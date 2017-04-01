Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nafisat Abdullahi Goes Bald With Special Effect By Onilogbo Hakeem (Pic, Video) (8290 Views)

http://www.somtoo.com/2017/04/video-nollywood-actress-uses-special.html

The special effect used in hiding Hausa actress Nafisat Abdullahi's natural hair completely was done by makeup artiste Onilogbo Hakeem.



Watch the video and see how the cap was removed (from another actress also done by Hakeem):



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uC8l-3xMY-k

Hmmmm



She looks like Buhari



No be sere sere

Damn

GORIMAPA REALLY FITS HER. AT LEAST SHE DOES NOT LOOK AS STUPID AS THESE ONES:



WHAT SENSE IS THERE IN TAKING A PICTURE IF YOU DON'T WANT YOUR FACE TO BE SEEN? HOW CAN ANYONE EVEN TELL YOU'RE THE ONE IN THE PICTURE IF YOU SHOW IT TO A NEUTRAL PERSON?



Ok.

Booked!.

Okay

TheLogicalMind:

.



with your logical mind na . you see type abi? nna dikwa veli veli careful dia!!!! with your logical mind na . you see type abi? nna dikwa veli veli careful dia!!!!

wow really amazing creativity.......

What happened to her hair?? In short the guy try.

U mean Hausa? Na wa ooo

How is her natural hair so long ??Hausa ladies can be fine sha 2 Likes 2 Shares

Amaazing

Make i shine my teeth small!

And this is a news? 3 Likes

she's hawt! who has Vaseline ? my lips are dried!

.

waow! What a beautiful bald woman.

Cool artistic work

how did he do it?

Idydarling:

how did he do it? Watch the video Watch the video

na real wa...

hmm

The person way turn this one to news deserves a great knock like this

Woooooow nice one

TheLogicalMind:

GORIMAPA REALLY FITS HER. AT LEAST SHE DOES NOT LOOK AS STUPID AS THESE ONES:



But those who go about baring their nudity are not stup.id, right? It's their choice, and nobody asked for your opinion about them. Learn to respect other people's norms and beliefs. But those who go about baring their nudity are not stup.id, right? It's their choice, and nobody asked for your opinion about them. Learn to respect other people's norms and beliefs. 6 Likes

OlajumokeBread:





Shut up



But they can upload Nnamdi Kanu's picture ??



Goat face I hope u will be able to handle the heat when dem get u. Don't think nairaland is faceless and u can't be reach. Thank u. I hope u will be able to handle the heat when dem get u. Don't think nairaland is faceless and u can't be reach. Thank u.