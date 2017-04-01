₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Work on Lagos-Ibadan rail begins April 14 – NRC
The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) says that the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail would begin on April 14.
The Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos.
Okhiria advised those who had encroached on the NRC land to start packing their belongings, to avoid their property being destroyed by bulldozers.
“Those that are due for compensation will be compensated because it is part of the contract.
“But those who encroached on the land have to leave the premises as soon as possible because the constructions will begin on Friday.
“We intentionally did not give permits to so many people because we know that one day, the land will be required.
“So we have already mapped out those places we need to remove and they are aware. We have told them to remove their valuables before the bulldozers start work,’’ he said.
The MD said the projects would bring lots of socio-economic development to communities and major town along the axis.
According to him, the NRC will deliver consistent services that will attract lots of commercial and social activities that will serve as employment to the teeming youths of the various communities.
The standard gauge is going to have two stations along the axis; we will have stations in Omin Adio and Moniya in Ibadan.
“The project will bring a lot of developments to the communities and improve the standard of living of people in the area,’’ Okhiria said.
The NRC boss also appealed to indigenes of the various communities to cooperate with the construction workers in the course of their duties.
He advised the people to give adequate support to workers, whenever the work gets to their villages.
Okhiria advised the people to have positive minds towards the projects, adding that government was determined to improve rail services in the country to international standard.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by KungLaoooo: 3:08pm
I'm so excited about this project. Regional Integration looks set. Lagos, Ogun and Oyo will benefit the most from this and to a lesser extent Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo
The next thing we need now is a seaport in Ondo. I'm looking forward to what Aketi has to offer
We don't need to make noise, carry placards, play victim, or emotionally blackmail the govt to get what we want. The benefits from this project alone are immeasurable.
For those who have land between that Lagos-Ibadan route, congrats!!!
As for those from the land of the rising mark nsukabags, congrats too ooo . I heard Jona built hyperloop routes in your region
Just last week, a friend was telling me the train between Nkpor and Onitsha is one of the fastest in the world
I take God beg una, we don't want y'all to develop Ibadan for us oo. We'll do that ourselves
Before anyone catches hiccups cos of my post, remember I dinor kuku call anybody's name
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by Keneking: 3:08pm
Ok, all the best...Can they work day and night?
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by thesicilian: 3:09pm
eyesoflagos:Compensation is supposed to come before the demolitions begin. Otherwise where do they expect the indigenes to move to?
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by omofunaab(m): 3:09pm
This is nice.. I hope it will be completed by 2019
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by alizma: 3:11pm
let the wailers celebrate this Easter in peace na
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by DAVEZONIGLTD: 3:14pm
Good news.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by deji15: 3:18pm
eyesoflagos:
Contrast this with Malabu oil deal. Some people hero will not die well.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by AshiwajuFoward: 3:18pm
Great news. Hope they complete it right on schedule.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by muyibaba222(m): 3:19pm
good one from PMB. Hope it will not become abandoned project? Will be glad to see it completed by 2019
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by wristbangle(m): 3:27pm
omofunaab:
Same here bro
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by slimfit1(m): 3:49pm
I hope we have engineering students from universities doing work experience with the company. It is a very simple job if you have the right tools to work with.
!!
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by Godprotectigbo5(f): 3:56pm
great
good beginning
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by SuperS1Panther: 4:06pm
South West all the way.
God bless SW
God bless the land of Oduduwa
God bless our friends and well wishers
God bless Naija.
As for haters of good things such as South West and land of Oduduwa, Angel Michael is writing down your name in the Big Black Book.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by Okundaye4(m): 4:18pm
Hurray
I can now live in Ibadan
and work in Lagos.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by ItalianWine(f): 4:19pm
Good way to go....FG should build more railways....it would save a lot of transport cost in this county
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by kaycyor: 4:19pm
Ambode ti de oo!!!!
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by yourexcellency: 4:20pm
promise promise promise..2019 don reach
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by Kidaakudz: 4:20pm
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by ephi123(f): 4:20pm
slimfit1:
Totally agree. Before they flood the project team with Chinese people.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by tstx(m): 4:21pm
I pray it won't be abandoned
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by josephine123: 4:22pm
Cool
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by Billyonaire: 4:22pm
If Security improves on that axis, then we need to buy up some hectars there.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by leksmedia: 4:22pm
wow, this will bring awesome development to both states. I hope it will be all those super trains though. Nice development. It will ease a lot of traffic off the Lagos Ibdan express, It will create jobs, it will reduce cost of production and transport. And the economic benefits will be amazing.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by goonsmi: 4:23pm
All we are concern is when the project is ready to be commissioned.
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by obailala(m): 4:25pm
Hope they finish the project on time. Meanwhile, when shall they start the Calabar to PH section?
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by ONESON1(m): 4:26pm
Keneking:@day&night jarki mood abi ?
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by emmasege: 4:26pm
How best can someone describe this inept government?
A government characterized with much talk with little or no work.
And are we talking of the same road which reconstruction started during GEJ but was abandoned for a long time for lame reasons only tenable to zombies?
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by VanBommel(m): 4:26pm
Nice one
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by danyaril2yahoo: 4:27pm
Amazing!But when will it be the turn of southeast?
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by berrystunn(m): 4:27pm
KungLaoooo:
sea what. ?
|Re: Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC by Kabeeru(m): 4:27pm
Good development! This will ease the movement of trailers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
