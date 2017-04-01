₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by zoba88: 12:54pm
The child pictured below was killed on Saturday by a car along Katsina Road in the Hajj Camp in Kano.Anybody who knows him should visit police Kwakwachi or call this number 08134560218
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/who-knows-this-child-who-was-killed-by.html?m=1
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by sweerychick(f): 1:07pm
RlP dear
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by marshalcarter: 1:28pm
r.i.p
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by veekid(m): 3:50pm
Tripping
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by amiibaby(f): 3:50pm
Rip To The Dead
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by amzee(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by nigeriantrend: 3:54pm
May his gentle soul rest in peace.. did the killer ran away or wait
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by Rotty32: 3:56pm
This is sad!
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by Sijo01(f): 3:56pm
RIP little one.
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by abumaryam012(m): 3:57pm
So disturbing indeed. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by lonelydora(m): 3:57pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by chrischike(m): 3:58pm
Jesus.. Y are our youths dying and faced wt so much hardship.. Everywhere you go u see child hawkers at such early age struggling to make life better. Is it not yet time we leave our slay and pepperdem lifestyle and start asking this fools governing us questions.. Youths were are you strength.. Do you know the wonders of that phone you are holding and wht it can do to the polity.. Claim your future now or else....... Rip dear
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by Houseofglam7: 3:58pm
As meningitis no kill dis one, car come kukuma kill am!
Which way Nigeria
RIP little boy.
Chai!!!
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by depezee(m): 3:59pm
This APC and BVHARI regime na so so death we dey hear every day.
If no be police kill e go be military or armed robbers.
God forbid bad thing.
Rest in peace boy.
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by slawomir: 4:00pm
too bad
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by tofolo(m): 4:00pm
Rest well boy.you are in a better place.
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by zeezeegal(f): 4:08pm
If I Dy Wake Up In The Morning Na Wit Fear, D Way Ppl Just Dy Die Dis Days No body Knws Who Next...
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by Kingbuhari(m): 4:16pm
Dullard buhari it will never be well for u
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by madridguy(m): 4:22pm
R.I.P
|Re: Unidentifiable Boy Killed By A Car In Kano (Disturbing Photo) by Austin234(m): 4:33pm
Oh! What a poor boy. RIP dear
