one that lack of comprehension.

The guy was able to mention one point which is,"it improves employment prospect with good package". And you said he has not said anything,so until he writes a book about the package. You people are always quick to criticize someone when you are the one that lack of comprehension.The guy was able to mention one point which is,"it improves employment prospect with good package". And you said he has not said anything,so until he writes a book about the package.

emerged01:



You people are always quick to criticize someone when you are the one that lack of comprehension.

The guy was able to mention one point which is,"it improves prospect of employment with good package". And you said he has not said anything,so until he writes a book about the package.

I can bet you even a donkey knows "it improves the prospect of employment with good package", because that's what all certifications naturally do.



Perhaps you just found that out? I can bet you even a donkey knows "it improves the prospect of employment with good package", because that's what all certifications naturally do.Perhaps you just found that out?

WaffenSS:





The person who asked the question knows ITIL certification is important in the IT industry and boosts someone's chance of getting a job.



That's all the other said.



And why should I tell him sonething that Google and Wikipedia will help him with? Why ask about an IT certification if you can't use the tools of IT to get informed?





Hmmmmmm....quite deep Hmmmmmm....quite deep 1 Like

WaffenSS:





I can bet you even a donkey knows "it improves the prospect of employment with good package", because that's what all certifications naturally do.



Perhaps you just found that out? If you know he has not said anything that means you know much about the package. You are so suppose to add to what he has said.

No matter how long the list of benefits of the ITIL,it still boil down to how you can run your business easily or render service to someone with the knowlege of ITIL. If you know he has not said anything that means you know much about the package. You are so suppose to add to what he has said.No matter how long the list of benefits of the ITIL,it still boil down to how you can run your business easily or render service to someone with the knowlege of ITIL.

Na wa..

emerged01:



If you know he has not said anything that means you know much about the package. You are so suppose to add to what he has said.

No matter how long the list of benefits of the ITIL,it still boil down to how you can run your business easily or render service to someone with the knowlege of ITIL.

Supposing someone says, hey what can you tell me about what water is good for.



And i said: "well water is wet. Very wet. And my brother just got a cup".



That's basically what just happened up there.



Now stop this obligatory crusade you've embarked on and go to school.



It's almost 8. Supposing someone says, hey what can you tell me about what water is good for.And i said: "well water is wet. Very wet. And my brother just got a cup".That's basically what just happened up there.Now stop this obligatory crusade you've embarked on and go to school.It's almost 8.