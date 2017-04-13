₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by Codedboy95(m): 12:24pm
A WhatsApp beta update now allows messages to be revoked a whole 5 minutes after it has been sent. The update arrives for the for WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077 that basically works on improvements to do with the revoke feature. The feature however is turned off by default in Settings, so users will have to enable it to take advantage of the same.
Another new feature has showed up for the Android version of WhatsApp beta tagged as v2.17.148
The update is a new pop up menu that appears while editing or formatting text in the text field.
Upon selecting text, beta users are now seeing new formatting shortcuts including Bold, Italic, Monospace, and Strikethrough. Users on Android 7+ will already be able to see Translate, provided they have Google Translate installed.
Indeed these are updates that showed up on beta version of WhatsApp, so there’s no telling if or when they would be out.
The last update we saw from the beta community was for iOS. The iOS app saw a new Group Info page with a revamped design, new icons that got rid of the older or current spartan interface. For now it has not shown up on the public version of WhatsApp for iOS, so the above updates could indeed be a long way off.
What do you think?
https://www.droid.ng/topic/118/whatsapp-beta-brings-ability-to-revoke-messages-5-minutes-later-adds-new-formatting-options/
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by SooCute(m): 12:25pm
see gobe!
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by unclezuma: 2:01pm
Ozugbo, Ozugbo...Out with it si vous plait.
To get the beta version of Whatsapp goto https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.whatsapp and sign up with your Google Play Account as a beta tester... Then uninstall and install the new beta version.
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by Ichemiya(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by seunmohmoh(f): 2:02pm
thought i will b d first to comment...the person above me na witch
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by holatimmy(f): 2:02pm
Have you downloaded it?
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by shounited74: 2:02pm
Issokay
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by GlorifiedTunde(m): 2:02pm
Mark Zuckerberg!!!
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by micklplus(m): 2:02pm
Good
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by superior1: 2:02pm
Meaning someone can now deny a comment you reacted to....by deleting it
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by UncutSk(m): 2:03pm
Nsukkaberg is overdoing things,
I loved WhatsApp for its simplicity
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by seunlayi(m): 2:03pm
that is nice and long overdue, this is highly welcomed
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by macuwon(m): 2:03pm
They will not rest, no room for competition, forcing every feature inside, very innovative and remaining relevant, I just hope it doesn't get too clumsy and difficult to use
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by exlinkleads(f): 2:03pm
takinology
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by kingsumo(m): 2:03pm
People below are bastard
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by oluseyiforjesus(m): 2:03pm
K
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by dwebwalker(m): 2:04pm
Nice development
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by seunlayi(m): 2:04pm
macuwon:
UncutSk:
awon omo oni'le
unfortunately, the lands cannot be transferred to another user, go and develop your land?space. sorry
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by Youngetskilz23(m): 2:04pm
Abeg I no go school. Wetin e mean?
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by bettercreature(m): 2:04pm
Its a bad idea,recalling messages is like teaching people HOW TO LIE
That means you will have to take the screenshot before the sender recall the message as its done on BBM
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by yusuff4u2c(m): 2:04pm
This is going to be interesting
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by pirees: 2:04pm
The evil in me is telling me this is a good development
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by mantosa(m): 2:04pm
MK
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by UncutSk(m): 2:05pm
seunlayi:translate
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:05pm
End time
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by ednut1(m): 2:05pm
in Damascus here, we dont knw what whatapp is
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by herdekunley9ja: 2:06pm
Mark Zuckerberg is extraordinary
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by coolshegs10(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by Seunnzy(m): 2:06pm
UncutSk:my thoughts exactly
|Re: Whatsapp Beta Brings Ability To Revoke Messages 5 Minutes Later by Osasnidas(m): 2:06pm
how does it help those who have read it..
