|My Funny Interview Experience by Teettyllayho: 1:29pm On Apr 13
MY INTERVIEW EXPERIENCE
Good day everyone. I'll like to share my funny experience at an interview few days back
It all started on a cozy beautiful evening. I was enjoying the fresh air while sitting comfortably at the entrance of my apartment and listening to the lovely voice of Shontelle on the track " Impossible"
I just love the song because it's one out of the many songs I've listened to that makes me ruminate on certain things about my life and give thanks to my creator. The song was at the last chorus when i was jolted by a vibration that interrupted my thinking. I picked up my phone, thinking it was another etisalat advert sms and checked my inbox only to find an interview invite from a school i applied to the previous day.. I
quickly typed the name on Google to check its authenticity and avoid stories that touch. Luckily for me, the invite was real. .
Later in the day, i started preparing for the interview against the next day. I went to bed after this, waiting patiently for dawn.
The next day, i woke up very early so as to get to the venue in time.
On getting to the venue, i was met by a lovely structure and warm welcome from the principal of the school. She directed me to the interview room where i met 3 other candidates,a lady and two guys, seated. I greeted them all and had my seat. .
While waiting, being the type that get bored easily, especially when doing nothing, i broke the silence. I started by initiating conversation with one of the guys seated beside me and before long, we became friends. We had the opportunity to discuss at this length because the interview for one person alone lasted for about 30 minutes and the lady i met was the first person to be called in
Few minutes later, the guy besides me was called in leaving me with Mr no nonsense. I gave him the name because the guy refused to smile or even respond to my greetings when i arrived earlier. Anyway,i guess that's not why he was there. As a result of this, i just sat quietly and pretended he wasn't there because i don't want someone to come and snub me.
After a while, he started complaining about the interview process lamenting and speaking loudly to himself. I wasn't invited, so i kept mum. And after pacing with no one to talk to, he said "hello" and i replied "hi". He sought my opinion on the interview process and i told him to be patient since we are the ones that need the job, he smiled when i said this and became a bit calm.
Minutes later, he spoke to me again "so what subject do u teach?"
"Biology, basic-science and social studies" i replied.
"Oh, you read biology?" He asked again and i said
"No, anthropology" . The next thing i heard was serious laughter! Ah! I became scared o because i don't understand what is happening o, i just adjusted a bit to avoid being beaten by a mad man (incase i thought right)
I started getting scared until he stopped laughing and said "why will you waste four years at the university for such course, nah,nah,nah, that's bad"
Ah! See this chicken brain laughing at himself and not me. Its obvious he doesn't know the importance of Anthropology. I pretended i didn't hear that because i don't know how to explain to him that we are in the same shoes. After a while, i asked him "oga, what's your discipline".
"Computer engineering"
"Wow! That's lovely! So, what are you doing here" i asked with a straight face and he started stammering
"I........i....i'm here for interview of course!"
"With an anthropologist and with the same pay, right?" I said sarcastically..........Nonsense human being, i thought inwardly.
He didn't bother answering my question knowing he messed up big time!
Do you know why I'm sharing this, Mr no nonsense didnt get the job because he didn't perform well at the interview and demanded for a pay above what the school was ready to offer......i also got to know later that he had a third class, but, that wouldn't have been a problem if he had carried out a little research about the school before going for the interview.
In conclusion, work on yourself and avoid putting people down as this might be an invitation to your downfall.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by kixo(m): 1:30pm On Apr 13
hope you got the job? better jobs ahead...always stay humble
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Afriifa(m): 1:38pm On Apr 13
I can imagine his foolish thoughts
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Teettyllayho: 1:49pm On Apr 13
kixo:
Yes, i did, and that was why i shared this. I want people to believe in themselves and do whatever they do very well, as this will make them stand out from the crowd. I pray i and anyone that need a better job, get it soonest
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by kixo(m): 2:02pm On Apr 13
Teettyllayho:congratulations and a Big amen
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by ilevic(m): 2:29pm On Apr 13
Congrats man. BTW, which kind school employs anthropology to teach biology, basic science and social studies? No wonder private schools price professional teachers cheap, since they know there are computer engineers who are desperate to take up the job. Yet, we all complain that the standard of education is falling abysmally in naija. No insult meant man. just saying the bitter truth.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by LAFO(f): 2:56pm On Apr 13
Nice story.
Was thinking say Na fabricated stuff but towards the end I got what you were trying to say.
Some folks bad mouth some courses not because they don't necessarily like it but sometimes because of their insecurities in order to 'feel good' about themselves
Conrats OP.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by LastMumu: 3:05pm On Apr 13
Thread title says "Funny Interview Experience" I took the pain to read OP's entire narration, every bit of it, yet I did not find one _fucking thing to laugh about. I'm so devastated right now!
i also got to know later that he had a third class.....
By the way, what is the meaning of this drivel? What were you implying? I hope you know I'm a third class graduate too.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Teettyllayho: 3:18pm On Apr 13
LAFO:
Thanks
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Teettyllayho: 3:20pm On Apr 13
ilevic:.
Guy we actually have the science part of anthropology, that's what i studied.......you can find out
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Teettyllayho: 3:26pm On Apr 13
LastMumu:
Na the guy cause am Joor, i don't mean any harm. Some third class are better than some first class graduates because they work on themselves and do whatever they know how to do very well
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by ilevic(m): 3:52pm On Apr 13
Teettyllayho:
I don't doubt your knowledge of the subject matter but the pedagogical skill.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Idydarling(f): 4:36pm On Apr 13
what happened next op, complete the gist na
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by joseph1832(m): 5:35pm On Apr 13
LastMumu:Why did you graduate with 3rd class?
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by homiben(m): 6:40pm On Apr 13
ilevic:
OP, give a response na!
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by tstx(m): 8:59pm On Apr 13
funny indeed
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by LastMumu: 9:30pm On Apr 13
joseph1832:
Spent more time with girls than I did on books.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Tazdroid(m): 10:42pm On Apr 13
Nice piece. Congrats on your job.
but in the beginning, you said you sitting at "the entrance of your apartment" enjoying the fresh air. Were you waiting for NEPA to bring light or did you spray insecticide and you were waiting for the mosquitoes to expire?
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by joseph1832(m): 3:41am
LastMumu:I figured.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by duduade(m): 6:15am
ilevic:
No mind am... Everyone dey advice... Ant too dey advice.... Mscheeeew
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by nmreports: 7:31am
Very funny.
How To Act At Job Interviews:
http://www.hrtechnique.com/2016/09/how-to-act-during-job-interviews.html?m=1
Its not by being serious-faced etc.
Who complains at interviews when you are the one looking for job?.
He feels he is entitled to it.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Justuceleague2: 7:31am
This is novel and comedy not real
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Drazeen(m): 7:32am
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by SHOPPERS(m): 7:34am
Seems jobs are coming in these days..
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by oluwalfa: 7:35am
zoo people
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by zicoraads(m): 7:35am
If you graduate with third class, it means you were never serious while in school. As for your friend, I have seen a lot of science graduates who have that attitude about them. Nothing new there.
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by zicoraads(m): 7:36am
SHOPPERS:Congrats
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by princefunmmy(m): 7:40am
The guy needs a life...
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by AlphaStyles(m): 7:41am
|Re: My Funny Interview Experience by Sharon6(f): 7:45am
Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha
