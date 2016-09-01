MY INTERVIEW EXPERIENCE



Good day everyone. I'll like to share my funny experience at an interview few days back



It all started on a cozy beautiful evening. I was enjoying the fresh air while sitting comfortably at the entrance of my apartment and listening to the lovely voice of Shontelle on the track " Impossible"



I just love the song because it's one out of the many songs I've listened to that makes me ruminate on certain things about my life and give thanks to my creator. The song was at the last chorus when i was jolted by a vibration that interrupted my thinking. I picked up my phone, thinking it was another etisalat advert sms and checked my inbox only to find an interview invite from a school i applied to the previous day.. I

quickly typed the name on Google to check its authenticity and avoid stories that touch. Luckily for me, the invite was real. .



Later in the day, i started preparing for the interview against the next day. I went to bed after this, waiting patiently for dawn.



The next day, i woke up very early so as to get to the venue in time.

On getting to the venue, i was met by a lovely structure and warm welcome from the principal of the school. She directed me to the interview room where i met 3 other candidates,a lady and two guys, seated. I greeted them all and had my seat. .



While waiting, being the type that get bored easily, especially when doing nothing, i broke the silence. I started by initiating conversation with one of the guys seated beside me and before long, we became friends. We had the opportunity to discuss at this length because the interview for one person alone lasted for about 30 minutes and the lady i met was the first person to be called in



Few minutes later, the guy besides me was called in leaving me with Mr no nonsense. I gave him the name because the guy refused to smile or even respond to my greetings when i arrived earlier. Anyway,i guess that's not why he was there. As a result of this, i just sat quietly and pretended he wasn't there because i don't want someone to come and snub me.



After a while, he started complaining about the interview process lamenting and speaking loudly to himself. I wasn't invited, so i kept mum. And after pacing with no one to talk to, he said "hello" and i replied "hi". He sought my opinion on the interview process and i told him to be patient since we are the ones that need the job, he smiled when i said this and became a bit calm.



Minutes later, he spoke to me again "so what subject do u teach?"

"Biology, basic-science and social studies" i replied.

"Oh, you read biology?" He asked again and i said

"No, anthropology" . The next thing i heard was serious laughter! Ah! I became scared o because i don't understand what is happening o, i just adjusted a bit to avoid being beaten by a mad man (incase i thought right)



I started getting scared until he stopped laughing and said "why will you waste four years at the university for such course, nah,nah,nah, that's bad"

Ah! See this chicken brain laughing at himself and not me. Its obvious he doesn't know the importance of Anthropology. I pretended i didn't hear that because i don't know how to explain to him that we are in the same shoes. After a while, i asked him "oga, what's your discipline".

"Computer engineering"

"Wow! That's lovely! So, what are you doing here" i asked with a straight face and he started stammering

"I........i....i'm here for interview of course!"

"With an anthropologist and with the same pay, right?" I said sarcastically..........Nonsense human being, i thought inwardly.



He didn't bother answering my question knowing he messed up big time!



Do you know why I'm sharing this, Mr no nonsense didnt get the job because he didn't perform well at the interview and demanded for a pay above what the school was ready to offer......i also got to know later that he had a third class, but, that wouldn't have been a problem if he had carried out a little research about the school before going for the interview.



In conclusion, work on yourself and avoid putting people down as this might be an invitation to your downfall.