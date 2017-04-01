₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,026 members, 3,474,359 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) (5718 Views)
Man Caught Planting Fetish Items In A Private Hostel Around Akoka. / Man Hit By Stroke After Raping Wife’s Niece In Delta (pics) / Man With Suspicious Bag Burnt In Benue (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by obiremy: 9:25pm
A man with offensive fetish items was yesterday intercepted along Gana Baptist Church Amok road, Sapele. The incident got people wondering why a sane man will carry such an offensive and dirty items.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/man-intercepted-with-offensive-fetish.html?m=1
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by SultanYoung(m): 9:33pm
If that your only offence you got offence bro
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:48pm
See im ishawuru head... Lol...
World people..
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by madridguy(m): 9:55pm
Why invading the guy privacy naaa The guy never committed any offense.
11 Likes
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by oviejnr(m): 9:55pm
KungLaoooo:Hehehe, them NCAN has arrived. My Afonja byooda need his name
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by KungLaoooo: 9:55pm
Guy why you no put him name
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by DickDastardly(m): 9:55pm
He has not committed any offence. Why intimidate the poor man.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by Bantino: 9:55pm
Na wah ooo
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by Epositive(m): 9:56pm
A
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:56pm
doctimonyeka:What is Ishawuru?
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by Dottore: 9:56pm
But waito is juju an offence. Just asking?
Polite and honest answers only.
If possession of fetish items is an offence how come in major markets, a lot of people freely trade fetish items.
In the South East for instance, every market has "yoruba line" or "odu yoruba", that's where the traders of fetish items assemble.
1 Like
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by omohayek: 9:57pm
All I see here is a man clearly suffering from mental illness, who is being harassed by ignorant and superstitious strangers. One sees his type everywhere in Europe and America, pushing carts full of all sorts of rubbish, but in those places madness doesn't put one at risk of being lynched by idiots who believe in "charms" and other such nonsense.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by mosmartini(m): 9:57pm
They have called his names in the world beyond...
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by Liturgy(m): 9:57pm
All these only happen in Africa.
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by talk2archy: 9:57pm
Fetish, according to section daura, sub section herdsmen, he is punishable with N25 Million, sorry based on logistics he will provide 25 cows purchased from Daura Kingdom.
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by Sunofgod(m): 9:57pm
Define fetish items?
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by oviejnr(m): 9:58pm
Someone cannot carry charm in peace, let me ask ifa if he has good motives or otherwise
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by kaycyor: 9:58pm
make them first use lighter roast those stupid hair for chest n belle... Nonsense!!!!
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by josephine123: 9:58pm
Damn
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by binsanni(m): 9:59pm
doctimonyeka:
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by lammsohiman(m): 9:59pm
So na wetin b d fetish tin? Mk dem untie dose stuffs jorh
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by uyiekpenn(m): 10:01pm
I don't understand. Since why did carrying charms or so called fetish objects become a crime? Hypocrisy at its peak.
1 Like
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by whizpa(m): 10:03pm
Him na actor.. He wan use am for Nollywood "Asaba film" things..
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by queenbetsy(f): 10:05pm
who knows what his next line of action is? may God save us...
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by JustinSlayer69: 10:08pm
Dottore:
hmmmm...no odu ndigbo...i see
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by EzigboNwanma(f): 10:13pm
He looks like the word fetish
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by malificent(f): 10:16pm
Sanity has nothing to do with this
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:16pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:you don't know the legendary ishawuru??
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:17pm
As long as it is not a human head Im cool. Besides politicans and religious leaders do this shìt yet no one talks... maybe its because they have money
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:18pm
doctimonyeka:Honestly I dont
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:20pm
[quote author=binsanni post=55517536][/quote]awon werey.......... Yinmu
|Re: Man Intercepted With Suspicious, Offensive & Dirty Fetish Items In Delta(pics) by DivneFavour(m): 10:23pm
I think the guys just wanted to be sure of what the man was carrying. This days people act mad just to carry out evil plans.
Robbers Kill Police Chief In Ondo / Human & Baby Trafficking In Igboland In The 21st Century. / Couple Busted For Post-church Sex Inside Parked Car
Viewing this topic: EtzAustine(m), emmodoh, Aubrey1(m), SillyeRabbit, Josephnice, wizzywisdom(m), chyckxx(m), westbuoi(m), twisteddaNy(m), Tobium1(m), amiablesystems, whizpa(m), echo2(m), mackay37(m), ernie4life(m), ab2care, StCapital, blackwood(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), Seaviolet(m), unclemide(m), elolove(m), hagjay, john4aguero, kaja4real, Ayomeedey, mitosuccess, SEMO007(m), Mrbllymer, jaybim, xcolanto(m), tegbrum(m), TITOBIGZ(m), Mbenny(m), dopedealer(m), Agbanagba1(m), SIRmuel86(m), moscorinho007(m), ChScott(m), sartee(m), Ekpekus(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9