Source: Sule Muhammed,a native of Okene in Kogi state has a chronic case of tumor growth which has being with him for 25yrs.These growths have become life threatening as they have almost blocked his nasal/breathing passage and other head organs.He needs support from well meaning people with kind heart to enable him effect an urgent surgery to correct this ailment at a cost of almost two million naira(N2,000,000).Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/nigerian-man-hits-by-chronic.html

I saw this Man as I passed by a car few days ago, may God gv him relief....and restore his health.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Chei

jeez,too bad....where efe dey??two mill,na small challenge. 2 Likes

This world though

Yeeee ewuu

Get well soon sir.....The Lord is your strength 1 Like

Yah Rasululahi.



May God perfect all that concerns his health. May God perfect all that concerns his health. 2 Likes

kogi again

Quick recovery in Jesus name ..



Payporte come and help..



Efe will not see this one... To think, he will pop over 2milla alcohol sef dey give me chills



Meaner Willy... Based on logistics, Na im money finally

what the f

There's nothing we won't see in this world.

If I were a president... quick recovery baba 1 Like 1 Share

hope well meaning Nigerians will help him oh, sorry bro, this is somebody's father, am a student but if there is any way i could help i will, and i will try to share the information as many times as i can, on social media, meanwhile, how can somebody help him, any account or somethng 2 Likes

Na wa

Eyah

The gods are angry

political hyperbole stuff like this are seen in india

Where Is his dark shade wearing governor











Oh son of man receive ur healing

Paretomaster:

I saw this Man as I passed by a car few days ago, may God gv him relief....and restore his health..

Amen and Amen Amen and Amen







Father, I thank you so much for good health.

For dis recession, how I for cope if sickness join am?

Waiting for someone to come and blame Buhari.Father, I thank you so much for good health.For dis recession, how I for cope if sickness join am?

Paretomaster:

I saw this Man as I passed by a car few days ago, may God gv him relief....and restore his health.. Boss what you do to help, God won't come down to help. What he needs now is money not prayers. Leave that for adeboye and the rest Boss what you do to help, God won't come down to help. What he needs now is money not prayers. Leave that for adeboye and the rest

Paretomaster:

I saw this Man as I passed by a car few days ago, may God gv him relief....and restore his health..



We know you're lying but continue We know you're lying but continue

Dino Melaye my man....over to you!

.

Doro55:

kogi again waiting kogi do? abi u know dey sick waiting kogi do? abi u know dey sick

This is serious, since it has no bank account and phone numbers, i believe Yahaya Bello can take care of this with the address there or Seun can see to this too, since d money involved is not much.

God see the man through.

God bless Nairaland.

This man doesn't need pity now

He doesn't need ah, omase o, eh blood of Habakkuk....

He needs money

The polithiefcians can help, 2 million is not too much

All those recovered loots can be used for this

That's what a good government will do

The rich can take this on

And our little token no matter how small will go a long way to save lives



Below is an attached picture of a nigerian with tumor, went to usa, he was being treated and he is now a medical doctor, he wants to come back to help his country



If he were to still be in this country, probably he would be a beggar on the streets

Scary, God heal him . 25 years? I still believe in miracles, nothing impossible for God

binsanni:



waiting kogi do? abi u know dey sick no i no dey sick