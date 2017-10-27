₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by Macgreat(m): 11:19am On Apr 12
Hello All,
What are the benefit of ITIL certification in Nigeria.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by PawanDwivedi: 4:08am
The IT industry is constantly changing, making it difficult to stay current with the latest trends. ITIL best course is very useful to manage the business easily. So to implement this they require efficient ITIL certified professionals. It improves employment prospects with good package. Recently my brother completed ITIL course from ExcelR Solutions and got a good job.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by Ibrahim9090: 7:25am
S
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by WaffenSS(m): 7:27am
PawanDwivedi:
You just made a general statement about the obvious and didn't really tell him anything new.
All we learned is your bro got a job.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by VoltageDivida(m): 7:28am
.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by GavelSlam: 7:33am
WaffenSS:
Are you sure you understood him?
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by DWJOBScom(m): 7:35am
get it first and Google the benefits later
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by ppreye(f): 7:35am
you didn't make a point. you can start by defining what ITL means
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by WaffenSS(m): 7:36am
GavelSlam:
Are you?
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by adeoba2008(m): 7:40am
ITIL is IT Infrastructure Library and it is a collection of Books owned by the UK Government that talks about best practises in terms of IT services . If you are ITIL certified that means you can manage and execute IT services from the beginning to the end
I was an ITIL Instructor with New Horizons. If you stick to my blog www.crmnigeria.com , I can take you through ITIL from the beginning to the end.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by strangest(m): 7:41am
WaffenSS:
that's the only thing that you learnt that his brother got a job? hmmm
.why don't you tell us the one you know instead of picking on him
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by Lionhearted: 7:43am
adeoba2008:
How long to be through ITIL 'from the beginning to the end' for a beginner?
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by WaffenSS(m): 7:44am
strangest:
The person who asked the question knows ITIL certification is important in the IT industry and boosts someone's chance of getting a job.
That's all the other said.
And why should I tell him sonething that Google and Wikipedia will help him with? Why ask about an IT certification if you can't use the tools of IT to get informed?
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by emerged01(m): 7:44am
WaffenSS:You people are always quick to criticize someone when you are the one that lack of comprehension.
The guy was able to mention one point which is,"it improves employment prospect with good package". And you said he has not said anything,so until he writes a book about the package.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by WaffenSS(m): 7:46am
emerged01:
I can bet you even a donkey knows "it improves the prospect of employment with good package", because that's what all certifications naturally do.
Perhaps you just found that out?
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by Sh1g1d1: 7:50am
WaffenSS:
Hmmmmmm....quite deep
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by emerged01(m): 7:57am
WaffenSS:If you know he has not said anything that means you know much about the package. You are so suppose to add to what he has said.
No matter how long the list of benefits of the ITIL,it still boil down to how you can run your business easily or render service to someone with the knowlege of ITIL.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by Jemerson: 7:59am
Na wa..
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by WaffenSS(m): 8:00am
emerged01:
Supposing someone says, hey what can you tell me about what water is good for.
And i said: "well water is wet. Very wet. And my brother just got a cup".
That's basically what just happened up there.
Now stop this obligatory crusade you've embarked on and go to school.
It's almost 8.
|Re: What Are The Benefit Of ITIL Certification In Nigeria by kessyur: 8:01am
certificates has no benefit in Nigeria. Go to Alaba and learn a trade, stop waisting your little savings on certifications...is the biggest deceit.
