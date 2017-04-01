Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Work On Lagos-ibadan Rail Begins April 14 – NRC (3064 Views)

source:





The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) says that the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail would begin on April 14.





The Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos.



Okhiria advised those who had encroached on the NRC land to start packing their belongings, to avoid their property being destroyed by bulldozers.



“Those that are due for compensation will be compensated because it is part of the contract.



“But those who encroached on the land have to leave the premises as soon as possible because the constructions will begin on Friday.



“We intentionally did not give permits to so many people because we know that one day, the land will be required.



“So we have already mapped out those places we need to remove and they are aware. We have told them to remove their valuables before the bulldozers start work,’’ he said.



The MD said the projects would bring lots of socio-economic development to communities and major town along the axis.



According to him, the NRC will deliver consistent services that will attract lots of commercial and social activities that will serve as employment to the teeming youths of the various communities.



The standard gauge is going to have two stations along the axis; we will have stations in Omin Adio and Moniya in Ibadan.



“The project will bring a lot of developments to the communities and improve the standard of living of people in the area,’’ Okhiria said.



The NRC boss also appealed to indigenes of the various communities to cooperate with the construction workers in the course of their duties.



He advised the people to give adequate support to workers, whenever the work gets to their villages.



The next thing we need now is a seaport in Ondo. I'm looking forward to what Aketi has to offer



We don't need to make noise, carry placards, play victim, or emotionally blackmail the govt to get what we want. The benefits from this project alone are immeasurable.



For those who have land between that Lagos-Ibadan route, congrats!!!



As for those from the land of the rising mark nsukabags, congrats too ooo . I heard Jona built hyperloop routes in your region



Just last week, a friend was telling me the train between Nkpor and Onitsha is one of the fastest in the world



I take God beg una, we don't want y'all to develop Ibadan for us oo. We'll do that ourselves



Before anyone catches hiccups cos of my post, remember I dinor kuku call anybody's name



I'm so excited about this project. Regional Integration looks set. Lagos, Ogun and Oyo will benefit the most from this and to a lesser extent Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo

The next thing we need now is a seaport in Ondo. I'm looking forward to what Aketi has to offer

We don't need to make noise, carry placards, play victim, or emotionally blackmail the govt to get what we want. The benefits from this project alone are immeasurable.

For those who have land between that Lagos-Ibadan route, congrats!!!

As for those from the land of the rising mark nsukabags, congrats too ooo . I heard Jona built hyperloop routes in your region

Just last week, a friend was telling me the train between Nkpor and Onitsha is one of the fastest in the world

I take God beg una, we don't want y'all to develop Ibadan for us oo. We'll do that ourselves

Before anyone catches hiccups cos of my post, remember I dinor kuku call anybody's name

Ok, all the best...Can they work day and night? 1 Like 1 Share

Okhiria advised those who had encroached on the NRC land to start packing their belongings, to avoid their property being destroyed by bulldozers.



“Those that are due for compensation will be compensated because it is part of the contract.





Compensation is supposed to come before the demolitions begin. Otherwise where do they expect the indigenes to move to?

This is nice.. I hope it will be completed by 2019 2 Likes

let the wailers celebrate this Easter in peace na 3 Likes

Good news. 1 Like 1 Share

Work on Lagos-Ibadan rail begins April 14 – NRC

source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/04/work-on-lagos-ibadan-rail-begins-april.html





The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) says that the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail would begin on April 14.







Contrast this with Malabu oil deal. Some people hero will not die well. Contrast this with Malabu oil deal. Some people hero will not die well. 3 Likes

Great news. Hope they complete it right on schedule. 2 Likes

good one from PMB. Hope it will not become abandoned project? Will be glad to see it completed by 2019 1 Like

This is nice.. I hope it will be completed by 2019

Same here bro Same here bro 1 Like

I hope we have engineering students from universities doing work experience with the company. It is a very simple job if you have the right tools to work with.

!! 3 Likes

great













good beginning

South West all the way.



God bless SW



God bless the land of Oduduwa



God bless our friends and well wishers



God bless Naija.



As for haters of good things such as South West and land of Oduduwa, Angel Michael is writing down your name in the Big Black Book. 4 Likes

Hurray



I can now live in Ibadan





and work in Lagos. 1 Like

Good way to go....FG should build more railways....it would save a lot of transport cost in this county 1 Like

Ambode ti de oo!!!! 1 Like

promise promise promise..2019 don reach

I hope we have engineering students from universities doing work experience with the company. It is a very simple job if you have the right tools to work with.

!!

Totally agree. Before they flood the project team with Chinese people. Totally agree. Before they flood the project team with Chinese people. 1 Like

I pray it won't be abandoned 1 Like

Cool

If Security improves on that axis, then we need to buy up some hectars there.

wow, this will bring awesome development to both states. I hope it will be all those super trains though. Nice development. It will ease a lot of traffic off the Lagos Ibdan express, It will create jobs, it will reduce cost of production and transport. And the economic benefits will be amazing. For your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com

All we are concern is when the project is ready to be commissioned.

Hope they finish the project on time. Meanwhile, when shall they start the Calabar to PH section?

Ok, all the best...Can they work day and night? @day&night jarki mood abi ? @day&night jarki mood abi ?

How best can someone describe this inept government?



A government characterized with much talk with little or no work.



And are we talking of the same road which reconstruction started during GEJ but was abandoned for a long time for lame reasons only tenable to zombies?

Nice one

Amazing!But when will it be the turn of southeast?

I'm so excited about this project. Regional Integration looks set. Lagos, Ogun and Oyo will benefit the most from this and to a lesser extent Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo



The next thing we need now is a seaport in Ondo. I'm looking forward to what Aketi has to offer



We don't need to make noise, carry placards, play victim, or emotionally blackmail the govt to get what we want. The benefits from this project alone are immeasurable.



For those who have land between that Lagos-Ibadan route, congrats!!!



As for those from the land of the rising mark nsukabags, congrats too ooo . I heard Jona built hyperloop routes in your region



Just last week, a friend was telling me the train between Nkpor and Onitsha is one of the fastest in the world



I take God beg una, we don't want y'all to develop Ibadan for us oo. We'll do that ourselves



Before anyone catches hiccups cos of my post, remember I dinor call anybody's name





sea what. ? sea what.