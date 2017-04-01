₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,026 members, 3,474,358 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) (3354 Views)
|Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by stephenduru: 9:51pm
Sule Muhammed,a native of Okene in Kogi state has a chronic case of tumor growth which has being with him for 25yrs.These growths have become life threatening as they have almost blocked his nasal/breathing passage and other head organs.He needs support from well meaning people with kind heart to enable him effect an urgent surgery to correct this ailment at a cost of almost two million naira(N2,000,000).
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/nigerian-man-hits-by-chronic.html
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by Paretomaster(m): 9:54pm
I saw this Man as I passed by a car few days ago, may God gv him relief....and restore his health..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by josephine123: 9:58pm
Chei
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by Angeleena(f): 10:05pm
jeez,too bad....where efe dey??two mill,na small challenge.
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by damilolammm(m): 10:21pm
This world though
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 10:21pm
Yeeee ewuu
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by oluwaVaz(m): 10:22pm
Get well soon sir.....The Lord is your strength
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:22pm
Yah Rasululahi.
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by timbs001(m): 10:22pm
May God perfect all that concerns his health.
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by Doro55: 10:22pm
kogi again
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by helphelp: 10:22pm
Quick recovery in Jesus name ..
Payporte come and help..
Efe will not see this one... To think, he will pop over 2milla alcohol sef dey give me chills
Meaner Willy... Based on logistics, Na im money finally
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 10:22pm
what the f
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by uyiekpenn(m): 10:23pm
There's nothing we won't see in this world.
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by JoBabs(m): 10:23pm
If I were a president... quick recovery baba
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by christm386: 10:23pm
hope well meaning Nigerians will help him oh, sorry bro, this is somebody's father, am a student but if there is any way i could help i will, and i will try to share the information as many times as i can, on social media, meanwhile, how can somebody help him, any account or somethng
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by twilliamx: 10:23pm
Na wa
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by JoBabs(m): 10:23pm
Eyah
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by brostheo(m): 10:23pm
The gods are angry
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by manchester1: 10:24pm
political hyperbole stuff like this are seen in india
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:24pm
Where Is his dark shade wearing governor
Oh son of man receive ur healing
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by happney65: 10:24pm
Paretomaster:
Amen and Amen
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by Houseofglam7: 10:24pm
Waiting for someone to come and blame Buhari.
Father, I thank you so much for good health.
For dis recession, how I for cope if sickness join am?
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by brostheo(m): 10:25pm
Paretomaster:Boss what you do to help, God won't come down to help. What he needs now is money not prayers. Leave that for adeboye and the rest
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by Stdaviding(m): 10:26pm
Paretomaster:
We know you're lying but continue
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by walosky(m): 10:26pm
Dino Melaye my man....over to you!
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by toluwalopsy(f): 10:26pm
.
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by binsanni(m): 10:26pm
Doro55:waiting kogi do? abi u know dey sick
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by ferdvict2(m): 10:27pm
This is serious, since it has no bank account and phone numbers, i believe Yahaya Bello can take care of this with the address there or Seun can see to this too, since d money involved is not much.
God see the man through.
God bless Nairaland.
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by Stegomiah(f): 10:28pm
This man doesn't need pity now
He doesn't need ah, omase o, eh blood of Habakkuk....
He needs money
The polithiefcians can help, 2 million is not too much
All those recovered loots can be used for this
That's what a good government will do
The rich can take this on
And our little token no matter how small will go a long way to save lives
Below is an attached picture of a nigerian with tumor, went to usa, he was being treated and he is now a medical doctor, he wants to come back to help his country
If he were to still be in this country, probably he would be a beggar on the streets
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by nairascores: 10:29pm
Scary, God heal him . 25 years? I still believe in miracles, nothing impossible for God
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by Doro55: 10:29pm
no i no dey sick
binsanni:
|Re: Kogi Man Hit By An Unusual Type Of Cancer (Disturbing Photos) by binsanni(m): 10:33pm
Doro55:den go clean your mat an sleep. silly boi
Brenda Puts It I Want To Have A Normal Life, But At The Same Time It Scares Me. / Man Gets Half Head After Drug Related Accident_tells Kids "Don't Do Drugs" / 10 Year Old Colombian Girl Gives Birth To Daughter
Viewing this topic: biodunpro(m), DSSHQ, adeniyi3971(m), muaz50(m), capatainrambo, Habeyy(m), appleofGodseye, DobraDobra, cybermic007, alwayzonlyn(m), chino4(m), Abimaje7(m), dogheadFighter, Azor1(m), Papalet17, amakufrancis(m), Cokesboy, Chukwumeremeze(m), brighttech95(m), Spuggie, ucheuzor1(m), sundesty, morzook(m), nosa2(m), zizytd(m), abiodunab, rheether(f), Okpueee, Zukkybrown(f), Tobeychi(m), vicflexzy(m), stano2(m), duchess02(m), Getterkay(m), greggng, deekseen(m), olusun43(m), Alhkerimu(m), Cetona(f), OluOlaLekan(m), drdanny(m), odeh1(m), LegitBoy(m), kelvinklein219, EWAagoyin(m), Melchizedek1(m), Donjiggar, bellenornor(f), stigmond(m), umar745(m), Ncanpresident(m), ednut1(m), DrAbbey1(m), Ramanto(m), Awafarms1(m), Topmath05(m), Tualem, HighQue007, horlameee, Jordisco, am0s(m), stlouiz(m), auxanosolar(f), caspet(m), bio118(f), Mikehk2, oluwafemim(m), mymah(f), salveoP(m), konkonbilo(m), chikevictor(m), Bjfirst, kabytexin, ikeadewole, Aristotle96(m), Nathan308(f), ib4real95(m), fularm(m), teemah21(f), kinggenesis(m), bokohaman, Utaroz(m), nairascores, marrazy, drewxx88(m), mistywole, Omuka, liliesandberries, prigoz(m), mustashfa(m), otunbabadok(m), Enaxfarm, PUSH1(m), neweraomo, Tunjasko(m), expiray, KungLaoooo, DrSad, Israelfx2(m), titusope(m), Stegomiah(f), BrightEye(m), Mrssier, Dejijossy(m), jack00000, crypta007(m), Emykray(m), donestk(m), Yippsy(m), harshake1, microchip8081, terrence12(m), iyatrustee(f), GreatManBee, SpecialAdviser(m), olabent85(m), nawtibownie(f), Slymonster(m) and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17