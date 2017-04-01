Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) (5718 Views)

See photos below





Source: A man with offensive fetish items was yesterday intercepted along Gana Baptist Church Amok road, Sapele. The incident got people wondering why a sane man will carry such an offensive and dirty items.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/man-intercepted-with-offensive-fetish.html?m=1

The guy never committed any offense. Why invading the guy privacy naaa

Hehehe, them NCAN has arrived. My Afonja byooda need his name

He has not committed any offence. Why intimidate the poor man. 7 Likes

What is Ishawuru?

But waito is juju an offence. Just asking?

Polite and honest answers only.



If possession of fetish items is an offence how come in major markets, a lot of people freely trade fetish items.



In the South East for instance, every market has "yoruba line" or "odu yoruba", that's where the traders of fetish items assemble. 1 Like

All I see here is a man clearly suffering from mental illness, who is being harassed by ignorant and superstitious strangers. One sees his type everywhere in Europe and America, pushing carts full of all sorts of rubbish, but in those places madness doesn't put one at risk of being lynched by idiots who believe in "charms" and other such nonsense. 2 Likes 1 Share

Fetish, according to section daura, sub section herdsmen, he is punishable with N25 Million, sorry based on logistics he will provide 25 cows purchased from Daura Kingdom.

Define fetish items?

Someone cannot carry charm in peace, let me ask ifa if he has good motives or otherwise

make them first use lighter roast those stupid hair for chest n belle... Nonsense!!!!

So na wetin b d fetish tin? Mk dem untie dose stuffs jorh

I don't understand. Since why did carrying charms or so called fetish objects become a crime? Hypocrisy at its peak. 1 Like

Him na actor.. He wan use am for Nollywood "Asaba film" things..

who knows what his next line of action is? may God save us...

hmmmm...no odu ndigbo...i see

you don't know the legendary ishawuru ??

As long as it is not a human head Im cool. Besides politicans and religious leaders do this shìt yet no one talks... maybe its because they have money

Honestly I dont

[quote author=binsanni post=55517536][/quote]awon werey.......... Yinmu